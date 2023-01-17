ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss basketball score vs. South Carolina: Live updates

By David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago
Ole Miss men's basketball will be looking to score its first SEC win when it heads to Columbia to take on South Carolina on Tuesday.

The Rebels (8-9, 0-5 SEC) are riding a six-game losing streak that includes five consecutive conference losses. Most recently, they led for much of the second half at home against Georgia on Saturday before the Bulldogs made a late run to win the game. Ole Miss managed just one bucket in the final four minutes.

To avoid its worst start to a conference season since 1990-91, Ole Miss will need to do something it hasn't done yet this season: Win on the road.

South Carolina (8-9, 1-3) is also struggling as it rebuilds its program under first-year coach Lamont Paris. The Gamecocks have lost their two conference home games so far by more than 40 points.

Ole Miss basketball vs. South Carolina: Start time, TV info

Ole Miss basketball and South Carolina will tip off at 5:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on the SEC Network.

Ole Miss basketball vs. South Carolina: Live score updates

