Wisconsin State

Speaker Kevin McCarthy taps Bryan Steil to chair House Administration Committee, a move that puts another Wisconsinite in a leadership position

By Lawrence Andrea, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON – Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday tapped Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil to chair the Committee on House Administration, a panel that oversees the day-to-day operations of Congress’ lower chamber and has jurisdiction over everything from election reform to Capitol security.

“My top priorities on the Committee include ensuring the House is open, secure, and accountable to the American people, and to strengthen Americans' trust in our elections," Steil said in a statement confirming the appointment. "I look forward to working with all of my colleagues to end the dysfunction in Washington.”

The selection means two members of Wisconsin’s delegation will have committee leadership roles in the new Republican-controlled House. McCarthy last month selected Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher to helm a select committee focused on investigating the Chinese Communist Party’s growing global influence and the U.S.’s economic ties to China.

Steil, in his third term representing Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District, previously served as the top Republican on House Administration’s Subcommittee on Elections, a group that has jurisdiction over federal elections and the Federal Election Commission, the agency responsible for enforcing campaign finance laws.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kD4ac_0kHvQidl00

He was also part of McCarthy’s transition team entering the current Congress. Steil was tasked with “Restoring the People’s House” — effectively opening House buildings back up to the public after COVID protocols limited access under a Democrat-controlled House. Among the changes that came with the transition: Members of the public and whistleblower meetings with their representatives can now enter the House office buildings without first having to go through check-in protocols.

In an interview, Steil said he sees his new position as an opportunity to "cut through a lot of the dysfunction in Washington." He referenced the end to proxy voting, a rule instituted by Democrats during the coronavirus pandemic that allowed members to vote remotely, and suggested its undoing by Republicans in the rules package passed this month — before Steil was appointed chairman — will allow lawmakers to build better relationships with one another.

On elections, Steil told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he does not think the federal government should get involved in elections in the states but added there are states across the country "lacking voter integrity laws." He said he thinks voter ID laws would be "really beneficial."

"I think it's important to highlight states that are operating well, and have strong voter integrity provisions in states that are that are not — in areas that we can make improvements," Steil said, noting that the committee's work could involve examining "best practices" and making recommendations. He indicated the committee could also examine whether charitable organizations have engaged in partisan political campaigns.

Steil has been vocal about his desire to reopen the House to members of the public since Republicans regained a House majority in November. McCarthy and his transition team this month removed magnetometers from outside the House chambers, and Steil on Tuesday said Republicans are "simply returning and getting back to normal" after former Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi limited access to the complex during COVID for what Steil called "her own partisan interests."

"We're engaged in direct conversations with the Sergeant at Arms and Capitol Police to make sure that we have the resources here on Capitol Hill to be able to do two things at once," Steil said, "which is keep our institution open and available to the public but also secure."

Unlike most committee chairmanships, the House Administration chair is a direct appointment by the Speaker of the House.

McCarthy in a statement Tuesday called Steil a "trusted leader" and said the Janesville Republican has "dedicated his time in Congress to developing innovative solutions to help America’s workers, small businesses and safeguarding our election systems."

"I am confident that the American public’s faith in the People’s House will be restored during Bryan’s tenure as Chairman of the Committee on House Administration," McCarthy said.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Speaker Kevin McCarthy taps Bryan Steil to chair House Administration Committee, a move that puts another Wisconsinite in a leadership position

