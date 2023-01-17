Read full article on original website
TikTok Offers a Billion-Dollar Restructuring Plan to Appease the U.S.’s China Concerns
TikTok proposed a $1.5 billion reorganization of the company’s U.S. business to address concerns from government officials about its data usage and algorithm, the Wall Street Journal reported. It will offer more transparency around its proprietary algorithm—even enabling some level of oversight from the government—with the goal of convincing Washington it can operate separately from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, according to the Journal.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Google Will Cut 12,000 Jobs in the Latest Big Tech Layoff
Alphabet, the parent company of Google, said today (Jan. 20) it will lay off about 12,000 employees, or 6 percent of its workforce, to slash costs. Alphabet is the latest big tech company to announce major job cuts in recent weeks, following Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook parent Meta. Alphabet shares...
EU Regulators Warn TikTok it Must Follow New Rules or Face a Ban on the Continent
E.U. officials warned TikTok it must comply with its new rules or face a ban in all bloc countries, Bloomberg reported Jan. 19. Regulators are concerned young users can access “harmful and sometimes even life-threatening content” within seconds, Thierry Breton, E.U. commissioner for the internal market, said in a statement.
Netflix Posts 3.3% Subscriber Growth as Reed Hastings Steps Down as Co-CEO
Netflix gained 7.66 million subscribers in the last three months, which included the launch of Netflix’s ad-supported tier, beating analysts expectations of 4.5 million new subscribers, the company reported today (Jan. 19). Its stock rose 9 percent in after hours trading. The company now has 231 million subscribers globally,...
Google Pauses Green Card Applications, Leaving Foreign Workers in Limbo
A day before announcing it will lay off 12,000 employees, or 6 percent of its global workforce, Google sent an email to its foreign employees in the U.S. notifying them the company will pause any new filings of PERM, or Program Electronic Review Management, a key step in obtaining an employer-sponsored green card.
