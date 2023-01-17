ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Feds will not seek death penalty against Walmart Massacre Shooter

By Chris Babcock
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eg1ms_0kHvbdTr00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Federal officials announced Tuesday afternoon that they will not seek the Death Penalty against Patrick Crusius, the shooter behind the August 3 Walmart Massacre in El Paso.

The filing was made by First Assistant United States Attorney Margaret Leachman, in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, here in El Paso.

More to come…

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
easttexasradio.com

No Death Penalty For El Paso Massacre Suspect

Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing dozens of people in a racially motivated attack at a Walmart in El Paso in 2019. Instead, the state is charging 24-year-old Patrick Crusius in the mass shooting that left dozens wounded and killed 23 people. Crusius told police that he drove from Collin County to El Paso, targeting Mexicans. His trial starts in January 2024.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Jan. 20, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man accused of killing 2 in Chaparral crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man is charged with killing two people in a Chaparral crash and fleeing the scene on foot Tuesday afternoon. James Patrick Woods, 37, is charged with two counts of Homicide by Vehicle, Failure to Render Aid, Resisting and Evading Arrest, Immediate Notice of an Accident, and Open […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Pasoans react to veteran’s death at the El Paso VA.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- -- Messages of condolences continue to pour in for a veteran who took his life after a visit to the El Paso VA Medical Center. A Go-fundme page has identified the victim as Rob Renz. It says, "Renz has left an immediate hole in his circle of loved ones and The post El Pasoans react to veteran’s death at the El Paso VA. appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Police investigating deadly pedestrian accident in northeast El Paso

UPDATE: (5:27 a.m.) -- Special traffic investigators are now investigating a pedestrian accident that took place along Dyer early Thursday morning. El Paso Police confirm one person has died. It's unclear if any arrests have been made. Fire dispatchers told ABC-7 one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. It's unclear if that The post El Paso Police investigating deadly pedestrian accident in northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Car crashes into store in northwest El Paso

UPDATE: According to an employee, a woman in her 70s was going to the store to pick up a burrito. The employee says instead of applying the brakes, she hit the gas pedal. She was fine, and no one inside the building was hurt. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Just one day after a mini-van The post Car crashes into store in northwest El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
NewsWest 9

DPS identifies drivers in deadly crash on US-285

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident on US-285 Friday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, preliminary information revealed that 30-year-old Reyes Rodriguez, of Del Rio, was driving a Ford F-250, pulling a trailer, northbound on US-285 in the left lane.
DEL RIO, TX
KFOX 14

Man dies after getting hit by vehicle in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Las Cruces early this month. The man who died was identified as 36-year-old Jake Baker. The incident happened on Jan. 5 on Solano Drive around 7 p.m. Baker died from his injuries on...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Vehicle rollover reported on I-25 near University exit

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A serious rollover crash caused the closure of the sound-bound lanes on Interstate 25 near the University exit in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. Officials with the New Mexico State Police said the crash involved injuries. They said it's unknown at the time the extent...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

El Paso native's video of Salma Hayek at Golden Globes goes viral

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso native's TikTok video showing Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek picking out Mexican candy at the Golden Globes has gone viral. Hayek was seen on the red carpet Tuesday with Pulparindo and two Mazapan in her hands. Chriz Ortiz, a host and producer...
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy