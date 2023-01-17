ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Chad Henne goes in for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs fans chant his name after 98-yard TD drive

Chad Henne probably didn't expect to have his name called, or chanted out by Arrowhead Stadium fans, on Saturday afternoon. Henne was suddenly put in a divisional round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars when Patrick Mahomes was hurt and had to go back to the locker room. Even worse, a Jaguars punt put the Kansas City Chiefs at their own 2-yard line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Post Register

Column: Lawrence and the Jags finally have things covered

We can’t give credit to the scattered and covered hash browns, because Trevor Lawrence didn’t place his order until he was done with one of the greatest comebacks in NFL playoff history. Still, a late-night trip to Waffle House after an improbable victory is a striking metaphor of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Post Register

Jaguars, Chiefs both healthy for divisional-round matchup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jaguars right guard Brandon Scherff and wide receiver Jamal Agnew, both of whom were questionable for the playoff game in Kansas City, are active against the Chiefs on Saturday after they were limited in practice this week. The Jaguars are missing Kendric Brown, who...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Post Register

More than 50,000 tickets sold for AFC title game in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — More than 50,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours for a potential AFC championship game in Atlanta, the NFL said Friday. Season-ticket holders of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were given priority access to tickets if the Jan. 29 game is played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
ATLANTA, GA
Post Register

Doncic scores 34, Mavs get defensive in 115-90 win over Heat

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 34 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks turned up the defensive intensity in a 115-90 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. The Mavericks were without No. 2 scorer Christian Wood, who missed the first of what will be multiple games with a broken left thumb.
DALLAS, TX
Post Register

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic sidelined by hamstring tightness

DENVER (AP) — Denver big man Nikola Jokic missed the Nuggets' game against Indiana on Friday night because of tightness in his left hamstring. Jokic sat out a game last week to rest a sore right wrist. He also missed three games in November due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.
DENVER, CO

