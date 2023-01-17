ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Arizona Sports

Report: Cardinals interviewing Ejiro Evero for head-coaching job Friday

The Cardinals are reportedly interviewing Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on Friday for Arizona’s head-coaching vacancy, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The report comes after the Cardinals reportedly interviewed former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Tuesday and in-house candidate and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph on Wednesday. Arizona has a Saturday interview scheduled with Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn. The team is also expected to interview San Francisco 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans sometime this week.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Sports

2023 World Baseball Classic tickets for Chase Field on sale

Arizona sports fans are in for a treat over the next few months. With Super Bowl LVII, the WM Phoenix Open and spring training all happening in the Valley, fans have another chance to watch the world’s best athletes in-person when the 2023 World Baseball Classic comes to Chase Field with 10 games over five days from March 11-15.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Saben Lee earns another 10-day contract with Suns

The Phoenix Suns on Saturday signed point guard Saben Lee to a second 10-day contract. Lee filled in with a strong four-game stretch in his first short-term deal, averaging 11.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. He joined a team that was missing starting guards Chris Paul and...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Devin Booker slides behind Austin Reaves in All-Star fan voting

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker slid from eighth to ninth among Western Conference guards in the updated NBA All-Star fan voting totals released Thursday, putting him behind Los Angeles Lakers backup guard Austin Reaves. Booker’s 388,308 votes are fewer than Reaves’ 392,546. Just ahead of Reaves is Portland Trail Blazers...
PHOENIX, AZ
