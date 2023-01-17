Irritable bowel syndrome is a gastrointestinal condition that causes abdominal cramping, constipation, diarrhea, bloating and gas. It affects between 7% and 16% of people in the United States. Those most commonly affected are women and young people. Although it's unclear what causes IBS in some individuals, there's no denying it causes a lot of discomfort, pain and potentially embarrassment for those who have it. I was diagnosed with IBS as a teenager and have since been able to manage it to the best of my ability — even though I have flare-ups from time to time. It's a tough condition to manage on a daily basis if it isn't treated, but it can be extra stressful while traveling for someone with IBS.

