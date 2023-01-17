ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Deputies searching for suspect in south Santa Cruz County shooting

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JHjj1_0kHvdsgm00

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Jan. 17, 2023, 1:57 p.m. -The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect believed to be connected to a south Santa Cruz County shooting Tuesday.

Shaun Gallagher, 36, is wanted for a shooting that resulted in a shooting victim suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Shelter in place issued for south Santa Cruz County as deputies search for white Honda Odyssey

The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office sent a shelter in place for White Road and Larkin Valley Road Monday.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating a crime in the area. Deputies said at 3 p.m., they were dispatched to the Mar Monte area of Highway 1 for reports of a shooting.

A victim self-transported to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect ran from the scene.

Deputies believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

The Sheriff's Office says people should be on the lookout for a white Honda Odyssey with the plate number 6SOV814. Call 911 if you see the vehicle.

The post Deputies searching for suspect in south Santa Cruz County shooting appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County man killed in crash at River Street and Highway 1

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — All lanes of Highway 1 at River Street in Santa Cruz reopened following a deadly crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian Friday morning. The victim was a 44-year-old man from Santa Cruz County, police said. His identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two gang members arrested after three guns discovered in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police's Violence Suppression Task Force said two known gang members were arrested after they served search warrants at two locations in Salinas Thursday. Both locations were on Brighton Street. Police said three guns and numerous items of gang indicia were located. Jacob Cervantes,18, and Julian Cervantes, 20, were arrested on gang The post Two gang members arrested after three guns discovered in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
benitolink.com

Hollister woman facing hit-and-run charges gets February court date

Jessica Diane Chacon Aviles leaves courtroom with her attorney after the hearing delayed until February. Photo by John Chadwell. Jessica Diane Chacon Aviles appeared before Superior Court Judge Thomas Breen on Jan. 19 to set a preliminary hearing on a felony hit and run charge stemming from a November 2020 incident which resulted in the death of Hollister resident Nikko Espinoza. She was arrested May 12, 2021.
HOLLISTER, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area vehicle theft ring busted; Stolen vehicles, guns, body armor vests seized

SAN PABLO -- Four suspects were in custody and one remained at large Friday after an investigation into a San Pablo shooting uncovered a sophisticated Bay Area vehicle theft ring.San Pablo police said 26-years old Jose Alberto Torres Flores of Union City; 21-years old Alexander Martinez of Newark; 20-years old Eduardo Garcia Perez of Newark and 20-years old Alexander Echeverria of Newark all were in custody after a lengthy investigation.Yoaxsi Alberto Garcia, a 19-year-old from Hayward, remained at large and was the subject of a region-wide search.Martinez, Perez, Echeverria, and Torres-Flores have been booked into Contra Costa County Jail on...
SAN PABLO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Shelter in place issued for south Santa Cruz County as deputies search for white Honda Odyssey

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office sent a shelter in place for White Road and Larkin Valley Road Monday. The Sheriff's Office is investigating a crime in the area. Deputies said at 3 p.m., they were dispatched to the Mar Monte area of Highway 1 for reports of a shooting. A The post Shelter in place issued for south Santa Cruz County as deputies search for white Honda Odyssey appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

San Leandro woman was slain by her boyfriend, police say

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A young San Leandro woman was slain by her boyfriend inside her apartment on Marina Boulevard, investigators said Wednesday. Police officers entered the apartment at 9:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate an assault. Officers found the 24-year-old woman lying in a bed. She had suffered “significant trauma to her head and […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Castro Valley teen missing for nearly a week

CASTRO VALLEY – Authorities in Alameda County are searching for a 16-year-old who has been missing for nearly a week.According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, Valentina Rosas was last seen on January 12 around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Rizzo Avenue in Castro Valley.Rosas is described as standing about 5'1" tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with black wavy hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, white jean pants and black and white Nike shoes."We are all concerned about Valentina's safety and are asking for your help to bring her home," deputies said Wednesday.At the time of her disappearance, Rosas had a cellphone with her that did not have service and also had no money with her. Deputies said the teen is familiar with taking public transportation.Anyone who may know the teen's whereabouts is asked to call the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at 510-667-7721 or their local law enforcement agency.
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Suspects allegedly involved in string of armed robberies arrested

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — The Hayward Police Department arrested two men officials said were involved in a string of armed robberies, during one of which the suspects stole two French bulldogs. After a several-hour standoff on Geneva Avenue, Hayward police said they were able to arrest one of the suspects involved in at least four […]
HAYWARD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man kills himself at Santa Rita Jail in 1st suicide of year

DUBLIN, Calif. - A man has killed himself at Santa Rita Jail, the first suicide of 2023 and the 62nd death at this facility since 2014. Stephen Lofton, 38, hanged himself Tuesday at 8 p.m., according to Alameda County Sheriff's Lt. Tya Modeste. A source said he was living in Housing Unit 6.
DUBLIN, CA
KSBW.com

Aptos shooting prompts shelter-in-place order

APTOS, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's office said they received reports of a shooting around 3 p.m. Monday in Aptos in the area of Mar Monte and Highway-1. A shelter-in-place order went out to residents in the area of White and Larkin Valley roads. "The victim self-transported...
APTOS, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Police seek additional suspects of teacher who allegedly assaulted student

San Jose police on Wednesday sought additional victims of a high school English teacher who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student. San Jose Police Department officers responded on Jan. 9 to a home after receiving a call from a woman who reported she found "inappropriate messages" on her 17-year-old daughter's cell phone from a former teacher, according to a department statement. San Jose police detectives investigated the messages...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Inmate dies in Alameda County jail

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — An inmate’s death is being investigated after a 39-year-old man died inside Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. According to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, inmate Stephen Lofton was alone when he died inside his cell Tuesday night. Lofton had been arrested by Hayward Police Department officers four days earlier for allegedly […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police chief put on administrative leave

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland Police Department Chief LeRonne Armstrong was placed on administrative leave Thursday afternoon, KRON4 has learned. The news comes out after court documents filed Wednesday looked into two incidents of misconduct committed by one OPD sergeant. The document says OPD tried to “minimize the severity of the officer’s misconduct.” One incident […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in San Jose's 1st homicide of 2023 arrested

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect in San Jose’s first homicide of 2023 has been arrested, the San Jose Police Department announced on Tuesday. Henry Livingston, a resident of San Jose, was arrested in connection to a Jan. 1 homicide on the 400 block of West San Carlos Street. Officers responded to the scene […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas man convicted in Norteno gang-related double attempted murder case

SALINAS, Calif. — Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced today that Neil Aguillon-Palermo, 23, a resident of Salinas, was found guilty by a jury for the 2017 Orchard Street double attempted murder of two Salinas residents. The jury returned guilty verdicts for first-degree conspiracy to commit murder...
SALINAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP asking public's help finding driver who ran over man found on highway

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol asked the public for help Monday finding a driver who hit a man and left him for dead on Highway 4 earlier this month.In a social media post, CHP officials said Damond Lazenby was reported missing on New Year's Day. Seven days later, Lazenby's body was found near the shoulder of eastbound Highway 4 between Port Chicago Highway and Willow Pass Road in Contra Costa County.Detectives said that it appeared Lazenby was hit by a vehicle,"The CHP believes Lazenby was struck by the right front portion of a vehicle, and the driver fled the scene. The vehicle is possibly a dark color sedan," the CHP said.The CHP asked that anyone with information regarding the driver or suspect vehicle is encouraged to leave a detailed message on the CHP 24/7 tip line at (707) 917-4491.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two Watsonville gang members arrested after early morning shooting in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police responded to a shooting early Monday morning on Echo Avenue near Fremont Boulevard. Police said when they arrived, they quickly identified the victim and the suspect car driving away from the area. Seaside Police said the two men from Watsonville in the shooter's car were arrested, and the gun used The post Two Watsonville gang members arrested after early morning shooting in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Hollister inmate charged with 1994 San Jose cold case

Authorities recently charged a Hollister man with kidnapping in relation to a 1994 cold case robbery and sexual assault that occurred at a San Jose mall, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. The suspect, Thomas John Loguidice, 65, is currently serving a 40-year prison sentence for...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy