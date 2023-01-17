ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Sioux City, NE

Comments / 0

Related
kscj.com

CITY SNOW EMERGENCY PARKING RULES ENDED

THE SNOW EMERGENCY DECLARED IN SIOUX CITY BY MAYOR BOB SCOTT WAS ENDED AT 9AM FRIDAY. THAT MEANS VEHICLES MAY BEGIN PARKING ON BOTH SIDES OF THE STREET, UNLESS. CITY CREWS ARE CONTINUING TO WORK TO CLEAR STREETS AND WIND ROWS REMAIN IN THE MIDDLE OF MANY OF THE DOWNTOWN STREETS AT THIS TIME.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Police: "Don't forget to clear fire hydrants and beware of windrows"

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland's big dig-out is happening now, as the metro received roughly eight inches of heavy, wet snow over a 12-hour period on Jan. 18 & 19. As you clear your sidewalks and driveways, local first responders are reminding you to also clear around fire hydrants.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City metro has heaviest snow in 5 years

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Heavy snow has blanketed a big chunk of Siouxland. Dry air kept some of the heaviest snow rates from materializing, but Sioux City still received the heaviest snow since 2018. The last time Sioux City has had seven or more inches of snow was January...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

January 18th and 19th winter storm snowfall totals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland is in the process of cleaning up from a winter storm that dropped substantial amounts of snow. Most communities locally measured between 7 and 11 inches of snow accumulation associated with the quick-hitting system. The greatest totals occurred in western parts of Siouxland toward Highway 81. Something unique about […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiow.com

Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area

Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY PARKS OFFERS PLAN TO DEAL WITH EMERALD ASH BORER

NOW THAT THE EMERALD ASH BORER HAS BEEN CONFIRMED IN SIOUX CITY AND WOODBURY COUNTY, THE CITY PARKS DEPARTMENT IS OFFERING GUIDANCE TO RESIDENTS WHO HAVE ASH TREES ON THEIR PROPERTY. CITY PARKS SUPERVISOR KELLY BACH SAYS THE CITY BEGAN PLANNING FOR THE TREE KILLING PEST OVER A YEAR AGO:
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Sleds and smiles: Norfolk embraces snow day

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Many Nebraska students got at least one day off school this week due to the winter weather. Some in the Norfolk area decided to take their sleds and head for the hills. Of the group of 11 kids we spoke to at Skyview Park on Thursday, all...
NORFOLK, NE
kscj.com

PROGRESS CONTINUES ON LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER CONSTRUCTION

PROGRESS IS CONTINUING ON THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE NEW WOODBURY COUNTY AND SIOUX CITY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AND JAIL. RON WIECK, CHAIRMAN OF THE JAIL AUTHORITY OVERSEEING THE PROJECT, GAVE LOCAL MEDIA AN UPDATE AND VIDEO TOUR FRIDAY. HE SAYS THE PAST WEEKS SNOWSTORM SLOWED CONSTRUCTION, BUT THEY ARE STILL...
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicles towed, Madison man arrested for DWI

STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office remained busy during the Wednesday snow storm. Sheriff Mike Unger said multiple vehicles were towed during the storm, and he also said a person was arrested for DWI following an accident. Unger said that around 1 a.m. on Thursday, they responded to,...
MADISON, NE
kiwaradio.com

Two From Sioux Center And One From Ireton Taken To Hospital After Crash

Sioux Center, Iowa– A Sioux Center man and woman and an Ireton man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center recently. The Sioux Center Police Department reports that 81-year-old Marvin Wielard of Sioux Center was driving a 2016 Toyota SUV northbound on 13th Avenue Northeast, at the northeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits. They tell us that 50-year-old Brady Van Sloten of Ireton was eastbound on 20th Street Northeast in a 2007 Peterbilt truck.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Rock Valley man jailed for meth and more

SIOUX CENTER—A 40-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 6:40 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a fictitious license, identification card or form; fraudulent use of registration; driving while barred; and driving without required high-risk insurance.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk woman arrested while reportedly intoxicated at elementary school

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was arrested after she was reportedly intoxicated outside of an elementary school in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to the Woodland Park Elementary School around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers said an off-duty Norfolk police officer reported that...
NORFOLK, NE
Outsider.com

Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’

Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
SALIX, IA
kscj.com

WOMAN CHARGED IN WESTSIDE STABBING

A WOMAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED IN A STABBING ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. JUST BEFORE 3 PM POLICE WERE DISPATCHED TO 1512 ISABELLA STREET FOR A REPORTED STABBING. THEY FOUND A 45-YEAR-OLD FEMALE VICTIM SUFFERING FROM MULTIPLE STAB WOUNDS TO HER UPPER BACK. THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED...
SIOUX CITY, IA
constructiontechnology.media

Gary L. Godbersen: 1940-2023

It is with great sadness that we report the death of GOMACO President, CEO and company cofounder, Gary L. Godbersen. Gary peacefully passed away on January 17, the opening day of World of Concrete 2023. He was 83 years old. Gary dedicated his life to the concrete slipform paving industry....
IDA GROVE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy