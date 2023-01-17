ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem Police Detectives investigating suspicious death of six-year-old child

SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police detectives are currently investigating the death of a six-year old child, said in a press release. Officials say that around 8:45 a.m., Friday, emergency responders were called to a residence in the 600 block of 18th Street SE, in Salem; the child was reported to be unresponsive.
