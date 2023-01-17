ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Police say Monroe County man threatened people with machete near Mount Pocono McDonald's

By Brian Myszkowski, Pocono Record
 4 days ago

A Pocono Summit man is facing charges of terroristic threats and assault following a road rage incident that led to a confrontation near the Mount Pocono McDonald's Tuesday morning.

According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, officers were dispatched to the fast food location on Route 940 just before 10 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2023, where they were advised a male suspect was wielding a machete. The suspect, later identified as Matthew T. Eannuzzi, 31, of Pocono Summit, allegedly fled the scene prior to the arrival of police, though no injuries were reported.

During the course of the investigation, police determined the altercation started as a verbal argument during a road rage incident. Eannuzzi allegedly got out of his vehicle with the machete, making threats to kill unidentified victims.

Officers were able to positively identify Eannuzzi and locate him at his home. The machete was confiscated, and charges — including a first-degree misdemeanor count of terroristic threats, a second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault, a third-degree count of disorderly conduct, and a harassment charge — are pending.

