ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

'Massive' Building Tumbles Down Steep California Cliff

By Logan DeLoye
KYLD WiLD 94.9
KYLD WiLD 94.9
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OY1gy_0kHvVFLR00
Photo: Getty Images

A "massive" World War II era building tumbled down a cliff in California amid recent heavy rain that has plagued the region for the last couple of weeks. According to The Sacramento Bee , the building slid down a 200-foot cliff at Fort Funston in San Francisco on Monday. Golden State National Recreation Area Alerts took to Twitter to warn beachgoers of the incident, and to share photos of the structure after it took a tumble down the large cliff.

"Beachcombers at Fort Funston will share the beach today with a WWII military structure undermined when saturated bluff sand slid onto the beach. Thanks to @sffdpio for safety assistance. Visitors are encouraged to follow postal trailhead signs and be attentive to surroundings. Coastal agencies encourage visitors to exercise caution around post-storm saturated hillsides and coastal bluffs as they enjoy sunny days after weeks indoors," the posts read.

Photos taken on the beach show the large building collapsed along the shore, looking as though it did just slide down a 200-foot cliff. The Sacramento Bee mentioned that saturated sand is what caused the old structure to slide off of the cliff in the first place. Video footage of the event was not obtained.

Comments / 25

Dave McCarthy
3d ago

Soo..show a picture of the iconic Cliffhouse along with the headline when what fell was concrete blockhouse miles away. Deceptive much?!?!?

Reply
26
RPF ( SF )
4d ago

Misleading.. That’s a photo of The Cliff House at Ocean Beach..

Reply
23
Jimbo Bear
3d ago

.. L0CATI0N - L0CATI0N - L0CATI0N .. Remember, nothing last forever ! 0ne problem exist, poor planning "T0PS" the list !

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Castro Valley clothing optional community isolated by massive landslide

CASTRO VALLEY -- The havoc created by 22 days of rains continued to create headaches for residents across the Bay Area including a clothing optional community near Castro Valley.Local resident Robby Phillips said the access problems began around New Years Eve when erosion began slowly eating away at the only road into the Sequoians Clothes Free Property."It started New Years Eve and the little bits of it would go away and it would be fine," Phillips, who has lived on the property for 26 years, told KPIX.But this week the entire private roadway leading to the Sequoians Clothes Free Property...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
New Times

San Luis Obispo should heed San Francisco's demise as a warning

They say that a person trapped in quicksand sinks more rapidly the more they wildly thrash about. I am reminded of the government of San Francisco and its prevailing policies toward business, crime and the homeless. A recent piece in The New York Times, "What Comes Next for the Most...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Rising groundwater is coming for your basement … and everyone’s parking garages, sewers and transportation systems

As a series of intense storms pummeled the state, most eyes were trained on the overflowing storm drains, flooded roadways and coastal surges. But lurking just beneath the surface, another risk threatens to exacerbate flooding across the Bay Area: groundwater. Unlike the deep aquifers tapped for drinking water or irrigation, this shallow pocket of moisture sits just under the surface and fluctuates with the seasons. But as storms intensify and sea levels rise, groundwater is being pushed upward by salty tides, a new report shows,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

2.9-magnitude earthquake detected on Peninsula

PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was felt in San Mateo County Friday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake happened at 4:55 p.m. in Portola Valley, which is about six miles east of Palo Alto. A USGS map shows the earthquake struck in the area of Portola Road and […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Before and After: Storms Fill Up Bay Area Reservoirs

In a matter of weeks, reservoirs across the Bay Area have gone from noticeably low to nearly full, if not spilling over, thanks to a parade of powerful storms. Take a look at the before-and-after images below to see how drastically different some reservoirs look after the recent rainfall. Photos:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

Biden excludes Santa Clara County from storm relief funds

President Joe Biden landed in Santa Clara County Thursday to assess the extent of federal aid needed following the devastating storms that pummeled the region. The president deplaned Air Force One at NASA Ames Moffett Federal Airfield around noon, following his announcement to expand federal aid to California counties impacted by severe weather conditions. Funds... The post Biden excludes Santa Clara County from storm relief funds appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Futurism

The Golden Gate Bridge Is Emitting a Horrible Howling Sound

The iconic Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco is releasing a mysterious and seriously haunting howl, giving those who drive over the bridge during high winds some serious chills. The noises are getting so loud, in fact, that they're starting to bother nearby residents. But as it turns out, IFLScience...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Orinda houses threatened by growing landslide as Bay Area dries out from storms

ORINDA – As the Bay Area dries out from the recent atmospheric river storms, a neighborhood in the East Bay community of Orinda remains threatened by a growing landslide Thursday. A home sitting on a hillside along Cedar Lane has been red-tagged after it was pushed down along with its deck, forcing the family to evacuate their house. Another residence on that street has been yellow-tagged as city officials determine if the family can return inside this week. "They've just finished putting in a new yard and they've lost it all," said Nan Andrews, a neighbor who lives on the other...
ORINDA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

An S.F. transit tragedy: the Central Subway saves no time

If you’re not on Google, do you really exist? This is the question facing the Central Subway, San Francisco’s newest transit line. In my experience, it’s almost impossible to get Google Maps to show the line as a means to travel from point A to point B. Which begs another question: Could the unsparing judgment of algorithms be the undoing of decades of politicking and planning that led to the subway’s creation? ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KYLD WiLD 94.9

KYLD WiLD 94.9

San Francisco, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Bay's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://wild949.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy