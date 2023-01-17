Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
Deontay Wilder to face Andy Ruiz Jr in WBC final eliminator to challenge Tyson Fury‘s heavyweight belt
Soon, the anticipated fight between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Deontay Wilder will take place. Although there have been many talks and predictions surrounding the fight but Tyson Fury isn’t acknowledging any of them. Furthermore, this is the fight most likely going to decide the WBC heavyweight belt challenger, which...
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Gives WWE Bad News About His WrestleMania Match
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely considered one of the most successful and popular professional wrestlers of all time. He has accomplished numerous feats within the industry, including becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world. There are plans for him to compete at WrestleMania this year, if he can make the show. However, The Rock still has not decided on his WrestleMania 39 match.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Discusses Possibility Of Becoming WWE Champion
Sami Zayn saw his career elevate to the next level in 2022 when he aligned with The Bloodline as an "Honorary Uce." It hasn't been a perfect alignment as Zayn has had on-and-off friction with Bloodline members The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and even the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As we inch closer to WrestleMania season, fans are waiting for an implosion to occur in hopes that Zayn challenges Reigns for the world title.
Henry Cejudo Says Francis Ngannou Turned Down ‘Little Piece of the Pie With the UFC’ For a ‘Majority of a Pie’ Elsewhere
Francis Ngannou reportedly turned down $24 million as part of the UFC’s final offer and Henry Cejudo commends him for doing so. After nearly two years of negotiations, Ngannou and the UFC were unable to reach an agreement on a new contract. The UFC’s offer would have made ‘The Predator’ the highest-paid heavyweight in promotional history, but for Ngannou, the freedom to decide his own future was something he was unwilling to put a price on. Still, Ngannou stands to score a massive payday wherever he lands first. Sharing his thoughts on Ngannou’s untimely exit, Henry Cejudo commended the Cameroonian heavyweight for knowing his worth and seeking exactly that in his future endeavors.
Conor McGregor reacts to debut of Dana White’s Power Slap League: “I could potentially be the Joe Rogan of Power Slap”
Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor has reacted to the premiere of Dana White’s Power Slap League. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. In that outing, the Irishman lost via first-round TKO after breaking his leg in the final moments of the frame. As a result of the injury, he’s been out of action for well over a year.
Complex
Dave Bautista Covered Up Manny Pacquiao Tattoo When Boxer Made Homophobic Comments
Dave Bautista isn’t tolerant of people who are homophobic. The Glass Onion actor told GQ that he had to cover up a tattoo after a former friend made derogatory remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community. The 53-year-old described how the tattoo was a logo for Manny Pacquiao’s team, though Bautista didn’t mention him by name.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
tennisuptodate.com
"It's just absurd that the players are playing": McEnroe hits back at Murray late finish, affects his chances of going further
John McEnroe wants the Australian Open to add a cut-off time so that players like Murray and Kokkinakis don't have to play for as long as they did. Murray and Kokkinakis started their match late in the day and then played one of the longest matches in event history. All of that combined made it so they finished in the small hours of the next day leaving the winner of the contest in a terrible situation moving forward. It was Andy Murray and he already played one 5-setter in the previous round.
Sean O’Malley reacts to footage of Paddy Pimblett smoking a joint on a boat: “This blew my mind, how fat he looked”
UFC star Sean O’Malley has reacted to recent footage of Paddy Pimblett, pointing out his weight after his last fight. Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has been like marmite. Some enjoy his antics and fight style, whereas others see him as a bit overrated. Either way, he’s a superstar – and he may be one of the biggest names in the entire sport right now.
Jon Jones says he’s “really happy” for Daniel Cormier and his success after retirement from MMA: “I’ve got nothing but respect for Daniel Cormier”
Jon Jones is happy with Daniel Cormier’s success after retiring from MMA. Jones and Cormier had one of the biggest rivalries in UFC history as the two did not like one another and it led to them fighting twice. The first time, Jones edged out a decision and in the second fight, ‘Bones’ won by TKO, but it was overturned to a No Contest due to a failed drug test by Jones.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Demetrious Johnson reveals shockingly low pay when he was UFC flyweight champion
Demetrious Johnson is widely considered to be one of the greatest fighters of all time, but during his run with the UFC, he certainly wasn’t paid like it. After becoming the UFC’s first-ever flyweight champion by beating Joseph Benavidez at UFC 152, Johnson went on to become one of the most accomplished fighters in promotional history, setting the record for most title defenses (11) and climbing to the top of the pound-for-pound fighter list. But despite his many accomplishments and the UFC itself dubbing him the best fighter in the world, the promotion apparently didn’t see fit to pay him like it.
Popculture
WWE Hall of Famer Announces Exit From Company
A legendary WWE figure is no longer with the company. WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley went to Twitter to announce that he's longer with WWE after he began working as an NXT coach in June 2022. Dudley said it was a mutual decision. "I would like to say thank...
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Reportedly Released From WWE
WWE has been going through some major changes in recent weeks as Vince McMahon has returned and several names have parted ways with the company. Now it seems that a Hall of Famer is done with WWE as D-Von Dudley confirmed his departure today. PWInsider reports that D-Von Dudley was...
MMA Fighting
UFC 283 video: Daniel Marcos shuts down Saimon Oliveira in second with brutal knees to body
Daniel Marcos sound fundamentals – and ability to dodge a very telegraphed spinning backfist – put him on the path to victory against a reckless Saimon Oliveira in UFC 283’s curtain jerker. Marcos dug a pair of knees deep into Oliveira’s midsection for the knockout at the...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Debuts On AEW Dynamite
This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a title match in the main event as Darby Allin defended his TNT Championship against Kushida in his All Elite Wrestling debut. Darby and Kushida wasted no time tying up and the crowd showed support for both wrestlers by chanting their names as soon as the match kicked off. The action quickly spilled to the outside as Kushida and Darby Allin battled around the ringside area. Darby sat Kushida up on a chair at ringside, and then he went to the top rope. Allin jumped toward Kushida, but Kushida grabbed the TNT Champion and put him in an armbar.
MMA Fighting
Deiveson Figueiredo thinks Brandon Moreno fears him ahead of tetralogy fight: ‘I’m Brandon’s nightmare’
Deiveson Figueiredo is the champion heading into his fourth fight with Brandon Moreno and he’s confident that he has his rival’s number. And that Moreno knows it. Not only does the UFC 283 co-main event mark a flyweight championship tetralogy between the two best fighters in the division, but Moreno is the only opponent Figueiredo has had since their first meeting back in December 2020. Two of their fights went to decision (the other ended halfway through the third round), so Figueiredo and Moreno have plenty of data on one another and had plenty of time to get in each other’s heads.
Update on Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's status for WWE WrestleMania 39
Johnson is considered less likely for WrestleMania than he was a few months ago.
MMA Fighting
Paths To Victory: Will Glover Teixeira reclaim light heavyweight gold at UFC 283?
If it feels like we were just here, two men headlining a pay-per-view event to claim the vacant light heavyweight crown. Don’t worry, you’re not crazy – we were. But after Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a draw at UFC 282, leaving the 205-pound division without a champion, the powers that be scrambled and made a new vacant title fight between former undisputed champion Glover Teixeira and rising contender Jamahal Hill.
MMA Fighting
Predictions Roundtable: Who will be our 12 UFC champions by the end of 2023?
After another topsy-turvy year in 2022, it’s clearer than ever that no one in MMA really has any idea what’s going to happen on any given night. Still, when has that ever stopped us from putting on our predictors’ hats and giving it a whirl? Join the staff at MMA Fighting back at the roundtable to predict the upcoming championship slate for the next 12 months. Who will be the 12 UFC champions by the end of 2023? Staffers Shaun Al-Shatti, Conner Burks, Guilherme Cruz, Mike Heck, Eric Jackman, Alexander K. Lee, E. Casey Leydon, Steven Marrocco, Damon Martin, Jed Meshew, and José Youngs make their selections below.
MMA Fighting
French featherweight Zarah Fairn dos Santos happy to fight at mother’s home country at UFC 283
Zarah Fairn dos Santos will be honoring her mother when she enters the octagon Saturday to face Josiane Nunes at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The French featherweight is the daughter of Maria Josi dos Santos — a Brazilian woman who happens to have the same name of her next opponent — and a Moroccan man.
