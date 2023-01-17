ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: CW33’s Joke of the Day

By Jennifer Harmon, Caleb Wethington, Landon Wexler
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H8YdJ_0kHvVPvT00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Knock, knock. “Who’s there?” Cow says. “Cow says who?” No, a cow says mooooo!

Everyone needs a good laugh to get their day started, and KDAF/CW33 is all about making sure you can see the good things in life on a daily basis. So, we wanted to be sure we can attempt to get you a laugh before you put your nose to the grindstone at your 9-5 or whatever hours you may work.

One of our very creative minds, Art Director Jennifer Harmon, accompanied by Lifestyle Report Landon Wexler, will be bringing you a joke you’ll never see coming daily, to get those good vibes rolling.

So, without further ado, you can find each joke of the day below. Be sure to check daily for a laugh or two:

Tuesday, January 17

Wednesday, January 18

thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – Country Burger in Dallas

Dallas – On the southwest side of Dallas, on the outskirts of Oak Cliff, you’ll find Country Burger. From the outside, this yellow and red brick building boisterously advertising bacon cheeseburgers with windmills and wagon wheels looks like your typical easygoing greasy spoon, but it’s got a little more flare than that.
DALLAS, TX
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Why Dallas restaurateur Tanner Agar is adding a surcharge to guest checks

On Jan. 1, Dallas restaurateur Tanner Agar’s two concepts began offering employer-backed health insurance benefits to full-time staff for the first time. In addition, most of the workers at his restaurant Rye and the adjoining cocktail lounge Apothecary also now have access to a package of other benefits: paid time off, family and bereavement leave, as well as professional development and reimbursement for some certifications, and half-off dining in the company’s restaurants.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

The Longhorn Ballroom Is Coming Back, Baby!

Great music venues never die, and one of the most famous in Dallas will soon be back in business. Owner Edwin Cabaniss announced that the Longhorn Ballroom on Corinth Street in the Cedars neighborhood will host live music once again by this spring. "My team and I at Kessler Presents...
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas

Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

News Bites: Blood Stem Cell Drive for Son of Dallas Restaurateurs Dean and Lynae Fearing

The Son of Dallas Restaurateurs is Looking for a Blood Stem Cell Donor. Campbell Fearing, the son of Dallas chef Dean Fearing and restaurant owner Lynae Fearing, is looking for a blood stem cell donor after his recent leukemia diagnosis. Campbell, 23, is a biblical studies student at Dallas Baptist University and a server at Lovers Seafood & Market. The restaurant, at 5200 W. Lovers Ln., is hosting a donor drive Sunday with blood cancer nonprofit DKMS to find a match for Campbell. The drive requires each person to go through a medical eligibility review, a registration form, and a cheek swab.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

This is the most popular coffee drink in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone needs a good cup of Joe to get their day started in this day and age as coffee has taken the world by storm for working Americans, but what is the most popular drink in the US?. It’s time to really get in the coffee-drinking...
DALLAS, TX
passporttoeden.com

10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas

Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
DALLAS, TX
