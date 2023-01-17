ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET

When is the right time to give my child cold medicine?

By Chivon Kloepfer
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xxZk6_0kHvb3z400

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Do you have a little one with a cough or cold?

If so, doctors with Mayo Clinic want you to know that over-the-counter cough and cold medicines are for treating symptoms of coughs and colds, but not the underlying disease.

Research suggests that these medicines have not been proven to work any better than placebos.

Doctors also reported that these medications have potentially serious side effects, including fatal overdoses in children younger than 2 years old.

COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart

So, what can you safely try?

If your goal is to help clear out a stuffy nose, doctors suggest drinking more fluids than usual.

Additionally, parents can try cold mist humidifiers or steam from a shower, but don’t make it too hot. That will help make breathing easier and might ease irritation.

If your child isn’t feeling well and you have any concerns at all, it’s important to talk to your doctor or another healthcare professional, especially if you plan to give your kiddos medication.

Doctors said not to use over-the-counter medicines in order to treat coughs and colds in children younger than six years old unless it’s a fever reducer or pain reliever.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KGET

California natural gas bills are skyrocketing: What can you do?

Californians are getting hit with outrageously high natural gas bills this January as utility companies pass on the increased costs of procuring gas to customers. According to SoCalGas, which serves most of Southern California, prices are running about five times higher than last January. Among the reasons, below-normal temperatures along the West Coast which has […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Man killed in Bakersfield police-involved crash, identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man killed in a Bakersfield Police Department-involved crash on South Vineland Road Thursday. According to the coroner’s office, Mario Lares, 31, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle. Lares was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened around 2:23 a.m. Thursday. According to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Local attorney releases statement regarding fatal crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The law office Chain Cohn Clark released a statement regarding a fatal crash following a Bakersfield Police Department pursuit Thursday morning southeast of Bakersfield and north of Lamont. The statement released by Matt Clark and Chris Hagan from the law office is as follows: “The incident that occurred in the early […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Many unanswered questions loom over fatal crash involving BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are still more questions than answers tonight after a fatal car crash involving Bakersfield police officers Thursday morning. The crash happened around 2 a.m., involving two Bakersfield police officers and two passengers in a vehicle on their way home from work on South Vineland and Muller roads. The area is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

One person dead in crash with train: KCFD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is confirmed dead in a vehicle and train collision in the Shafter area, according to the Kern County Fire Department. There was only one occupant in the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash happened around 4:43 […]
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Escaped inmate arrested: U.S. Marshals

UPDATE: The U.S. Marshals Task Force confirmed John Ross, 33, has been arrested near California and Chester avenues. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man who was sentenced to prison for second-degree burglary in 2022 escaped from the Male Community Reentry Program in Bakersfield Friday morning, CDCR said. According to the California Department of Corrections and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield neighborhood shaken by officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A late-night standoff has a southwest Bakersfield community on edge. The suspect surrendered to police early Wednesday following an hourslong standoff. Police said, 59-year-old Richard Firo barricaded himself inside his home and shot at officers late Tuesday night. More than six hours later he gave up, police said. It was a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Jan. 19, 2023

The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs help finding a man who is on parole for assault and wanted for being in violation of his sex offender registration. Gabriel Campos, 36, has a criminal history that includes battery, burglary, assault, domestic violence and indecent exposure, according to officials. Campos has severe mental issues and was a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy