CITY SNOW EMERGENCY PARKING RULES ENDED
THE SNOW EMERGENCY DECLARED IN SIOUX CITY BY MAYOR BOB SCOTT WAS ENDED AT 9AM FRIDAY. THAT MEANS VEHICLES MAY BEGIN PARKING ON BOTH SIDES OF THE STREET, UNLESS. CITY CREWS ARE CONTINUING TO WORK TO CLEAR STREETS AND WIND ROWS REMAIN IN THE MIDDLE OF MANY OF THE DOWNTOWN STREETS AT THIS TIME.
Police: "Don't forget to clear fire hydrants and beware of windrows"
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland's big dig-out is happening now, as the metro received roughly eight inches of heavy, wet snow over a 12-hour period on Jan. 18 & 19. As you clear your sidewalks and driveways, local first responders are reminding you to also clear around fire hydrants.
Sioux City metro has heaviest snow in 5 years
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Heavy snow has blanketed a big chunk of Siouxland. Dry air kept some of the heaviest snow rates from materializing, but Sioux City still received the heaviest snow since 2018. The last time Sioux City has had seven or more inches of snow was January...
January 18th and 19th winter storm snowfall totals
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland is in the process of cleaning up from a winter storm that dropped substantial amounts of snow. Most communities locally measured between 7 and 11 inches of snow accumulation associated with the quick-hitting system. The greatest totals occurred in western parts of Siouxland toward Highway 81. Something unique about […]
Sioux City Fire Rescue urges Siouxlanders to check heating vents during winter
Fires might not be on people's minds as they watch the snowy weather, but first responders said there's a variety of safety tips Siouxlanders need to remember.
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
Siouxland communities brace for winter storm
Local governments are preparing for the largest snowstorm of the year so far by checking out their equipment and pre-treating roadways.
SIOUX CITY PARKS OFFERS PLAN TO DEAL WITH EMERALD ASH BORER
NOW THAT THE EMERALD ASH BORER HAS BEEN CONFIRMED IN SIOUX CITY AND WOODBURY COUNTY, THE CITY PARKS DEPARTMENT IS OFFERING GUIDANCE TO RESIDENTS WHO HAVE ASH TREES ON THEIR PROPERTY. CITY PARKS SUPERVISOR KELLY BACH SAYS THE CITY BEGAN PLANNING FOR THE TREE KILLING PEST OVER A YEAR AGO:
Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
Sleds and smiles: Norfolk embraces snow day
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Many Nebraska students got at least one day off school this week due to the winter weather. Some in the Norfolk area decided to take their sleds and head for the hills. Of the group of 11 kids we spoke to at Skyview Park on Thursday, all...
PROGRESS CONTINUES ON LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER CONSTRUCTION
PROGRESS IS CONTINUING ON THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE NEW WOODBURY COUNTY AND SIOUX CITY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AND JAIL. RON WIECK, CHAIRMAN OF THE JAIL AUTHORITY OVERSEEING THE PROJECT, GAVE LOCAL MEDIA AN UPDATE AND VIDEO TOUR FRIDAY. HE SAYS THE PAST WEEKS SNOWSTORM SLOWED CONSTRUCTION, BUT THEY ARE STILL...
Police investigating stabbing incident at Sioux City west side
Sioux City Police Department arrested a woman who allegedly stabbed a woman at Sioux City's west side area Wednesday afternoon.
Vehicles towed, Madison man arrested for DWI
STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office remained busy during the Wednesday snow storm. Sheriff Mike Unger said multiple vehicles were towed during the storm, and he also said a person was arrested for DWI following an accident. Unger said that around 1 a.m. on Thursday, they responded to,...
Two From Sioux Center And One From Ireton Taken To Hospital After Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Sioux Center man and woman and an Ireton man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center recently. The Sioux Center Police Department reports that 81-year-old Marvin Wielard of Sioux Center was driving a 2016 Toyota SUV northbound on 13th Avenue Northeast, at the northeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits. They tell us that 50-year-old Brady Van Sloten of Ireton was eastbound on 20th Street Northeast in a 2007 Peterbilt truck.
Rock Valley man jailed for meth and more
SIOUX CENTER—A 40-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 6:40 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a fictitious license, identification card or form; fraudulent use of registration; driving while barred; and driving without required high-risk insurance.
Norfolk woman arrested while reportedly intoxicated at elementary school
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was arrested after she was reportedly intoxicated outside of an elementary school in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to the Woodland Park Elementary School around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers said an off-duty Norfolk police officer reported that...
Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’
Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
WOMAN CHARGED IN WESTSIDE STABBING
A WOMAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED IN A STABBING ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. JUST BEFORE 3 PM POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO 1512 ISABELLA STREET FOR A REPORTED STABBING. THEY FOUND A 45-YEAR-OLD FEMALE VICTIM SUFFERING FROM MULTIPLE STAB WOUNDS TO HER UPPER BACK. THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED...
Former KCAU Anchor Dave Nixon passes away at 83
Former KCAU 9 Anchor Dave Nixon has died at the age of 83.
Gary L. Godbersen: 1940-2023
It is with great sadness that we report the death of GOMACO President, CEO and company cofounder, Gary L. Godbersen. Gary peacefully passed away on January 17, the opening day of World of Concrete 2023. He was 83 years old. Gary dedicated his life to the concrete slipform paving industry....
