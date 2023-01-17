ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Poll finds widespread support for Medicaid expansion as NC lawmakers return to Raleigh

By Michael Hyland
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04davB_0kHvUUNJ00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A new poll released Tuesday shows widespread support for North Carolina expanding Medicaid coverage to more people as Republican legislative leaders have identified it as a top issue in this year’s session.

The poll that was released by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), found 78 percent of North Carolina voters support Medicaid expansion. Additionally, 96 percent of Democrats are in favor, with 71 percent of unaffiliated voters and 64 percent of Republicans as well.

The American Cancer Society has been urging Republicans to reach an agreement on the issue, running TV ads last year pressuring them to act as the legislative session ended with no resolution.

“North Carolinians are ready for the legislature to get this done. There has been a lot of debate over the years. There has been a lot of conversation, and they’re looking for action,” said Lucy Dagneau, ACS CAN senior director for state and local Medicaid campaigns.

PREVIOUS: Medicaid expansion on pause in NC…for now

State leaders estimate about 600,000 low-income people would gain health coverage if North Carolina expands Medicaid. Thirty-nine other states and Washington, D.C., have already approved it.

“So, there’s broad support for the general idea of yes or no to Medicaid expansion, but that in and of itself doesn’t tell the whole story,” Mitch Kokai said, the senior political analyst at the conservative John Locke foundation.

Kokai raised concerns about the federal government continuing to pay its share of the cost of expansion and whether there are adequate resources in the healthcare system to handle this change.

“When you have a federal government that’s multi-trillions of dollars in debt, at some point they’re going to decide that the feds can’t cover 90 percent of the bill for expansion,” Kokai said. “Healthcare supply problems that we have now are going to get even worse if you add hundreds of thousands of people to the Medicaid program without having an increase in supply.”

Senate leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) listed Medicaid expansion among the key issues he wants to address this year.

During last year’s session, the Senate passed a bill that would also make a variety of reforms to address supply issues and access to care.

The Republican-controlled House was unwilling to take that bill up.

Instead, the House passed a bill calling on North Carolina to negotiate a deal with the federal government first to address concerns about long-term costs. Ultimately, no bill made it to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, a long-time supporter of Medicaid expansion.

“In order to get the broad bipartisan support that we had for the Medicaid expansion bill that we had before, there have got to be some measures that address the supply side,” Berger said.

Gov. Cooper has urged Republicans and stakeholders, such as hospital executives, to compromise on the various regulatory issues involved, including reforms to laws dealing with hospital competition.

“Our state’s failure to expand Medicaid is irresponsible, wasteful and cruel. This is costing lives and we’re turning away $521 million a month. It’s time we get this done,” Gov. Cooper recently tweeted.

As Republicans moved forward with expansion last year, the conservative group Americans for Prosperity vowed to “launch a full-scale campaign to combat the effort.”

Tyler Voigt, the deputy director of AFP-North Carolina said in a statement Tuesday, “In states that have expanded Medicaid, it’s the same story: Higher costs for taxpayers, less access to good doctors, and longer wait times. Instead of expanding Medicaid, lawmakers should reform it by giving North Carolinians a Personal Option that puts patients in control of their health care and ensures a strong safety net for those who need it the most.”

The American Cancer Society also asked voters in the poll about various messages related to the impact of Medicaid expansion to see what makes people more or less likely to support it, such as people having access to preventive care, the impact on rural communities and healthcare access for veterans.

“And overwhelmingly, North Carolinians said yes it’s important to us,” Dagneau said.

Kokai was critical of those portions of the poll, saying, “The rest of the poll that we see from the American Cancer Society is a classic example of push polling. Basically, you want to have a result that shows that people support Medicaid expansion, so you ask questions in a way that gets them toward that goal.”

The legislature is scheduled to be back in session next week. Republicans said at that point they plan to meet with members of their party to talk about when they want to address various issues throughout the session over the next several months.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 9

S...
3d ago

I would be ok with a medicaid expansion if they would kick people off who refuse to work, those who do nothing but continously have kids, felons, and drug users. if it only covered kids and the disabled like its suppose to it wouldnt be such a terrible system. the VA covers the veterans and medicare covers the old.

Reply(1)
3
Grayson Wilhoit
3d ago

Many people have unmet needs in the disability community. The current wait list for the parent of a disabled child to get services is 10 years without an expansion of Medicaid, families and children suffer daily. Not to mention, the elderly, veterans, medically fragile and many others. We were polled.

Reply(1)
2
Related
carolinajournal.com

Cooper declines to endorse Stein in 2024 gubernatorial race

At an event Thursday, N.C. Governor Roy Cooper declined to endorse Josh Stein, N.C.’s current attorney general who launched his candidacy for governor earlier this week. After Cooper declined to say whether he would be endorsing Stein, the governor’s team provided the following statement:. “Josh Stein has worked...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Queen City News

Democrat Josh Stein is running for North Carolina governor. But who else may be on the ballot? We have names.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The race to replace Democrat Roy Cooper as the governor of North Carolina officially heard the starter’s pistol on Wednesday morning when Attorney General Josh Stein announced he wanted to follow Cooper’s lane to the governor’s mansion. Stein replaced Cooper as AG in 2017 and was re-elected in 2020 by about […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Chosen for their help to override vetoes? Or for their leadership?

(The Center Square) – Assignments that put Democrats in leadership positions on several North Carolina House of Representatives committees this week are raising speculation about the Republican majority’s strategy for overriding vetoes from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Political observers contend the assignments will likely be one of several factors that will weigh on Democrats as they consider crossing the aisle on controversial issues in the coming years. Republicans won a...
carolinajournal.com

Moss demands rethink of ‘antiquated’ county economic tiers

Rep. Ben Moss, R-Richmond, called for re-evaluating the “antiquated” county tier system, a system that ranks N.C.’s counties based on several economic factors, in his legislative agenda released on Tuesday. Moss hopes to gain traction on the issue during this year’s legislative session. Critics argue that...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WAVY News 10

Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, Jan. 20. The order, which came out Thursday, honors former North Carolina Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy, the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina’s General Assembly. Kennedy died on Tuesday. According to the […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
publicradioeast.org

Robocalls/telemarketing top NC list of consumer complaints

North Carolina’s Attorney General has shared the top 10 consumer complaints that the state Department of Justice received last year, and the top gripe by a wide margin was unwanted telemarketing and robocalls. A.G. Josh Stein said such calls are not just pesky and annoying, but put people’s personal...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL

Democratic NC Attorney General Josh Stein to run for governor

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced plans to run for governor Wednesday — one of the first major campaign announcements for state office ahead of the 2024 election. The decision sets the stage for a potential political battle focused on culture war issues and abortion rights in the...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS 17

State Health Plan rejects appeals from Blue Cross Blue Shield, UMR

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — The State Health Plan has rejected protest appeals for the Third-Party Administrative Services contract from Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and UMR Inc., according to State Treasurer Dale Folwell. BCBS and UMR Inc. made the appeals after Aetna was awarded the contract earlier this month. BCBS had held the […]
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

Duke Energy Carolinas seeks NC rate increases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Carolinas asked North Carolina regulators on Thursday to let it raise residential electricity rates by nearly 18% over three years as part of a broad request to raise revenues from its 2 million customers in the state. Proceeds from the rate case initiated by the state Utilities Commission, the […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Mint Hill Times

New North Carolina State Laws For 2023

CHARLOTTE – Hey Tax Payer, are you feeling a crunch at the pump? Well things are going to get worse!. If you live in the greater Charlotte area, you have noticed gas prices are fluctuating between $2.99 per gallon to almost $3.35 per gallon. North Carolina Department of Revenue announced back in November that there will be a gas tax rate increase.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy