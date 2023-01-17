Larimer County seeks feedback on latest draft of vacation rental policy

Vacation rental owners won some concessions from Larimer County about how and where they can operate, but they still have some concerns about the county's proposed changes to short-term rental rules.

County officials have been working for months on the updates after hearing confusion and concern from neighbors about ordinances and enforcement of short-term vacation rentals. The county acknowledged some of the review standards are not as clear or objective as they could be, especially concerning access, safety and neighborhood compatibility.

The first draft laid out four categories of short-term rentals, capped the number of nights a property could be rented, required a new licensing hearing if the property changed hands and mandated a property owner or manager respond to complaints within an hour.

Short-term rental owners said the first draft included provisions that made it harder for them to make money off their properties, hurt the area's overall economy and made it tough to transfer ownership to family members.

Many of the changes are specific to the Estes Valley, where the bulk of the county's short-term rentals are located. The rest apply to Larimer County outside of Loveland, Fort Collins or Estes Park town limits, which have their own standards.

As of Dec. 7, 351 vacation homes and short-term rentals have been approved in the Estes Valley, 260 of which are in residential zoning districts, according to a county memo. Nine applications are under review, seven are in residential zones and 87 are on the waiting list for the residential zoning districts, where a current cap of 266 applies.

Hundreds more are registered within the town limits of Estes Park.

The new proposal divides vacation rentals into three categories: short-term rentals with 10 or fewer guests; short-term hosted rentals (formerly bed-and-breakfasts) with 16 or fewer guests; and bed-and-breakfast inns with 20 or fewer guests. The large short-term rental category allowing more than 10 occupants has been removed.

The number of guests allowed depends on the number of guest bedrooms multiplied by two. One additional sleeping area, such as a living room or loft, would be permitted, allowing for two additional guests. So a home with three bedrooms and a loft could legally house up to eight guests.

The draft also eliminates any limit on the number of nights units are rented and allows existing short-term rentals as of March 1 to transfer their licenses. But it mandates a minimum 500-foot separation between short-term rentals and could potentially reduce the cap on the number of short-term rentals in residential areas in the Estes Valley by between 10% and 20%. The code now allows 266.

Homes permitted after March 1 will not be allowed to transfer ownerships.

Greg Rosener, president of the Estes Valley Short Term Rental Alliance, or EVSTRA, and board member Bill Brown told the Coloradoan the second draft "made some improvements" but they still have concerns.

The 500-foot separation between short-term rentals make it "unlikely you would ever get an STR approved in the residential area." There are many residential neighborhoods "where you wouldn't be able to put one" because of the proximity of another short-term rental, Brown said.

EVSTRA members are set to meet Wednesday, Jan. 18, to discuss the new draft and formulate a response, Brown said. "I'm sure the 500-foot thing will be objectionable," Rosener said.

EVSTRA estimates about 5% of all short-term rental licenses in residential zones lapse each year and between 6% and 7% of licenses are transferred every year. If no new short-term rentals can get licensed in residential zones, the area would feel the economic impact, Brown said.

Assuming a 10% drop in short-term rentals in residential areas, reduced tax revenue would be more than $22 million, EVSTRA estimates in a white paper. A 5% drop would cut the loss in half, to about $11 million, the paper states.

The total taxes generated by vacation rental visitors are the combination of taxes paid on lodging and nonlodging purchases such as restaurants and gifts, according to EVSTRA.

A new lodging tax dedicated to workforce housing and child care would see a $2 million to $4 million drop in revenue and the county's share of sales taxes would decrease by more than $1 million to $2 million.

County staff disagrees with EVSTRA's assessment. "Even with potential reductions to the number of STRs in residential areas, as is being explored, the economic impact ... would be far less significant than presented," according to a memo from Community Development Director Lesli Ellis to commissioners.

A 5% decrease in short-term rentals in residential areas would decrease the dedicated tax revenue for child care and workforce housing by $36,207; if they decreased 20%, revenue would be reduced by $144,246, Ellis said in the memo.

The proposed changes are still in draft form and will be subject to public meetings next week. The final draft will go the county planning and zoning board and to the Larimer County Board of County Commissioners in February. Residents have until Jan. 30 to comment.

Here's what's next

Jan. 19: Estes Valley Planning Advisory Committee discussion and feedback from the committee, 3 p.m.

Jan. 25: Public meeting, 6 p.m., Estes Valley Community Center, 660 Community Drive, Estes Park. The meeting is scheduled to be in-person only, depending on the weather. The meeting will switch to a Zoom webinar if inclement weather is predicted. Check back three to five days before Jan. 25 to confirm the location of the event. A Zoom link will be provided if plans change.

Jan. 26: Public meeting, 6 p.m., via Zoom. Register to participate in the webinar: larimer-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_N8wLR6PeT663VYSosAElkg

Jan. 30: Last day to submit written feedback

Jan. 30: Work session with county commissioners to present draft and hear feedback, 1:30 p.m., second floor, 200 W. Oak St., Fort Collins.

For more information or to comment, visit https://www.larimer.gov/planning/short-term-rentals-regulation-updates