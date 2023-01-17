ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Reality TV star Julie Chrisley reassigned from Florida prison to federal medical center

By Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago

Disgraced reality TV star Julie Chrisley will serve her prison time in Lexington, Kentucky, following her conviction in a federal tax-evasion case.

Julie Chrisley, 50, was scheduled to self-report to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington by noon Tuesday, according to records filed in the Northern District of Georgia. FMC Lexington is an “administrative security federal medical center with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp," the prison's website says.

She was originally slated to serve her time in the federal prison camp in Marianna about two and a half hours away from Pensacola, where her husband, Todd Chrisley , 54, begun serving his 12-year sentence Tuesday afternoon, court records say. It is not clear why she was instead rerouted to the Kentucky facility.

Back story: Reality TV couple, Todd and Julie Chrisley, to report to Florida prisons next week

Previous reporting: Federal judge recommends reality TV couple, Todd and Julie Chrisley, serve prison time in Florida

"Cushy" Florida prison: Pensacola Federal Prison Camp, home of Todd Chrisley, deemed 2nd cushiest U.S. prison. What we know.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars, who portrayed themselves as real estate tycoons, were found guilty in June of tax evasion and defrauding community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, which funded their luxurious lifestyle. Julie Chrisley was additionally convicted of obstruction of justice and wire fraud.

The Chrisleys spent millions on designer brand clothes, luxury cars and real estate, including two mansions in Nashville, Tennessee, reportedly worth about $9 million.

They are appealing their conviction.

Notorious inmate in Tallahassee: Ghislaine Maxwell teaches 'etiquette' class in Tallahassee prison, reports say

From Russia with love: Maria Butina, Russian woman who admitted being secret agent, released from Tallahassee prison

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Reality TV star Julie Chrisley reassigned from Florida prison to federal medical center

