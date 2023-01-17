Savannah-Chatham schools Superintendent Ann Levett to retire at end of school year

Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools Superintendent Ann Levett announced on Tuesday to district staff that she would be retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year after five years in the top position.

A native of Savannah, Levett began her career in 1976 as a speech pathologist for the Savannah-Chatham County school district, eventually becoming principal at Savannah High School.

Levett left the district, serving in various educational roles including acting superintendent in Dayton, Ohio, and as a school board member for New Haven (Connecticut) Public Schools.

In 2013, Levett returned to Savannah, serving as chief academic officer of SCCPSS. During her four years in that role she also worked as deputy superintendent.

Most recently, Levett was selected as a 2021 Superintendent to Watch by the National School Public Relations Association, joining 19 other superintendents across the country.

There are currently no details on when a search to find her successor will happen.