Kentucky State

Todd and Julie Chrisley begin prison sentences with social media love from their kids

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kXWqL_0kHveZ4s00

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley have traded airtime for jail time as the reality TV stars reported to prison for their years-long sentences Tuesday.

The husband and wife, who were best known for USA Network's family reality series "Chrisley Knows Best," were convicted for tax evasion and bank fraud in June 2022 .

Todd Chrisley will serve 12 years, with 16 months on probabion, at the Sunshine state's Federal Prison Camp Pensacola. However, his wife Julie will serve her seven-year sentence, with 16 months on probation, in different state.

Julie Chrisley was initially set to serve at Florida's Federal Correctional Institution Marianna but will now spend time at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Ky., according to legal documents reviewed by The Times on Tuesday. It was unclear whether she would serve her entire term in Kentucky.

A legal representative for the TV stars did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment Tuesday.

Hours before the couple surrendered Tuesday, Todd Chrisley reportedly found support in religion and their children. Monday night, the reality star reportedly posted an Instagram post, noting "HE is always on time."

According to several reports , the video post featured Karen Peck & New River performing their song "Four Days Late" in a church.

"#FightTheGoodFight," Todd Chrisley's caption continued.

In the comments section Todd and Julie's children reportedly voiced their support. Savannah Chrisley wrote "I love you daddy," while Kyle Chrisley echoed "I love you daddy this isn't over."

Peck also commented, writing "We are praying for you, Julie, and your family," according to People.

In a separate post Monday evening, Savannah Chrisley shared a fan's supportive post to her own Instagram story.

"A thousand shall fall at thy side, and ten thousand at they right hand; but it (evil) shall not come near thee," said the biblical post. "Thinking of the Chrisley family tonight."

In 2019, the reality stars were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie Chrisley was also charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors alleged the reality stars submitted fabricated documents to banks when they applied for loans to maintain their expensive lifestyle. Julie Chrisley allegedly submitted a false credit report and bank statements when attempting to rent a California home. Prosecutors added that the couple refused to pay rent for a few months after they began using the home.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

