Read full article on original website
Related
thespruce.com
How to Choose Wood Floor Color
If you're preparing to revamp the floors in your home or are in the process of constructing a new home and are wondering what type of wood floor color to choose, the pros are here to help. Below, experts weigh in with key principles to keep in mind when selecting a wood floor color for any room of the house.
6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023
To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
tinyhousetalk.com
30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale
Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
My sister and I paid over $25,000 for a 10-day cruise. Look inside our 332-square-foot suite with a walk-in closet and tub.
We stayed in a concierge suite on the luxurious Regent Seven Seas Explorer while cruising around the Mediterranean. Here's what our room was like.
Should You Paint Your Walls And Ceilings The Same Color?
When painting your home, the color of your ceiling is just as important as the color of your walls. However, should you paint them both the same color?
Should Your Kitchen Island Be The Same Height As Your Countertops?
If you or someone in your family is significantly shorter or taller, you may be wondering if it's possible to raise or lower your kitchen island.
Best Walmart furniture rollback deals going on right now: Dining sets, desks, more
New year, new you. Or in this case, new year, new furniture. Walmart has tons of rollback furniture on sale. The pieces range from bed frames to fireplace TV consoles and more. Plus, the prices for all the items mean you can save money for the rest of the year.
Wayfair Fresh-Start last chance deals: Up to 70% off home office, bedding, sofas, more
Wayfair kicked off the New Year with a major Fresh-Start Sale, but it all comes to a close on Tuesday Night, which means now is your last chance to score major savings on some of the top deals. The sale is offering deals up to 70% off a range of...
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A $1,500 IKEA-Powered Redo Doubles This Rental Kitchen’s Storage and Counter Space
Geraldine Campbell was the Managing Editor at The Kitchn. She loves semi-colons, em dashes, and serial commas. She lives in Brooklyn with her dog, Charlie. We fell in love with our apartment for its roomy, pre-war layout and for the light; on a sunny fall day, the 6th-floor home was flooded with sun and difficult to say no to. What we didn’t love so much was the galley kitchen. It was roomy enough, sure, but the limited cabinets and counter space left a lot to be desired for two avid home cooks. Still, the pass-through window from the kitchen to the dining room got us thinking — before we knew it we were signing the lease, arranging for movers, and planning our very own rental kitchen renovation.
Woman Converts Old Display Cabinet Into the Perfect Kitchen Pantry
Such a great idea for small spaces.
myzeo.com
How to Choose the Best Floor Material for Your Space
Did you know that Americans spent more than $420 billion to upgrade their homes? If you’re looking to refresh a room in your house, consider starting with new floors. Investing in floor replacement can transform a dull room into a spectacular one. Keep reading to learn how to choose...
reinisfischer.com
Vilgāle apt update: Tiling Bathroom Wall
It has been a while since our latest update from the Vilgāle apartment in Latvia. Back in the Summer, I did flooring work, by installing laminate and tiling the bathroom floor. From the large tasks left, a shower is among the priorities. As most of the piping work has...
woodfloorbusiness.com
Wood Floor Rescue: Coming to the Rescue for Grandpa’s Old Wood Floors
Rick Coning arrived at this job after other wood flooring companies saw the floor and simply said “no.” “I knew it was bad, and I knew it was going to be a hustle to get it to where it needed to be, but we’ve turned around a lot of floors in similar conditions, so I was confident it was going to turn out the way it did,” says Coning, owner at Trenton, Ohio-based Advanced Hardwood Sand and Finish. Knowing the work involved, Coning priced the job “accordingly,” close to what it would have cost to replace the flooring—something the homeowner didn’t want to do. Because the home had been her grandfather’s, she was trying to preserve the 1950’s home as much as possible in its original state. Coning assumed the flooring was pine, which is typical for homes of that vintage in the area, but once he scraped a spot, he could see it was actually red oak. He began the sanding process with a Diamabrush but still ended up sanding with two passes of 24-grit to get all of the mastic off before working his way up to using the Trio. When the homeowner saw the refinished floors, “She balled her eyes out,” says Coning, who focuses the majority of his business on refinishing and the satisfaction of making abused flooring look new again. “That’s one of the best parts about why we love what we do,” he says.—K.M.W.
findingfarina.com
What Are the Main Types of Floors for Your House?
Did you know there are around 200 different wood species used for making wood flooring in a home? No matter if you want to elevate the style of a room or bring in a more rugged charm, there is an option to fit your needs. Fortunately, there are many more than just wood floors to choose from.
Comments / 0