SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Jan. 17, 2023, 1:57 p.m. -The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect believed to be connected to a south Santa Cruz County shooting Tuesday.

Shaun Gallagher, 36, is wanted for a shooting that resulted in a shooting victim suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Shelter in place issued for south Santa Cruz County as deputies search for white Honda Odyssey

The Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office sent a shelter in place for White Road and Larkin Valley Road Monday.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating a crime in the area. Deputies said at 3 p.m., they were dispatched to the Mar Monte area of Highway 1 for reports of a shooting.

A victim self-transported to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect ran from the scene.

Deputies believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

The Sheriff's Office says people should be on the lookout for a white Honda Odyssey with the plate number 6SOV814. Call 911 if you see the vehicle.

The post Deputies searching for suspect in south Santa Cruz County shooting appeared first on KION546 .