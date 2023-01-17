ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Shoresy’ Renewed For Second Season On Hulu

 4 days ago
Shoresy , the Letterkenny spinoff, will return to Hulu for a six-episode second season.

The first season debuted on the streamer in May.

The series follows the foul-mouthed Shoresy (Jared Keeso) and the embattled Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs hockey club as they continue their quest never to lose again. Production is set to begin this spring in Sudbury, Ontario.

Developed by Bell Media for Canadian SVOD service Crave , Shorsey i s produced by New Metric Media, in partnership with Play Fun Games in association with Bell Media, with the participation of Canada Media Fund, the Northern Ontario Heritage FundCorporation and the Bell Fund, with assistance of the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and Ontario Creates. The series is distributed by WildBrain, New Metric Media is the exclusive sales agent.

Keeso is executive producer, writer, star, and creator. Jacob Tierney is executive producer and director.

Deadline

Emmy Winner Bradley Whitford Signs With Gersh

EXCLUSIVE: Three-time Emmy winner Bradley Whitford has signed with Gersh for representation. Whitford received his most recent Emmy award in 2019 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Commander Lawrence in the MGM/Hulu series, The Handmaid’s Tale. He received two subsequent nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in the series, which is entering its sixth and final season. He also made his directorial debut on the series this season with the penultimate episode, “Allegiance.” Whitford will next appear in AMC’s upcoming limited series, Parish, a remake of the British drama series, opposite Giancarlo Esposito. It centers on a taxi driver whose life is turned...
Deadline

‘The Mosquito Coast’ Canceled By Apple After Two Seasons

EXCLUSIVE: Allie Fox and his family won’t be returning to The Mosquito Coast as Apple TV+ has opted not to proceed with a third season of the drama series. The decision comes two weeks after Season 2 ended its run with an explosive finale. The series is loosely based on Paul Theroux’s bestselling 1981 novel, but fans won’t get to see it move into more famous territory from the book and its movie adaptation starring Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and River Phoenix. Related Story TV Series Fading To Black In 2023 & Beyond: Photo Gallery Of Canceled Shows Related Story Timothée Chalamet Wants A Bite Of The...
Deadline

‘Cobra Kai’ Renewed For Sixth And Final Season

Netflix’s Cobra Kai has been renewed for a sixth and final season. The final run, which promises to be “the biggest and baddest” season of all, is set to begin production in late spring, Deadline hears. Related Story We’ll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023 Related Story Netflix Execs Say Advertising Tier Is Off To "Solid" Start; Viewing Is On Par With Ad-Free Level, Will Account For 10% Of Company Revenue In Coming Years Related Story Netflix Eyeing More Opportunities To Introduce Live Programming But Sports Not Yet Profitable, Ted Sarandos Says The news was announced Friday in a letter to fans by...
Deadline

Netflix Adapts ‘Geek Girl’ Into Series About Neurodivergent Teenager Who Becomes Model

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has found its next young adult series in the shape of Geek Girl, a British book about a gawky teenager who is plucked from obscurity to embark on a modeling career. The streamer will adapt Holly Smale’s series of novels into a 10-part series, with the Canadian and British co-production set to begin filming later this year. Here’s the logline: “Geek Girl tells the story of awkward, neurodiverse teenager Harriet Manners whose life is turned upside down when she is spotted to be a model and embarks on a life-affirming journey of self-discovery as she balances high school and...
Deadline

‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Canceled By HBO Max After 2 Seasons

Gossip Girl‘s return will not go beyond its current second season. HBO Max has opted not to order a third season of the reboot, with the upcoming Season 2 finale on January 26 serving as a series finale. The new Gossip Girl iteration was developed by Joshua Safran based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original hit CW show developed by Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz, who executive produced the reboot alongside showrunner Safran. Related Story TV Series Fading To Black In 2023: Photo Gallery Of Canceled Shows Related Story 'The List': HBO Max, BBC & A24 Developing TV Version...
AFP

Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary

Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
UTAH STATE
Deadline

Michael Lehrer Dies: Second City Alum Was 44

Michael Lehrer, a sketch, improv and stand-up performer whose credits included The Second City, has died of complications of ALS. He was 44. Lehrer kept performing even after his 2017 diagnosis, appearing in Austin, Texas clubs in a wheelchair. He talked openly about his struggles with the disease on stage and on the comedy podcast Kill Tony. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Edward R. Pressman Dies: Prolific 'Wall Street', 'American Psycho' & 'Badlands' Producer Was 79 Related Story Bruce Gowers Dies: Groundbreaking Music Video Director Of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" Was 82 Lehrer was selected as a New Face...
AUSTIN, TX
Deadline

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ To End With Season 14 On CBS; Series Finale Date Set

One of CBS’ longest-running scripted shows, NCIS: Los Angeles, will be coming to an end after 322 episodes. Its current 14th season will be the show’s last, with the series finale set for May 14, airing on the network and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. The NCIS spinoff, starring LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell, is tied as the fifth longest-running CBS primetime scripted series ever, only behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds, both have since been revived, which...
Deadline

‘American Idol’ Contestant C.J. Harris Cause Of Death Revealed

C.J. Harris, the former American Idol contestant who died Sunday in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama, suffered a fatal heart attack, the Walker County Coroner’s Office has confirmed to Deadline. The 31-year-old Harris was rushed to the hospital but CPR efforts proved unsuccessful. The singer, born Curtis Harris, was a Top 6 contestant on American Idol in 2014, winning over the judges and audience before the semi-finals with soulful interpretations of the Southern Rock classic hits “Soulshine” (by the Allman Brothers Band) and “Can’t You See” (by The Marshall Tucker Band). Although he advanced to the semi-finals, Harris was eliminated in the sixth...
JASPER, AL
Deadline

Officials Working To Pinpoint Last Known Location Of Julian Sands, Who Went Missing While Hiking On California’s Treacherous Mt. Baldy – Update

UPDATED with new details on search: The San Bernardino Sheriff Department reported today that the search for actor Julian Sands continues via helicopter only.  “Evidence of avalanches was observed earlier in the week on the west side of the slopes and ground search and rescue efforts continue to be held back,” SBSD said in a statement.    The department indicated that additional air searches will be conducted, but said “there is no set time or duration for the searches.” The latest release from the department clarifies that the pings from Sands’ phone received on January 14th and 15th were delayed, likely because...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Alec Baldwin & ‘Rust’ Armorer To Face Criminal Charges Over 2021 Fatal Movie Shooting, Santa Fe D.A. Says

Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will face criminal charges for the October 21, 2021 fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney said this morning. Close to 16 months after Baldwin took the life of Hutchins and wounded the movie’s director Joel Souza with a loaded gun on the set of indie western Rust, New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies today has finally unveiled her decision as to who should be charged and not charged in the tragic incident. Related Story Alec Baldwin’s Lawyer Calls ‘Rust’ Shooting Criminal Charges “Terrible Miscarriage Of Justice” Related Story Santa Fe...
SANTA FE, NM
Deadline

Jeremy Renner Upbeat On Recovery As He Shares New Details On His Condition

The Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner has shared new news about his snowplow accident on Instagram, including the shocking revelation that he broke 32 bones in the incident. Despite that heavy detail, Renner remains upbeat, sharing his gratitude for the support he’s received since the accident and vowing to press on with his rehabilitation. Renner’s is now home after the Jan. 1 accident, which saw him run over by a snow plow while trying to free a family member’s car from an accumulation. Renner underwent two surgeries the next day. Despite the near-fatal accident, Renner, age 52, shared a positive post on...
Deadline

‘Bel-Air’: Tatyana Ali From ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ To Recur On Peacock Reboot This Season; Watch Trailer

A familiar face is about to matriculate on Bel-Air: Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, is set to recur as an English literature teacher in the second season of the Peacock reboot. The streamer also released the Season 2 trailer, which teases tumultuous times ahead for Will (Jabari Banks). Ali joins stars Jabari Banks (Will), Adrian Holmes (Philip Banks) and Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks) in the new, 10-episode season that kicks off Feb. 23 on Peacock. Ali will play Mrs. Hughes, a teacher at Bel-Air middle school who sees something special in Ashley Banks (Akira Akbar). Per the logline:...
Deadline

Taylor Kinney Takes Leave Of Absence From NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Kinney, a fan favorite who plays Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire, is taking a break from the NBC drama. Kinney has starred as the firefighter on the Dick Wolf procedural since its launch in 2012. A source close to the production confirmed to Deadline that Kinney is taking a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter. Cast and crew were apparently informed of Kinney’s leave earlier Friday. It is likely that future scripts will have to be rewritten to accommodate his absence. A spokesman for the show would not comment. Kinney has been nominated three times for...
Deadline

Feature Take Of Stephen King’s ‘The Boogeyman’ Moves From Hulu To Theatrical

As theatrical shakes off the pandemic, Disney has moved its Rob Savage directed feature adaptation of Stephen King’s The Boogeyman from Hulu to the big screen. A release is planned for June 2, 2023. Similar to Paramount’s Smile, and the booming genre box office, a test screening prompted 20th execs to pivot the release to theatrical. 20th had a nice double in this past fall’s Barbarian horror title from New Regency which grossed over $40M stateside off a $10M production cost. The 21 Laps production was adapted by A Quiet Place scribes Scott Beck and Bryan Woods as well as Mark...
Deadline

Oprah Winfrey Introduces Wes Moore As He’s Inaugurated As Maryland’s New Governor: “A Man I Truly Respect And I Man I So Trust”

Maryland’s new governor Wes Moore invited a special guest to introduce him at his inauguration on Wednesday: Oprah Winfrey. Moore, 44, the state’s first Black governor, hosted a show for the Oprah Winfrey Network, and Winfrey campaigned for him in last year’s midterms. “Wes Moore has been a public servant his entire adult life,” Winfrey noted in her remarks. “He’s just getting started.” Calling Moore “a man I truly respect and a man I so trust,” Winfrey recalled meeting him in 2010, when she interviewed him about one of his bestselling books. “He was wise beyond his years,” Winfrey said. She also recalled...
MARYLAND STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Filming in Los Angeles Drops Off to End 2022

Production in Los Angeles sharply declined to end 2022 as Hollywood slowed its recovery from COVID-19. But data recorded for the full year reflected that filming returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, which was a year of significant production decline. More from The Hollywood ReporterLos Angeles TV Shoot Days Decline, But Overall Filming Remains RobustUnhoused Sweeps Become Flashpoint for Film Shoots in Los AngelesBerlin Festival Extends Russian Ban to Iranian-Backed Companies, Outlets “Can we hold here, or will the pre-COVID downtrend resume?” said FilmLA President Paul Audley. “That is the question everyone is asking.” The quarter that ended in December saw 8,674 shoot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Alec Baldwin’s Lawyer Calls ‘Rust’ Shooting Criminal Charges “Terrible Miscarriage Of Justice”

UPDATED with more details and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s statement: Following New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies’ charging Alec Baldwin with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of DP Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, the Oscar nominated actor’s attorney has spoken out. Related Story Alec Baldwin & ‘Rust’ Armorer To Face Criminal Charges Over 2021 Fatal Movie Shooting, Santa Fe D.A. Says Related Story Santa Fe D.A. To Reveal Decision On 'Rust' Charges Thursday; Alec Baldwin Fatally Shot 'Rust' Cinematographer In October 2021 Related Story 'Rust' Prop Master Seeks Dismissal From Alec Baldwin's Countersuit Over Fatal Shooting “This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Deadline

‘Shotgun Wedding’ Review: Jennifer Lopez Hits The Altar Again But This Time With Real Fireworks

Jennifer Lopez has been married a few times, both in life and in the movies — most recently twice last year with her real life wedding(s) to Ben Affleck, and on screen in her delightful Valentine’s Day-timed comedy Marry Me. Both made me happy for her, but her latest, Shotgun Wedding, is something altogether different, a frenetic action comedy that never puts on the brakes. It is a wild ride no doubt, but it isn’t the kind of wedding to which I need to be invited any time soon. So the plot is pretty predictable, especially if you have seen a...
Deadline

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’: Alex Wolff To Reteam With ‘Pig’s Michael Sarnoski On Paramount Spin-Off

Alex Wolff (Hereditary) will reteam with Pig filmmaker Michael Sarnoski on Paramount Pictures’ A Quiet Place: Day One, Deadline can confirm. He’s set to star alongside Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o and Stranger Things breakout Joseph Quinn. Day One is the third film in the blockbuster franchise A Quiet Place, launched with the 2018 pop culture sensation directed by and starring John Krasinski, which grossed over $340MM at the worldwide box office and was recognized with nominations at the Academy Awards, Golden Globes and elsewhere recognizing its crafts. Details as to the film’s plot are under wraps, though the original and...
Deadline

