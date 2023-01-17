Listen to Audacy's Friday Night Takeover with HARDY
It’s bound to be a big year for HARDY and it’s all starting with the drop of his brand-new album, the mockingbird & THE CROW. The project will serve as the Mississippi native’s sophomore album and is set to release January 20.
" The Mockingbird & the Crow is, in my opinion, the best thing I've made so far," HARDY said of the project. "I had a lot of time to get in the weeds making this record with some of my favorite people in Nashville, and it truly captures every part of who I am as an artist. I'm honored that I get to share it… can't wait to hear what you think about it."
The new music also prompts a fresh tour for HARDY, which is already sold-out. The trek, named after the album, is is set to kick off February 16 and will continue for a 16-show run with support by Jameson Rodgers and Rock group, Blame My Youth .
Hear more about what fans can expect from the new project and subsequent tour by tuning into the Friday Night Takeover With Rob + Holly this Friday at 7pm! Plus, get your votes in now for the daily Top 7 @ 7 countdown!
