John “Eric” Porter, 54, of Wall NJ passed away peacefully in his home on December 25th, 2022. Born July 19th, 1968 in Neptune NJ to John and Rosemarie Porter, Eric spent most of his youth in Asbury Park along the beach and the boardwalk. Eric was a 1986 graduate of M.A.S.T as well as a member of the Asbury Park lifeguard patrol prior to becoming an Asbury Park Firefighter where he was an active member of the I.A.F.F. Local 384. Eric’s dedication to serve and protect his community was recognized as a firefighter. Retiring in 2017, Eric has accumulated a lifetime of achievements during his career, including but not limited to, taking part in the search and rescue mission on September 12th, 2001 after the 9/11 attacks with his station as well as receiving the Medal of Valor for his acts of bravery while off duty.



Eric’s proudest achievement is his beautiful daughter Bridget. A young woman he adored watching grow up and loved spending time with whether it was watching Saturday morning cartoons or going to countless movies over the weekend. He was immensely proud of her accomplishments as a recent graduate of Drew University and she never failed to make him smile with inside jokes and cherished childhood memories. Bing Bong.



As an avid landscaper in his free time, Eric spent his retirement working for the NJ Gravel & Sand Company in Wall Township. Eric was also a beloved member of Pat’s 30 Acres in Wall Township where he could often be found tending to the grounds as well as working the many events held throughout the summer and the off-season.



Eric is predeceased by his father John L. Porter.

He is survived by his mother Rosemarie Porter (Brick NJ), his wife Margaret Porter, and their daughter Bridget Porter (Point Pleasant Boro NJ), his two sisters; Dawn Arillo and husband Guy (Ocean Township NJ); Noel Swanger and husband Philip (Brick NJ), his dear nephews and nieces, Douglas Meyer (Brick NJ); Jacob Swanger and wife Christina (Union Beach NJ); and Kaylah and Abby Swanger (Toms River NJ), and his aunt Maureen Cole and cousins Kevin, Kelly, and Kyle Cole (Spring Lake Heights NJ).

Eric was truly loved and will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all that knew him.



A Memorial Visitation for Eric will be held on Saturday, January 28th from 2pm to 5pm at Buckley’s Funeral Home, 509 Second Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712.



In lieu of flowers at the family’s request please send donations to Tunnel to Towers at https://t2t.org/donate/



For condolences please visit http://www.buckleyfuneralhome. net