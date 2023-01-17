Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Patrick Mahomes injury leaves Kansas City Chiefs quarterback begging to be kept in play after limping away from clash
PATRICK Mahomes limped off the field after suffering a leg injury early in the NFL Playoffs matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguar. The Chiefs star got hurt after Jaguars linebacker Arden Key fell on the quarterback's right leg following a tackle. Key and Corey Peters sacked Mahomes...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Giants encounter unexpected problem at Philadelphia hotel before Eagles game leaving all NFL fans saying the same thing
A BURST pipe at the New York Giants' hotel reportedly left the team without running water on the morning of the road matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. The incident made football fans emphasize the importance of home-field advantage in the NFL Playoffs — although some joked they smelled foul play.
Report: Cardinals hiring Lions’ Dave Sears as assistant GM
The Cardinals are reportedly hiring Detroit Lions director of college scouting Dave Sears as Arizona’s assistant general manager under GM Monti Ossenfort, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It marks Ossenfort’s first known hire in his new role. It’s a familiar one, too, as he and Sears worked together...
Report: Cardinals interviewing Ejiro Evero for head-coaching job Friday
The Cardinals are reportedly interviewing Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on Friday for Arizona’s head-coaching vacancy, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The report comes after the Cardinals reportedly interviewed former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Tuesday and in-house candidate and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph on Wednesday. Arizona has a Saturday interview scheduled with Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn. The team is also expected to interview San Francisco 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans sometime this week.
Report: Bears’ Ian Cunningham turned down Cardinals’ GM offer
Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham was reportedly offered the Arizona Cardinals’ GM job but turned it down, per FOX’s Jay Glazer. The report comes days after Arizona introduced Monti Ossenfort as the team’s new general manager. Cunningham reportedly interviewed for the Cardinals’ GM vacancy last...
Coyotes fall to Capitals as Darcy Kuemper haunts former team
TEMPE (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has...
2023 World Baseball Classic tickets for Chase Field on sale
Arizona sports fans are in for a treat over the next few months. With Super Bowl LVII, the WM Phoenix Open and spring training all happening in the Valley, fans have another chance to watch the world’s best athletes in-person when the 2023 World Baseball Classic comes to Chase Field with 10 games over five days from March 11-15.
Saben Lee earns another 10-day contract with Suns
The Phoenix Suns on Saturday signed point guard Saben Lee to a second 10-day contract. Lee filled in with a strong four-game stretch in his first short-term deal, averaging 11.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. He joined a team that was missing starting guards Chris Paul and...
2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: What will the Cardinals do with 3rd pick?
The Arizona Cardinals enter the offseason looking to rebuild around the pieces they have in house after a 4-13 finish. Last season was nowhere near where the team wanted to be, but its record did net the Cardinals the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft for new general manager Monti Ossenfort to work with.
Mat Ishbia’s presence signals end is near for Suns’ long off-court chapter
PHOENIX — The basketball game was irrelevant. On Nov. 4 of the 2021-22 season, the Phoenix Suns beat the Houston Rockets. That would not be in the headlines the following 24 hours. The game was lucky if it was even mentioned. When head coach Monty Williams and his players entered the press conference room, they were hardly asked about it.
Devin Booker slides behind Austin Reaves in All-Star fan voting
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker slid from eighth to ninth among Western Conference guards in the updated NBA All-Star fan voting totals released Thursday, putting him behind Los Angeles Lakers backup guard Austin Reaves. Booker’s 388,308 votes are fewer than Reaves’ 392,546. Just ahead of Reaves is Portland Trail Blazers...
