Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Pokémon Go Mega Lopunny weakness, counters, and best moveset
Mega Lopunny is one of many Mega Evolutions to battle and evolve in Pokémon Go. The Rabbit Pokémon adds fighting to its normal-typing when Mega evolved, meaning that not only does the usual strategy of bringing fighting-types to normal Pokémon fight still apply, but you also have many other weaknesses to exploit.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2023 event, ‘Lucky Wishes’ Timed Research guide
To celebrate Lunar New Year, Pokémon Go is running an event filled with red Pokémon and Pokémon with rabbit-like traits from Jan. 19-23. Throughout the event, players will be able to do two Special Trades per day. The chance to become Lucky Friends and get Lucky Pokémon via trade will also be increased.
Polygon
How the Pokémon studio’s unlikeliest mashup came about
Pocket Card Jockey, an unlikely mashup of horse racing and solitaire from Pokémon developer Game Freak that became a cult favorite on Nintendo 3DS, is back. The just-released Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! brings this inexplicably moreish combination to iOS via the Apple Arcade subscription service. I’ve had the game for the past few days, and it’s been a delight to be reacquainted with its chibi racehorses (look at them, they’re trying so hard), fast-paced card-clearing, flippant sense of humor, and unexpected tactical depth.
Polygon
The Elden Ring GeoGuessr lets you fight the map itself
With just an image, could you figure out exactly where you are in the Lands Between? A new GeoGuessr-style game for Elden Ring will test just that. It has more than 8000 locations in Elden Ring’s overworld and is free to play. The game will plop you into a location in the game, with a streetview-like perspective that you can zoom and rotate in. From that information you’ll place a pin into the game’s overworld map, and see how far you are from the location.
Polygon
Persona 4 Golden Social Links guide
In Persona 4 Golden, the types of relationships you have with other characters matters. Several people throughout the game can form a bond with your character called a Social Link. These connections will grow with repeated interaction and will unlock more powerful Personas, abilities, and even story details as they level up.
Polygon
7 Wonders: Edifice expands the hit board game with... FOMO
7 Wonders is one of the most influential board games of the last decade, and its new addition shows that an old game can incorporate neat new tricks. In 7 Wonders: Edifice, players will attempt to construct great projects together, even as they compete in all other aspects of the game.
Polygon
How to make the most of Fire Emblem Engage’s bond and emblem rings
Fire Emblem Engage adds two significant additions to the long-running tactics series: emblem rings and bond rings. These rings are needed to strengthen your characters, change classes, and inherit skills. Without them, you’ll have a harder time progressing through the story and defeating the corrupted enemies. Read on to learn more about how these rings function and why you need them in order for your characters to progress.
Polygon
8 things to know before starting Fire Emblem Engage
In Fire Emblem Engage, you play as Alear, a hero who cleansed the realm of evil only to awaken from a 1,000-year slumber to find corrupt enemies have returned. It’s your job as the Divine Dragon to quell the opposing forces spreading across the continent, but you’re up against a major challenge: You can’t remember anything! Allow us to help you recollect your memories and get you back into shape with these tips and tricks.
Polygon
Persona 3 Portable romance candidate list
Persona 3 Portable, similarly to the other Persona games, will allow you to date various social link NPCs. There are a ton of social link options, and you can’t date all of them, so it can be confusing who to pursue if you want to sprinkle some romance into your playthrough.
Polygon
After D&D’s missteps, Paizo’s Pathfinder and Starfinder enter 2023 stronger than ever
Paizo enters 2023 in a prime position to make gains on its biggest competitor, Dungeons & Dragons. The publisher of the Pathfinder and Starfinder tabletop role-playing games came out swinging last week, committing itself to a legal battle to protect the rights of creators from the meddling of Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast. But the Redmond, Washington-based publisher also has a healthy pipeline of new products — including hardcover books and PDFs — that can help groups steer their play in entirely new directions.
Polygon
All the games in PlayStation VR 2’s launch lineup
A total of 37 games will launch within a month from PlayStation VR 2’s Feb. 22 release, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced on Thursday. The full list below includes big-budget, first-party adaptations like Horizon Call of the Mountain; virtual reality adaptations of hits like Rez Infinite and Tetris Effect; plus several free updates and upgrades to existing PlayStation titles.
Polygon
Rocket League devs say they’re cracking down on bots
I think when everyone got all hyped about the future of “self-driving cars” they didn’t have Rocket League bots in mind. But over the past several weeks, the game has seen an uptick in accounts that use bots to cheat in online matches. On Thursday, developer Psyonix responded to the rising controversy and said that the team has taken action against a number of accounts using bots in matches and introduced enhanced reporting features.
Polygon
League of Legends’ stinker cinematic belies a bigger trend
League of Legends is one of the biggest games on the planet, with a massive roster of champions, big-budget esports tournaments, and regular balance patches. But even this mammoth game is prone to stumbles, and one of these played out in the public eye recently. Riot Games released its annual cinematic trailer for the game, and instead of the usual champion showcase, the star of the video was an empty version of the game’s map. Fans’ disappointed response was so loud and sustained that Riot had to pull a very public mea culpa.
Polygon
Alhaitham and Kaveh prove Genshin Impact characters come best in pairs
Even though I usually don’t love the trope of an ornery husband and a begrudging wife, it somehow works in Genshin Impact. Generally, the adventures in Genshin Impact entail saving nations from political subterfuge and good old fantasy antics with giant dragons. This time around, a character quest added in the 3.4 patch has players navigating the bickering of two roommates named Kaveh and Alhaitham. Their interactions are among the funniest in the game, and show that one of Genshin Impact’s most important narrative tools is introducing characters as pairs, and letting them bounce off of each other.
TechCrunch
Gas, Slay, what’s next? Fire?
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This week, Natasha Mascarenhas, Mary Ann Azevedo and Rebecca Szkutak jumped on the mic to talk through a diverse news week. Shout-out to our producer, Theresa Loconsolo, for putting together a script, and TC’s Andrew Mendez for this feedback: “Y’all slayyyed.
Polygon
The best new actual play series coming in 2023
In 2022, actual play role-playing performers made some big moves. Things kicked off with the return of HyperRPG’s experimental Kollok. Critical Role and Dimension 20 explored entirely new genres, complemented by the award-winning coziness of Jeff Stormer and Possum Creek Games’ miniseries of Yazeba’s Bed & Breakfast. Meanwhile, Justin McElroy’s pivot to Blades in the Dark breathed new life into The Adventure Zone’s latest campaign, Steeplechase.
Polygon
The Callisto Protocol gets new game plus, but maybe wait to replay it
Developer Striking Distance Studios released a new update for its sci-fi horror game, The Callisto Protocol, on Thursday, with the biggest new addition coming in the form of a new game plus mode. That feature was originally promised to arrive in February, but despite its early arrival, The Callisto Protocol players may want to hold off on revisiting the game until then (or later) anyway.
Polygon
Roblox wants an older audience, but it’s leaving younger players behind
Roughly a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Carolyn, a mother of six, finally capitulated to her kids’ begging. Her children wanted to join Roblox, a platform that allows users to create and host online multiplayer games. Roblox became a vital way for kids to connect virtually during the pandemic, and despite her concerns about her kids, ages 12 and under, interacting with others online, Carolyn and her husband decided to let them play. Two years later, a slew of content moderation changes at Roblox has made it harder for her to control what her young children see. She made the hard decision to stop allowing her kids to play.
Polygon
Jared Leto’s Tron 3 willed into existence by Disney theme park
2010’s Tron: Legacy, the 30-years-later sequel to 1982’s Tron that didn’t make a ton of sense at the time but hey it’s Disney so sure why not make a sequel to Tron and oh it didn’t do that well at the box office was anyone surprised yeah who would have predicted that, will finally get a sequel. According to Deadline, the running title is Tron: Ares, and will star Dr. Michael Morbius himself, Jared Leto. This doesn’t make much sense but also makes perfect sense.
Polygon
Rez Infinite and Tetris Effect are about to get even better on PS5 and PSVR 2
Native PlayStation 5 versions of groundbreaking musical shooter Rez Infinite and euphoric puzzle game Tetris Effect: Connected are coming in February, alongside the launch of PlayStation VR 2, developer Enhance Games announced Thursday. Both games will play in 4K resolution and 60 frames per second on PS5, and the PSVR 2 versions will include all-new eye controls. Yes, you can shoot lasers in Rez with your eyes (sort of).
Comments / 0