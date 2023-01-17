ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas athletics announces death of Razorbacks live mascot, Tusk V

By Christina Long, Fort Smith Times Record
 4 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas athletics' live mascot, Tusk V, has died, the school announced Tuesday. The Russian boar died of natural causes Sunday at the Stokes Family Farm outside of Dardanelle.

Tusk V was born in 2018. He took over as Arkansas' live mascot when Tusk IV, his father, retired in 2019. Like his predecessors, Tusk V appeared on the sidelines at home football games and was present for other athletics events and functions. His final public appearance was in Memphis, Tennessee, at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, in which Arkansas beat Kansas 55-53 in triple overtime.

His brother, Tusk VI, will take on the role of live mascot.

Arkansas' Tusk mascots are bred and cared for by Keith and Julie Stokes. Keith Stokes began the Tusk lineage with Tusk I in 1997. Tusk II and Tusk III were both sons of Tusk I. Tusk V was a direct descendent of Tusk II.

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks for the Southwest Times Record and USA Today Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@swtimes.com.

