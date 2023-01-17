Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Teen shot, 1 injured during 'altercation' in Okolona, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and another person injured in a shooting in Okolona Thursday night. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers with the department's Seventh Division responded to a shooting around 10:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Weigela Drive. That's off Blue Lick Road.
wdrb.com
Police investigating after man shot in Louisville's Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Portland neighborhood Thursday night. Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a reported shooting just after 9 p.m. in the 2800 block of Rowan Street. That's between North 28th and North 29th streets.
WLKY.com
Man hit by car near UofL hospital in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in downtown Louisville. According to Louisville Metro police, a man was hit just before 10 a.m. on Thursday in the area of S. Preston and E. Chestnut streets, right next to UofL Hospital. Police said...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies pregnant mother and 2 young girls killed in Bullitt County house fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The names of a pregnant mother and two young girls who died in a house fire in Lebanon Junction, Kentucky, on Thursday have been released. Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings tells WDRB that three victims include Eryn Toogood, 27, her daughter Haisley Heath, 6, and Reagen Maraman, who was also 6 years old. Billings said Toogood was six months pregnant.
wdrb.com
Man hospitalized after being shot in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday evening. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said around 8:30 p.m. offers were told about a man with a gunshot wound walking into Jewish Hospital. According to Smiley,...
wdrb.com
23-year-old man arrested in connection to July 2022 Jacobs neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 23-year-old man has been charged with complicity to murder for the death of 27-year-old Rykess Ford. That suspect, Davon Johnson, has also been initially charged with complicity to robbery in connection to the homicide. According to Louisville Metro Police, the shooting initially took place on...
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows moment Denny's sign fell from 80 feet high
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Surveillance video from across a highway shows the moment a restaurant sign came tumbling down in Elizabethtown. Wind speeds were around 50 mph on Thursday afternoon when a Denny's sign fell down onto an occupied car. Three people inside the car had to be extricated, two...
wdrb.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died Thursday evening after being hit by a vehicle in Shively. According to Shively Police Maj. Patrick Allen, officers responded to a call of a pedestrian hit at Dixie Highway and Ralph Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Police said the man, believed to be in...
wdrb.com
Louisville police asking for help finding 33-year-old woman last seen in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 33-year-old woman. LMPD said Gabrielle Hooper was last seen near Central Park in Old Louisville in mid-October of 2022. She needs medication and her family fears for her safety, police said.
Coroner identifies woman killed in west Louisville hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD confirmed that an 18-year-old woman is dead after a driver hit her in west Louisville on Wednesday morning. Around 8:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a hit-and-run on Louis Coleman Drive at Dumesnil Street, according to an LMPD press release. A driver traveling northbound...
Woman killed when Denny’s sign falls, crushes vehicle in Kentucky
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Strong winds caused a Denny’s restaurant sign to fall onto a car in a parking lot on Thursday, killing one woman and injuring two other people, authorities said. According to Elizabethtown Police spokesperson Chris Denham, a 72-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in Louisville,...
wdrb.com
20-year-old Louisville man identified in fatal crash on Interstate 264
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old Louisville man was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 264 early Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner said Noah Matthews died at the scene of the head-on crash involving a semi tractor-trailer. It happened just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Brownsboro Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.
wdrb.com
Louisville man dies after being hit on Taylor Boulevard, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died after being hit while walking on Taylor Boulevard, according to Louisville Metro Police. Gerald Roach, 57, died on Saturday after a crash at the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Longfield Avenue on Jan. 12. Police said Roach was hit by a passenger...
Wave 3
Suspect charged with shooting another man in the back
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is under arrest after an argument between a man and a woman ended with the man shot in the back by the suspect. Louisville Metro police have charged A’Dron S. Marshall, 25, of Louisville, with one count each of assault, tampering with evidence and gun possession by a felon.
wdrb.com
Woman dies, 2 recovering after sign crushes car in parking lot of Denny's in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 72-year-old woman is dead after a car with three people inside was crushed by a falling sign in the parking lot of a Denny's in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon. Elizabethtown Police Det. Chris Denham told WDRB News it happened about 1:30 p.m. at the Denny's...
Wave 3
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time, the public gets to see parts of the biggest gang shooting in Louisville’s history which included 600 rounds of gunfire and more than 40 different types of guns. The video was released to WAVE News Troubleshooters by a source which asked...
WLKY.com
2 teens arrested, charged with murder of 16-year-old shot in Shawnee last month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department said they arrested two teens in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old in the Shawnee neighborhood last month. The two teens arrested are a 15- and 16-year-old from Louisville, according to police. They made the arrest on Thursday afternoon. Both...
wdrb.com
Deadly head on crash on Watterson Expressway splits car in two | VIEWER RESPONSE
It’s becoming a dangerous problem in Kentucky and Indiana - reckless drivers with a need for speed. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been driving - whether it’s on the interstate, in downtown, even in a neighborhood -and cars are weaving in and out of traffic and flying past me.
wdrb.com
Police release video showing alleged suspect fleeing scene of fatal hit-and-run in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department has released surveillance video showing what police say is a suspect fleeing the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash. It happened early Sunday, Jan. 15, at the intersection of South 3rd Street and West Jefferson Street. That's where Vennie Jacoway, 34,...
wdrb.com
Police searching for Louisville woman they believe tried to smuggle drugs into Metro Corrections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Detectives are searching for a Louisville woman who they believe tried smuggling drugs into Metro Corrections. According to Metro Corrections, Sabrina Knight is accused of working with an incarcerated person to "smuggle dangerous substances into the facility." The jail's director, Jerry Collins, says the person she...
