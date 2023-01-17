ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah-Chatham schools Superintendent Ann Levett to retire at end of school year

By Zach Dennis, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LbBh0_0kHvQrL400

Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools Superintendent Ann Levett announced on Tuesday to district staff that she would be retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year after five years in the top position.

A native of Savannah, Levett began her career in 1976 as a speech pathologist for the Savannah-Chatham County school district, eventually becoming principal at Savannah High School.

Levett left the district, serving in various educational roles including acting superintendent in Dayton, Ohio, and as a school board member for New Haven (Connecticut) Public Schools.

In 2013, Levett returned to Savannah, serving as chief academic officer of SCCPSS. During her four years in that role she also worked as deputy superintendent.

Most recently, Levett was selected as a 2021 Superintendent to Watch by the National School Public Relations Association, joining 19 other superintendents across the country.

There are currently no details on when a search to find her successor will happen.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Lawsuit: Georgia school district lowered Black student's GPA after he reported racist Snapchats

LISTEN: A former student at South Effingham High School has joined a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. New allegations were added Tuesday to a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District in Southeast Georgia, alleging retaliation by the district against a Black student for reporting racist and threatening Snapchat messages sent by white students.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

'We have every evidence we need:' The mothers suing the Effingham School District are speaking out

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The two mothers suing the Effingham School District are speaking out about what they feel is a pattern of racism in the schools. Lakeisha Hamilton is the mother of a 16-year-old at Effingham County High School. She wants to make clear the lawsuit is over much more than students not being able to wear Black Lives Matter tee shirts.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Bryan County residents learns about South Korean culture

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — The new Hyundai Electric Vehicle plant under construction in Bryan County has already brought its share of new residents from South Korea. But are the four counties, Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Bulloch that will benefit most from the plant’s construction ready to welcome their new neighbors?
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Vehicle crashes into building on Ogeechee Road

A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A new art exhibit is in Savannah this weekend designed to start a dialogue between war veterans struggling after coming home and civilians through artwork.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Faulty speed camera raises questions in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month marks the start of the first full semester the Savannah Police Department (SPD) will use speed cameras to enforce the speed limit across 10 school zones citywide. And, they said they plan to add more than a dozen new cameras soon, 16 in all.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SCCPSS nutrition department employee arrested on child molestation charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) employee is being reassigned after being arrested on child molestation charges. Christopher O’Malley, who worked in the district’s School Nutrition Department, was arrested on two charges of child molestation on Jan. 16. The district says O’Malley did not work directly with students and the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Comprehensive plan moves to final phase in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s comprehensive plan is one step closer to completion. This after commissioners sent the process into its final phase. The plan aims to map out development in the fastest growing county in the state. This summer, Bryan County leaders held input sessions on...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch Sheriff advise Portal residents of active situation

UPDATED 2:17 PM – The Bulloch County Sheriff’s department has detained the subject without incident. It is safe to return to normal activities. UPDATED 1:25 PM – A little after 10:38 am on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 the Portal Police Department and Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident on Coleman Street in Portal, Georgia.
PORTAL, GA
The Georgia Sun

Talmadge Bridge project in Savannah gets green light

The Georgia Department of Transportation is moving forward with its first project involving a new contracting option the General Assembly authorized two years ago. The State Transportation Board voted Thursday to proceed with a plan to replace the cables on the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah and raise the structure to more easily accommodate cargo ships calling at the Port of Savannah. The work will be done without closing the bridge to traffic, at an estimated cost of $150 million to $175 million.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Zunzi’s opening new location on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzi’s in Savannah is getting ready to expand to Tybee Island. Folks with Tybee Island Main Street say what this means is that Tybee has become a place where people want to do business. They say the island had 6 million visits last year and any time a new business opens it adds to the overall experience people have when they come here.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Driver dead after GSP pursuit on Highway 204

One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. Continued coverage: Driver dead after GSP pursuit …. One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. Richmond Hill home...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Barry Manilow presents local Savannah teacher with $10K award

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Legendary singer and songwriter Barry Manilow, who is recognized for his hit recordings like Mandy (1974) and Copacabana (1978), made Savannah the hottest spot, more than Havana, this week during his Manilow Hits 2023 concert. During the concert, Manilow recognized Reggie Mitchell, the Savannah High...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Sheriff's office presence in Portal

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid Coleman Street in Portal. Officials said they’re responding to a situation involving a subject with a firearm in the area. Sheriff’s office presence in Portal. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy