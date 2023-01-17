ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WFMZ-TV Online

New House speaker hosts meeting with 'predator catcher' Musa Harris

Pennsylvania’s new Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi praised Musa Harris’ efforts to get child sexual predators off the street when the pair met Thursday at the Capitol. Rozzi, of Berks County, said he didn’t know anything about Harris, who is known as the Luzerne County Predator Catcher, until he learned that one of the videos Harris posted about was a confrontation from his home county.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

FirstEnergy encouraging customers to apply for utility assistance

GREENSBURG, Pa – FirstEnergy is urging customers to reach out if they're having difficulty paying their winter utility bills. Residential customers of Penelec, Penn Power, Met-Ed and West Penn Power are encouraged to contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or receive referrals for bill assistance programs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Authorities offer $5K reward in 1989 cold case in Lehigh Valley

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Lehigh County are revisiting an unsolved homicide that happened 34 years ago this week, in hopes of uncovering new leads. On January 21, 1989, Rose Hnath was found dead inside her home in North Whitehall Township. She had been beaten and stabbed. Police say...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Community mourns after couple killed in Abington

ABINGTON, Pa. - On Beverly Road in Abington, Montgomery County, cars pass by the Beck home. Some may be unaware of the nightmare that unfolded inside. "It was just a horrible tragic situation," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. The DA continues to investigate why 49-year-old Verity Beck would...
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: 1 in custody after domestic incident at South Whitehall home

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There were tense moments in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday afternoon and early evening. Several streets were blockaded during an apparent standoff. Officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home in the area of Whitehall Avenue and Prima Avenue. Officers remained there for...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

