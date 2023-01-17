Obituary: Vonda Lee Adams Gable

Vonda Lee Adams Gable, age 73, of Hanceville, passed peacefully from this life to Heaven on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Jan. 3, 1950 in Cullman, Alabama to Marion and Velma Harper Adams. She worked as a seamstress at Oneta and Lee Industries for many years.

Vonda was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Velma Adams; grandson, Walter Gable. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Fritz Gable; children, Ann (Doug) Duke, Jan (Jamie) Akin and Jeff (Amy) Gable; grandchildren, Ashley Duke, Will Akin, Eli Akin, Luke Gable, Selena Hood, Katilyn Gable and A.J. Gable; great grandchildren, Byron, Rylee Hood, and John Gable; siblings, Kyle Adams, Jackie Burks and Dot Butler; a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date and time.

Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gable Family.