TikTok proposed a $1.5 billion reorganization of the company’s U.S. business to address concerns from government officials about its data usage and algorithm, the Wall Street Journal reported. It will offer more transparency around its proprietary algorithm—even enabling some level of oversight from the government—with the goal of convincing Washington it can operate separately from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, according to the Journal.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO