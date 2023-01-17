ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

Obituary: Vonda Lee Adams Gable

By Hanceville Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ydYwg_0kHvR1vg00

Vonda Lee Adams Gable, age 73, of Hanceville, passed peacefully from this life to Heaven on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Jan. 3, 1950 in Cullman, Alabama to Marion and Velma Harper Adams. She worked as a seamstress at Oneta and Lee Industries for many years.

Vonda was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Velma Adams; grandson, Walter Gable. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Fritz Gable; children, Ann (Doug) Duke, Jan (Jamie) Akin and Jeff (Amy) Gable; grandchildren, Ashley Duke, Will Akin, Eli Akin, Luke Gable, Selena Hood, Katilyn Gable and A.J. Gable; great grandchildren, Byron, Rylee Hood, and John Gable; siblings, Kyle Adams, Jackie Burks and Dot Butler; a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date and time.

Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gable Family.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: June Lorainne Palmer

The funeral service for June Lorainne Palmer, 84, of Cullman, will be 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Cullman Funeral Home Chapel.  The visitation will be 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service.  Rev. Randy Makemson and Rev. Wade Maynard will officiate the service.  The interment will be in the Midway Memorial Gardens, formerly East Lawrence Memorial Gardens. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Palmer family. Mrs. Palmer was born June 4, 1938, to Henry Auburn and Anna Bell Turner Laurence. She passed away on Jan. 20, 2023, at Hanceville Nursing and Rehab. She was a loving wife, mother, and Gramma.  She served with her husband in the ministry for 40 years. She loved flowers, gardening, crafts, and antiques.  Mrs. Palmer was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Auburn & Anna Bell Turner Laurence; her husband, Rev. James “Jim” Palmer; 4 sisters and a brother. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Don) Whisenant, and Annette Johnson; brother, Buell Joyce “B J” (Ann) Laurence; grandchildren, Alexis (Patrick) Chadderdon, James Todd Young, Taylor Dunn; great grandchild, Lily Fox and a host of family and friends. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneralhome.com for the Palmer family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Betty Lou Kilpatric Pierce Hood (updated)

Betty Lou Kilpatric Pierce Hood, 92 Betty Lou Kilpatric Pierce Hood, 92, of Cullman, Alabama went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Morningside Assisted Living. She was born to Homer and Winnie Kilpatric on Aug. 6, 1930 in Arley, Alabama. She graduated in 1948 from Meek High School, where she was cheerleader. Betty was blessed with generally good health for most of her 92 years which she filled with many activities. She was an active member of Seventh Street Baptist Church for many years. Some of her favorite activities and affiliations were WMU, The...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Tomie Phillip Howard, Sr.

Tomie Phillip Howard, Sr., of Holly Pond, Alabama, passed away on Jan. 18, 2023, at the age of 66. Mr. Howard was born in Cullman County, Alabama, on May 14, 1956, to Tomie Jackson Howard, Jr., and Myra Phillips Howard. Mr. Howard was a graduate of Holly Pond High School. Tomie served his country honorably in the United States Army. He was an electrician retired from the IBEW. Mr. Howard is preceded in death by his father. Those surviving Tomie include his mother, Myra Howard; spouse, Kat; sons, Tomie Howard II (Nichole Christian), Michael Howard (Ryann Sheridan); daughter, Ashley Howard (Jonathan Stapleton); brothers, Jeffery Howard (Mary), Gregory Aikens (Robbie), Mark Howard (Menmen); sisters, Kimberly Calvert (Sammy), Amy Black (Randall); and two grandchildren, Mykah Howard and Remi Mae Howard. A Celebration of Life will be held for Mr. Howard on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Union Grove Church. Visitation with the family will begin at 1 p.m. with the service following at 2 p.m. Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to have served the Howard family.
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Tommy Neil Gilley

Tommy Neil Gilley, age 72, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Tommy was born in Cullman, Alabama on June 9, 1950 to Hulet and Rachel Armstrong Gilley. He is preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services are Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Christ First Ministries with Rev. Stanley Dye officiating. Interment will follow services in Holly Pond Cemetery. Survivors are: David and Belinda Tyree, Mickey and Valorie Stricklin, Sheila Stricklin, Robin and Stan Sandlin, grandchildren: Katie (Grant) Holmes, Colby Tyree, Caleb Tyree, Cade Tyree, Anna Stricklin, Lane Stricklin, several cousins, a host of friends, Sister in Christ and caregiver: Mary Malone. Visitation will be Saturday Jan. 21, 2023 from 12 noon until service time at 2 p.m. at Christ First Ministries located at 1061 Al.-69 Cullman, Alabama 35058. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to The Gideons of Cullman County of Cullman Caring for Kids. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mossservicefh.com for the Gilley family. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jerome Lee Newton

Jerome Lee Newton, age 55, of Arley, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at UAB hospital. He was born July 12, 1967, in Birmingham, Alabama. Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church in Helicon, where the service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Greg Dollar will officiate. Jerome is survived by his sons, Tyler (Mylie) Newton, and Seth (Carolina) Newton; granddaughter, Holley Newton; mother, Betty Newton; siblings, James Gramann, Wanda Newton, Robert Newton; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Regena Newton; and father, A.W. Newton.
ARLEY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Edna Dean Morgan

Funeral services for Edna Dean Morgan of Hanceville will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow the service at Cullman Memory Gardens. Reverend John Purifoy will be officiating. Visitation for the public will be from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday at Hanceville Funeral Home. Mrs. Browning was born on Nov. 26, 1938 in Winston County to the late F.O. and Bertha (McCain) Morgan. She passed away at the age of 84 on Jan. 17, 2023 at Monarch Place in Hanceville. Survivors include her children, Eric (Christine) Nix, Diann (John) Smith, Carol (Roger) Smith and Wanda (Scott) Lide; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Browning was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joe Browning; and siblings, Era Barnett and Helen Shadix. Serving as pallbearers will be Eric Nix, Chris Nix, John Smith, Jon Bolan, Roger Smith and Nick Davis. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html  or a charity of your choice. The family of Mrs. Browning would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Monarch Place Hanceville and Enhabit Hospice for their love, care and compassion.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Veronika Amalie Putman

Veronika Amalie Putman, 82, of Crane Hill, entered into rest Jan. 16, 2023 at her residence in Winston County, surrounded by her loving family. Veronika was born August 17, 1940, in Oberammergau, Germany to Josef and Therese Fischer. She moved to the United States in 1959 and was very grateful to be here. She worked in the service industry in various positions over the years. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time at Smith Lake with her husband Ronnie. Veronika loved her family, cats, dogs, traveling to Germany, cooking German food, and crocheting. She especially loved gifting friends and family with colorful...
CRANE HILL, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Shannon Joey Bartlett

Shannon Joey Bartlett, age 43, of Cullman, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Saint Vincent’s Hospital. He was born March 24, 1979, in Cullman, Alabama. He had a good heart and loved his family and his dogs. Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, where the service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Jr. Garmon, Brother Abe Rooks, and Brother Tim Box will officiate. Shannon is survived by his brothers, Gary (Jeri Ann) Bartlett, Dewayne (Brenda) Bartlett, Jeff (Rita) Bartlett and Dewayne (Shawna) Hampton; sisters, Norma Bartlett, Benda Kay Bartlett, Kathy (Roger) Porter, and Laronda Hill; girlfriend, Sabrina Steele; uncles, Van Seyton, Dee, Terry Eddy, Dale, Chuck, and Benny Bartlett; aunts, Janice Stephens, Barbara Ann Wright, Sheila, Gail, Barbara Bartlett; and a host of nieces and nephews and other friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Shirley Bartlett; and mother, Louise Bartlett.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Murray Earnest Brewer

Murray Earnest Brewer, age 79 of Houston, passed away Monday, Jan.  16, 2023 at his residence. He was born January 24, 1943, in Jasper, Alabama. He graduated at Winston County High School in the Class of 1961. He was married to his wife of 56 years, Margaret Gale White, on July 22, 1966. Together they had two sons, six grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Murray loved his grandchildren. He also enjoyed being around and working with horses, coon hunting, squirrel hunting, woodworking, and photography. Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Houston Baptist Church, where the...
HOUSTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Gary Whitworth

Gary Whitworth, age 76, of Cullman, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Cullman Regional. He was born Oct. 29, 1946, to Willard Audrey Whitworth and Sarah Louise Whitworth. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Logan Alexander Marsh. Survivors include his wife, Fayda Whitworth; sons, Travis (Kim) Whitworth and Phillip Whitworth; stepsons, Justin (Brittany) Marsh and Heath (Tonya) Marsh; stepdaughters, Hannah Cato and Brandye Howell; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Bruce (Diane) Whitworth and Joe (Sherry) Whitworth; sister, Ronda Cook; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Cassondra Hale Bowen

Cassondra Hale Bowen passed away on January 15, 2023 at the age of 67. Cassondra was born Sept. 30, 1955. She was a graduate of Cullman High School in 1973 and attended Wallace State Community College. She worked at the Cullman County court house and later as a secretary to a local lawyer. While working as an Executive Assistant at Nicholson Files, she met and married her beloved husband of 42 years before moving to Gardendale, Alabama where she would live her adult life. She was a member of the Gardendale church of Christ. Cassondra was truly a help and servant to...
GARDENDALE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Chad Steven Bennett

Memorial service for Chad Steven Bennett, age 50, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Bennett passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. He was born May 4, 1972, to Jerry Wayne Storey and Sue Hyatt. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Wayne Storey. Survivors include his mother, Sue (Danny) Hyatt; sons, Logan (Abby) Yancy and Tucker Yancy; sisters, Amy (Franklin) Drinkard and Sherry Woodard; brother, Scotty (Hannah) Bennett; wife, Teresa Burns Bennett; nephew, Cody (Shea) Rowell; niece, Rebecca Holcombe; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family, and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Everett Richard Neves Jr.

Everett Richard Neves Jr., age 73, of Cullman, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at his residence. He was born Feb. 17, 1949, in Newport, Rhode Island. He was hard working and a strong man, truly one of a kind. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. The family will hold a private memorial service later in the week. Richard is survived by his wife, Laura Elam Neves; children, Angie (Ricky) Peek, Jake (Kristen) Neves, Jeremy Roberts, Jamie Roberts (Ellis) Machuca, and Josh (Jessica) Roberts; grandchildren, Kim Tolbert and Bailey Tolbert; Morgan, Patrick and Emily Neves; Gracie and Brodie Roberts; Dominic, Damian and Darrian Machuca; Cash and Connor Roberts. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett Richard and Isabel Sylvia Neves.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Darrel ‘Doc’ Holcombe

Darrel ‘Doc’ Holcombe, 86, of Cullman, passed away Jan., 14 2023, at River City Nursing Home in Decatur, AL. He was born to George Ivey and Lois Henry on Oct. 6, 1936, in Holly Pond, AL. He was a 1955 graduate of Holly Pond High School. He was married to Mavel Gwen Holcombe for 59 years and was a member of Northside Baptist Church where he served as deacon for many years. He was an avid woodworker and spent his spare time building furniture in his shop. The family will receive friends at Moss Service Funeral Home in Cullman, on Wednesday,...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Carl Dean McCoy Weaver

Mrs. Carl Dean McCoy Weaver, age 85, of Cullman, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Preceded in death by her husband, James David Weaver and her granddaughter, Brittany Dean Johnson. She is survived by her children: Karen Weaver Walker, Katherine Weaver Johnson, David DeWayne Weaver, and Charles Daniel Weaver; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 from 1 p.m. until the celebration of Mrs. Weaver’s life which will begin at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Good Hope Cemetery. Please visit mossservicefh.com to leave condolences for the family. Moss Service Funeral Home Directing.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Shelly Renea White

We are sad to announce the untimely death of Shelly Renea White, age 44, of Cullman, AL, who passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Whitfield Regional Hospital. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Funeral services for Mrs. White will be Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation for the White family will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service. She was known by many of her loved ones as “Shelly Bean” or just “Bean.” Survivors include her husband, David White; her daughter, Maddie White; her son, Dalton White; her granddaughter, Stella White; her parents, Bruce and Deborah Holder; her brother, Daniel Holder; and her nieces, Jada and Allie Holder. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ovie and Martha Nell Quick; grandparents Sherman and Mary Holder; great grandmother Inez Brown; and a host of aunts and uncles.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Martha Ann Newton Beeler (updated)

Martha Ann Newton Beeler, age 82, of Cullman, Alabama, peacefully slipped free of her pain surrounded by her husband, children, grandchildren and friends, on Jan. 18, 2023. Martha was born on July 15, 1940, in Lebanon Junction, KY, to Joseph Ethel Newton and Martha Rebecca Hayden Newton. Preceded in death by her brothers: Joseph Robert Newton, John Hayden Newton and Charles William Newton; her son, David Andrew Beeler, and grandson, Cole Hansen Kilgore. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Dr. Henry Stewart Beeler, Jr.; children: Henry Stewart Beeler, III (Kathy), Moria Shawn Jaquiss (Ian), Rebekah Lili Speakman (Dell); grandchildren:...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Larry Edwin Bishop

Larry Edwin Bishop, of Blountsville, Alabama, passed away on Jan. 12, 2023, at the age of 77. Mr. Bishop was born to William and Lily Tracy Bishop on Aug. 22, 1945. Larry was a member of the Holly Pond Broncos Class of 1963 and received several certifications following high school in his field of employment. Mr. Bishop worked many years as a construction foreman. Larry was a loving husband and father and his life revolved around his family. He attended every sporting event, horse show, or activity his children and grandchildren participated in. Larry was a proud “Pops” and he made certain...
BLOUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Annie Christine Bankston

Annie Christine Bankston, age 86, of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at her residence. Christine was born on Feb. 20, 1936 in Moulton, Alabama. She loved her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Christine loved to sew and designed drapes and she loved being a home maker. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Homes in Haleyville, where the service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Winston Memorial. Brother Dylan Scott will officiate. Christine is survived by her son, Jeff Bankston; daughter, Elizabeth Bankston; sister, Oralee Vess; 4 grandchildren; and a host of friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Bankston; parents, Odis and Minnie Hood; sister, Hilda Vess; brothers, Junior Hood, Oneal Hood, and Ray Hood.
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
913K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy