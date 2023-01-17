Read full article on original website
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
NFL playoffs: Patrick Mahomes leaves game with ankle injury as Chiefs try to get past Jaguars
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs yet again have home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs. They start their quest to win a second Super Bowl together against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round. Will the Chiefs move one step closer even after Mahomes injured his ankle in the...
Chad Henne goes in for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs fans chant his name after 98-yard TD drive
Chad Henne probably didn't expect to have his name called, or chanted out by Arrowhead Stadium fans, on Saturday afternoon. Henne was suddenly put in a divisional round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars when Patrick Mahomes was hurt and had to go back to the locker room. Even worse, a Jaguars punt put the Kansas City Chiefs at their own 2-yard line.
Patrick Mahomes injures right ankle early in divisional matchup with Jaguars, remains in game
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes injured his right ankle late in the first quarter of their divisional matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon. Mahomes went down after trying to complete a pass between two Jaguars defenders near midfield at Arrowhead Stadium, and came up limping after one...
Column: Lawrence and the Jags finally have things covered
We can’t give credit to the scattered and covered hash browns, because Trevor Lawrence didn’t place his order until he was done with one of the greatest comebacks in NFL playoff history. Still, a late-night trip to Waffle House after an improbable victory is a striking metaphor of...
Jaguars, Chiefs both healthy for divisional-round matchup
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jaguars right guard Brandon Scherff and wide receiver Jamal Agnew, both of whom were questionable for the playoff game in Kansas City, are active against the Chiefs on Saturday after they were limited in practice this week. The Jaguars are missing Kendric Brown, who...
More than 50,000 tickets sold for AFC title game in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — More than 50,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours for a potential AFC championship game in Atlanta, the NFL said Friday. Season-ticket holders of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were given priority access to tickets if the Jan. 29 game is played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Doncic scores 34, Mavs get defensive in 115-90 win over Heat
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 34 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks turned up the defensive intensity in a 115-90 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. The Mavericks were without No. 2 scorer Christian Wood, who missed the first of what will be multiple games with a broken left thumb.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic sidelined by hamstring tightness
DENVER (AP) — Denver big man Nikola Jokic missed the Nuggets' game against Indiana on Friday night because of tightness in his left hamstring. Jokic sat out a game last week to rest a sore right wrist. He also missed three games in November due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.
