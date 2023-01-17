ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor grocery store with items made from plastic opening to public

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER Associated Press
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A grocery store that features thousands of products made entirely of discarded plastic opens to the public on Tuesday.

The Plastic Bag Store is a custom-built public art installation and film experience designed to encourage visitors to think more about the enduring impact of single-use plastics.

The store in Ann Arbor, Michigan, features shelves stocked with items such as meat, eggs and cakes — all made from single-use plastics taken from streets and garbage dumps.

The store at times during the day will be transformed into a stage for a series of short films in which puppetry and handmade sets are used to tell a story of the dangers of plastic waste and the consequences for future generations.

As the show’s tagline puts it: “Part installation. Part film. All bags.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=482LQL_0kHveXJQ00
    A grocery store that features thousands of products made entirely of discarded plastic opens to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Mich.The Plastic Bag Store is a custom-built public art installation and film experience designed to encourage visitors to think more about the enduring impact of single-use plastics.The store features shelves stocked with items such as meat, toiletries and cakes — all made from single-use plastics taken from streets and garbage dumps.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dWUSK_0kHveXJQ00
    Cereal boxes filled with scraps of plastic are displayed at a grocery store that features thousands of products made entirely of discarded plastic, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Mich.The Plastic Bag Store is a custom-built public art installation and film experience designed to encourage visitors to think more about the enduring impact of single-use plastics.The store features shelves stocked with items such as meat, toiletries and cakes — all made from single-use plastics taken from streets and garbage dumps.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PxU96_0kHveXJQ00
    Potatoes and carrots made from plastic are displayed at a grocery store that features thousands of products made entirely of discarded plastic, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Mich.The Plastic Bag Store is a custom-built public art installation and film experience designed to encourage visitors to think more about the enduring impact of single-use plastics.The store features shelves stocked with items such as meat, toiletries and cakes — all made from single-use plastics taken from streets and garbage dumps.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0smSOd_0kHveXJQ00
    An egg carton and eggs made from plastic are displayed at a grocery store that features thousands of products made entirely of discarded plastic, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Mich.The Plastic Bag Store is a custom-built public art installation and film experience designed to encourage visitors to think more about the enduring impact of single-use plastics.The store features shelves stocked with items such as meat, toiletries and cakes — all made from single-use plastics taken from streets and garbage dumps.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tdJkJ_0kHveXJQ00
    An caprese salad made from plastic is displayed at a grocery store that features thousands of products made entirely of discarded plastic, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Mich.The Plastic Bag Store is a custom-built public art installation and film experience designed to encourage visitors to think more about the enduring impact of single-use plastics.The store features shelves stocked with items such as meat, toiletries and cakes — all made from single-use plastics taken from streets and garbage dumps.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kOEe9_0kHveXJQ00
    Blueberry containers filled with blue plastic bags are displayed at a grocery store that features thousands of products made entirely of discarded plastic, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Mich.The Plastic Bag Store is a custom-built public art installation and film experience designed to encourage visitors to think more about the enduring impact of single-use plastics.The store features shelves stocked with items such as meat, toiletries and cakes — all made from single-use plastics taken from streets and garbage dumps.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23V3W7_0kHveXJQ00
    Drinks filled with discarded plastic are displayed at a grocery store that features thousands of products made entirely of discarded plastic, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Mich.The Plastic Bag Store is a custom-built public art installation and film experience designed to encourage visitors to think more about the enduring impact of single-use plastics.The store features shelves stocked with items such as meat, toiletries and cakes — all made from single-use plastics taken from streets and garbage dumps.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BeoMs_0kHveXJQ00
    Garlic cloves made of plastic bags are displayed at a grocery store that features thousands of products made entirely of discarded plastic, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Mich.The Plastic Bag Store is a custom-built public art installation and film experience designed to encourage visitors to think more about the enduring impact of single-use plastics.The store features shelves stocked with items such as meat, toiletries and cakes — all made from single-use plastics taken from streets and garbage dumps.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EZcDL_0kHveXJQ00
    Vegetables made of plastic are displayed at a grocery store that features thousands of products made entirely of discarded plastic, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Mich.The Plastic Bag Store is a custom-built public art installation and film experience designed to encourage visitors to think more about the enduring impact of single-use plastics.The store features shelves stocked with items such as meat, toiletries and cakes — all made from single-use plastics taken from streets and garbage dumps.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ERBfg_0kHveXJQ00
    Robin Frohardt, creator of the Plastic Bag Store, holds plastic bag roses at the art installation, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Mich.The Plastic Bag Store is a custom-built public art installation and film experience designed to encourage visitors to think more about the enduring impact of single-use plastics.The store features shelves stocked with items such as meat, toiletries and cakes — all made from single-use plastics taken from streets and garbage dumps.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Plastic bags are created by fossil fuels and often end up as waste in landfills and oceans.

Americans toss out 100 billion plastic bags per year, according to Worldwatch Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based environmental research organization.

Theater and film director Robin Frohardt is the driving creative force behind the Plastic Bag Store.

“I got the idea many years ago after watching someone bag and double-bag and triple-bag my groceries,” Frohardt said Tuesday. “I just was sort of struck by how ridiculous how much packaging is involved in our everyday lives.

“And it just seemed so absurd. I just thought, ‘Maybe I could make a project that’s even more absurd.’ ”

The store’s shelves are lined with items whose names are intended to mimic real-life products such as “Yucky Shards” (Lucky Charms), “Bitz of Plastic Crap” (Ritz Crackers), “Bagemite” (Vegemite) and “Filthydelphia roll” (Philadelphia roll).

One product Frohardt didn’t have to alter was baguettes, “because it was already in the name,” she said with a laugh.

The Plastic Bag Store, which runs through Feb. 5, is presented via a partnership between the University of Michigan Museum of Art, University Musical Society, University of Michigan Arts Initiative and Graham Sustainability Institute.

Tickets are $30 for general admission. Student tickets cost $12.

The show premiered in Times Square in 2020. It since has made stops in Los Angeles; Chicago; Austin, Texas; and Adelaide, Australia.

“I hope that we can continue to tour this project and bring it to different communities,” said Frohardt, who is based in New York. “My dream would be that this project becomes irrelevant.

“But it probably won’t be.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Fitness studio closes in Detroit, owner blames high rent

(CBS DETROIT) – A fitness studio that introduced hot yoga to those living in Detroit's West Village is closing its doors.Amina Daniels left New York City and returned to her hometown of Detroit to make it a healthier place."They needed a community where they can train, sweat, and restore," Daniels said. Winner of the Hatch grant, she had funds for her fitness studio, but initially, some weren't buying into her idea."I looked at 91 properties. So that is 91 'noes,'" Daniels saidEventually, she opened Live Cycle Delight in March 2017 on Agnes off Van Dyke.Business boomed so much that she opened...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Downtown Ann Arbor fire decimates building, wipes out restaurant and vape shop

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A decades-old building in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. The fire took place on Maynard between Liberty and Williams streets inside a restaurant and the Vape City vape shop. No one was inside the building when it happen or when the fire started–and no one including firefighters were hurt.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Kristen Walters

Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week

A major grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Michigan next week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Meijer will be opening its newest Michigan grocery store location in Lake Orion, according to the company's website.
LAKE ORION, MI
US 103.1

People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan

Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganchronicle.com

Largest Black-Owned Luxury Party Rental Company in SE Michigan Opens Warehouse

Contemporary must-have event decor is now available through full-service company, The Luxe Rental Collective. The Luxe Rental Collective, a full-service luxury event rental company, has now increased its capacity, acquiring a 4,500 square foot warehouse space, making it the largest African American owned luxury party rental provider in Southeast Michigan. The Luxe Rental Collective fills a void in the rental market by offering party decor to clients with “no minimum rentals” and a streamlined online rental process. This service benefits event designers and non-professionals who want to rent fewer items or less volume than a commercial or corporate client may require.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy