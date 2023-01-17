Read full article on original website
Algorand’s [ALGO] long bets can work only if these conditions are met
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ALGO could experience a 25% potential gain in the next few weeks. The altcoin posted impressive development activity since the start of the year. Algorand’s [ALGO] recent rally...
Polkadot [DOT] to rise even further in 2023 – This is how
Acala network released its roadmap for 2023. Metrics and indicators looked optimistic for MATIC, but a few suggested otherwise. Acala, a decentralized finance network on Polkadot [DOT], revealed its roadmap for 2023 on 20 January. Reportedly, Acala’s team will focus on engineering and growth in areas such as security, governance, and product development over the next few months.
Is Solana [SOL] headed toward $33? Technical tools indicate…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure remained bullish, and pullbacks were shallow. A surge above $25.3 would underline the likelihood of a move to $28.7 and higher. In November and December,...
Bitcoin holders are avoiding leverage in the latest rally, here’s why
Low demand for leverage gives insights into the current Bitcoin investor psychology. BTC enjoys demand in the derivatives market courtesy of a strong recovery in open interest. Glassnode alerts just revealed that the amount of HODLed or lost Bitcoin is now at a 5-year high. This reflects the positive price...
Ripple [XRP] gains strength as countdown to SEC verdict begins
XRP reacted to the news of a possible lawsuit resolution date. The altcoin’s network growth and velocity plummeted. Ripple’s [XRP] market capitalization shot past $20 billion for the first time since the FTX contagion hit the market more than two months ago, data from CoinMarketCap showed. At press time, XRP exchanged hands at $0.4052 after gaining 18% since the start of 2023.
US bond prices are showing signs of weakness amid rising inflation
The US bond market may have undervalued the risk of inflation too much, according to mounting concerns. Yields have dropped dramatically over the previous two months, and this is mostly owing to lessening fears of inflation. That is to say, inflation-protected yields, often known as “real yields,” have fallen by a smaller amount than their nominal counterparts. Their underwhelming showing is indicative of dwindling interest in hedges against inflation.
Polygon: Are more gains likely for long-term MATIC holders?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. MATIC was bullish on a lower timeframe. Short-term HODLers saw 18% profit from the recent rally. Polygon’s [MATIC] rally on 20 January posted about 10% gains after the...
Algorand’s new announcement raises hopes of move to DeFi… Details inside
Algorand embraced a new self-custody exchange as part of a deeper focus on DeFi. ALGO bulls regained control, but the stakes remained high as directional uncertainty crept in. Algorand [ALGO] revealed a new development on 19 January, which could underscore a potential strategy to tap into growth through DeFi. The blockchain network revealed that the C3 Protocol has rolled out a new self-custody exchange called “C3.”
Litecoin attempts to steal Bitcoin’s thunder, but a pullback might be in the works
Litecoin may be headed for a cliff as price to RSI divergence manifests. LTC metrics still highlight strong demand, but some whales are taking profits. Litecoin [LTC] was taking advantage of its press time bull run to build a favorable image. Some might say that it was trying to steal some of Bitcoin’s [BTC] shine. In a tweet on 21 January, LTC listed five traits that made it appealing and set it apart from its contemporaries.
Ethereum [ETH] metric sees correction: Hopes of a bull run rise
The S&P 500 metric showed a price correction while Ethereum continued an uptrend. Percent Supply in Profit was over 67% at press time, representing a four-month high for Ethereum. The price of Ethereum [ETH] rose dramatically over the last few days, which indicated a bull trend. Consequently, the recent activity...
Solana: Is this the only reason behind SOL’s bull rally? Unravelling…
Solana ranked second on the list of blockchains in terms of NFT sales. Market indicators revealed the reasons behind SOL’s price surge. Solana [SOL] outperformed every other blockchain except for Ethereum [ETH] in the NFT ecosystem. As per a 19 January tweet from Solana Daily, SOL ranked second on the list of the top 10 blockchains in terms of NFT sales volume in the last 30 days. ImmutableX, Cardano [ADA], and Polygon [MATIC] completed the top 5.
TRON liquidity staking new update is here, but will it favor TRX bulls?
Despite updates regarding liquidity staking, TRX’s price was declining. A few of the metrics were in the buyers’ favor while the market indicators were bearish. Justin Sun, the founder of TRON [TRX] stated that the TRON foundation announced the upcoming launch of liquid staking, as outlined in TIP467. With the launch of this new feature, users will be able to seamlessly swap their staked TRX for STRX.
Analyzing why Shiba Inu [SHIB] remained undervalued despite 37% gains
On-chain data showed that Shiba Inu was an undervalued token despite its latest uptick. The activities of Ethereum whales suggested that SHIB could be a long-term play. Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] performance in the last 30 days seemed to have erased the memories of the memecoin’s abysmal performance in 2022. During the said period, SHIB recorded gains of 37.06%.
The Sandbox reports record land sales as metaverse virtual worlds gain popularity
ETH whales favor The Sandbox amid favorable YOY NFT revenue growth. SAND experiences extended demand despite being overbought. The Sandbox just earned its way into the list of most used smart contracts among the top 100 ETH whales in the last 24 hours. But is this an indicator that the metaverse network is experiencing more demand?
Will Optimism’s [OP] upgrades be enough to sustain the L2 race? Analyzing…
Optimism’s TVL lagged behind Arbitrum despite upgrades to protocol. Synthetix adoption drove transaction growth on Optimism, but daily active address suggested a decline in overall activity. Despite Optimism [OP] having the first mover advantage in the Layer 2 solutions space, newer solutions such as Arbitrum have outperformed the former...
Why Bitcoin investors are on edge following Genesis’ bankruptcy announcement
Genesis’ bankruptcy filing revived concerns of a potential Bitcoin selloff. However, bulls charged through the FUD and passed the $22,000 price level. Genesis reportedly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after failing to secure enough funds to cover its debt. The company, which was one of the largest institutional lenders at one point, has the potential to unwind all the gains achieved by Bitcoin [BTC] in January 2023.
BNB Chain records solid network growth; but why should investors stay wary?
Daily active users on the BNB chain eclipsed other popular chains. The number of dApps integrated into BNB was the highest among all chains. Binance Chain’s [BNB] network growth continued to record impressive numbers. According to a tweet by Token Terminal on 20 January, the daily active users on the chain hit almost 778,000. This was more than the combined value of the next best performers on the list – Ethereum [ETH] and Polygon [MATIC].
PancakeSwap: Decoding what lies ahead for CAKE holders in long term
CAKE’s price increased by 5% in the last 24 hours. Metrics looked bearish while the market indicators supported the bulls. PancakeSwap [CAKE] recently announced that it will launch a new lottery jackpot to celebrate the lunar new year. This special Lunar New Year lottery campaign offers the chance to win up to 26,530 CAKE.
Litecoin: Bulls could aim for $92, but only if BTC maintains this level
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. LTC could target a critical overhead resistance. LTC recorded a drop in active addresses, but open interest increased gradually. Litecoin [LTC] has been rallying since late December 2022,...
Axie Infinity: Decoding if a spike in interaction can shift AXS’s trend
Axie Infinity active wallets resumed activities, but sentiment towards AXS became negative. AXS circulation, if further increased, could lead to short-term sell pressure. The crypto gaming sector, which includes Axie Infinity [AXS], rarely enjoyed a stellar performance during the 2022 market purge. But since the start of 2023, AXS seemed to have reversed the trend it displayed for most of 2022.
