One-Of-A-Kind 'Invisible House' With 100-Foot Pool For Sale In California

An "invisible house" was recently added to the California housing market, and it is certainly one-of-a-kind. According to Zillow Gone Wild , the large, architecturally pleasing home is located in Joshua Tree and encompasses nearly 60 acres of land. The property is extremely sustainable, featuring an abundance of solar panels and a 100-foot solar-heated swimming pool.

The Zillow listing mentioned that the home was designed by Chris Henley , Frank Gehry , and Tomas Osinski with the purpose of the inhabitant connecting with their environment as the mirrored exterior allows it to blend in with the surrounding scene . The house features three bedrooms and four bathrooms among a "world class chef's kitchen," and "five-star-resort inspired baths." The property is being sold for $18,000,000.

Here is what Aaron Kirman and Matt Adamo detailed about the property in the Zillow listing:

"Each spacious living area featuring modern Flos lighting is connected to an entire wall of sliding glass doors all opening to the breathtaking landscape, offering a one-of-a-kind living experience that blurs the line between home and nature. Awaken every morning in each of the large three bedrooms to sweeping views of the landscape all equipped with sliding doors, as well as en-suite Boffi bathrooms with a custom all-glass exposed shower in bath #3. For the true visual artist, a massive 224 square foot white wall at the end of the pool is designed for screening films or projecting photographs."

For more photographs and an extended description visit Zillow.com .