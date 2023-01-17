ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

TSA confiscates an anti-tank weapon from passenger’s luggage at Texas airport

By Sam Stark
 4 days ago

SAN ANTONIO, Texas ( KXAN ) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at the San Antonio International Airport confiscated a portable anti-tank rifle from a male passenger’s checked luggage Monday, according to a Twitter post.

The passenger was scheduled to fly from San Antonio to Las Vegas, where he planned to attend the Shooting and Hunting Outdoor Trade Show. He was planning to exhibit the weapon — a de-militarized 84MM Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifle — at the show, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

TSA said the passenger didn’t declare the weapon, prompting its confiscation. Once the anti-tank rifle was discovered, TSA officers identified the passenger and escorted him to their office.

The passenger was able to provide paperwork verifying the rifle’s de-militarized status. An on-duty TSA explosives specialist also corroborated that it was no longer in use.

TSA declared he would not be able to fly with the prop anti-tank weapon, however, so he arranged for a family member to retrieve it, according to police. The traveler was able to rebook his flight to Nevada.

The San Antonio Police Department said no charges are pending at this time.

Can you bring marijuana on a plane through a TSA checkpoint?

It is currently permissible to travel with a firearm as long as a passenger declares it, keeps the weapon unloaded, and stores it in a locked, hard-sided container within a checked bag, according to TSA regulations.

The 84MM Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifle is a portable rocket launcher developed and produced by SAAB Bofors Dynamics, a Swedish defense giant, according to Military Today.

Texas code on weapons also indicates that it is illegal to own a rocket launcher unless registered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms and Explosives.

