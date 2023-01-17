Read full article on original website
Tara Lewis
4d ago
Way to screw the voters, we have been voting by mail for over a decade. But like MAGA, you don’t care what we the people want or who we elect.
Reply(11)
27
Larry Super
3d ago
How about seniors who have been voting this way for many years? I'm a conservative senior and have voted this way for decades.
Reply(2)
17
Margo Johnson
3d ago
sounds like voter suppression. sounds like delaying the results even later than already is. sounds like an opportunity to rig any machine to manipulate results. sounds like backward thinking. perhaps, Arizona should look at Colorado where all voting is done by mail. by mail gives an opportunity to verify signatures, cross check for duplicate or multiple ballots. expand the vote, register more citizens. no more regressive, repressive elections.
Reply
20
Related
An Arizona official has a plan to speed up election results. Not everyone is on board
Arizona's Maricopa County faced criticism as it took days to count its votes in 2022. The county's Republican recorder has a proposal to try to fix the problems he sees.
arizonasuntimes.com
We the People AZ Alliance Says No to Stephen Richer’s Elections Improvement Plan
Shelby Busch, chairman of the We the People AZ Alliance (WTPAZ), released a statement Tuesday, picking apart and rejecting a proposal introduced by Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, which presented ideas on improving elections in Arizona. “I encourage Maricopa County voters to immediately reject this plan and tell Mr. Richer...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Abolish the State Income Tax
Although Arizona’s state income tax recently dropped to one of the lowest in the nation, a rookie lawmaker disagrees with the concept of having an income tax at all. State Rep. Austin Smith, a West Valley Republican, filed House Bill 2395. He said taxpayers have struggled to make ends meet due to the current economic environment.
Washington Examiner
Arizona legislation would abolish state income tax
(The Center Square) – Although Arizona’s state income tax recently dropped to one of the lowest in the nation, a rookie lawmaker disagrees with the concept of having an income tax at all. Rep. Austin Smith, a West Valley Republican, filed House Bill 2395. He said taxpayers have...
arizonasuntimes.com
Former Arizona AG Attorney Joins Abe Hamadeh’s Election Challenge Team Due to New AG ‘Targeting’ Her
The former Election Integrity Unit civil attorney for the Arizona Attorney General’s Office is making it clear she does not believe the new attorney general is rightfully in office. Jennifer Wright – who resigned before Democrat Kris Mayes took office, but who Mayes’ office claimed was fired to journalists, causing Wright to start the process for a libel lawsuit – has joined the legal team of Mayes’ opponent, Republican Abe Hamadeh, who is challenging the results of the extremely close election.
Employers in Arizona could soon force employees to join a union
Arizona lawmakers are introducing a bill that is hoping to get rid of Arizona's right to work law, which cannot require employers to force employees to join a union.
ABC 15 News
Gov. Hobbs issues Executive Order to improve Arizona's death penalty process
PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs has issued an Executive Order to improve oversight and transparency when it comes to Arizona's death penalty process. On Friday, the governor announced her plan as part of her first 100 days initiative. VIDEO: Governor Katie Hobbs holds news conference after announcing new death...
kjzz.org
Arizona pronoun bill advances but will likely never become law
On a party-line vote, the Arizona Senate Education Committee approved a bill (SB 1001) that would force school employees to only refer to students by their birth-given names, or nicknames "commonly associated with the student's name of record.” Teachers would need a parent's permission to use a student’s preferred pronouns.
AZFamily
New bill would eliminate food tax across Arizona but faces opposition
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A trip to the grocery store has gotten expensive. James Hendricks is one of many Arizonans struggling to make ends meet.” Eggs are $7 for 12, it’s hard out here,” said Hendricks.” They’re starving people. It’s rough.” Some Arizona lawmakers are looking to ease the financial pain shoppers feel every time they buy a bag of chips or a gallon of milk.
kjzz.org
Gov. Hobbs, AG Mayes pause executions pending independent review
Arizona is pausing putting people to death. Attorney General Kris Mayes on Friday withdrew the state's legal request for the Arizona Supreme Court to issue a warrant allowing the execution of Aaron Gunches, convicted in the 2002 death of Ted Price, his girlfriend's ex-husband. More to the point, Mayes told the justices she won't be seeking any new execution warrants until she gets the findings from a new Death Penalty Independent Review Commissioner being named by Gov. Katie Hobbs.
Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona
A pair of bills aimed at criminalizing common activities for people experiencing homelessness had their first hearings in the state Senate Wednesday, although their path to becoming law remains unclear. The bills would make it illegal to sit, lay down or sleep on sidewalks and in public rights-of-way, and to panhandle in certain areas. Senate Bill […] The post Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KTAR.com
Arizona Attorney General’s Office says it will continue using mass surveillance program
PHOENIX — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said a mass surveillance program it engineers will continue despite a report this week claiming the operation is illegal. AG Kris Mayes’ office collects money transfer records for transactions of $500 or more sent to or from Arizona, California, Mexico, New Mexico and Texas and stores it in a database that is shared with law enforcement, an effort it says helps fight crime.
Pets, pronouns and taxes: 6 Arizona bills to watch as new legislative session starts
PHOENIX — Pets, pronouns and taxes. That's just a small sample of the things Arizona lawmakers want to do something about in the almost 600 bills they've introduced so far this session. Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs' veto stamp will get a workout with many of those bills. The relatively...
arizonasuntimes.com
State Representatives Seek Answers from Arizona Secretary of State over Elections Manual Concerns
Arizona State Representatives Jacqueline Parker (R-Mesa) and Alexander Kolodin (R-Chandler) sent an inquiry to new Secretary of State Adrian Fontes (D), asking if he seeks to remedy errors in the state’s past Elections Procedures Manual (EPM). “Recent Arizona court decisions give us serious concerns about the lawfulness of former...
AZ appeals court upholds mail-in voting laws
The Arizona Court of Appeals says the state's mail-in voting law is not unconstitutional and did not violate a secrecy clause.
Arizona Attorney General Mayes defends money transfer surveillance program
PHOENIX — Newly elected Attorney General Kris Mayes of Arizona is defending the use of a massive money transfer surveillance program that allows law enforcement across the country to access millions of financial transactions. On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) decried the secret database after obtaining records...
Abe Hamadeh has no new evidence and shouldn’t get a new trial, Kris Mayes says
Abe Hamadeh’s third attempt to challenge the election he lost should be thrown out of court for ignoring state law and failing — yet again — to provide any proof of his claims, attorneys for his Democratic opponent, Kris Mayes, said. Two weeks ago, Hamadeh, the Republican nominee for attorney general, asked a judge to […] The post Abe Hamadeh has no new evidence and shouldn’t get a new trial, Kris Mayes says appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
12news.com
APS donated $250,000 to Gov. Hobbs after trying to defeat her
PHOENIX — Arizona Public Service donated more than a million dollars during the 2022 race for governor, right on through Democrat Katie Hobbs' public swearing-in in early January. After putting most of its money into trying to defeat Hobbs, APS came through for Hobbs when she won. The state's...
Fronteras Desk
Hobbs' proposed budget puts state money toward addressing PFAS in AZ groundwater
In a budget proposal released this month, Gov. Katie Hobbs earmarked some state money for cleanup of PFAS — a group of chemicals found in many water sources that are linked to health problems like cancer. Known as forever chemicals, PFAS don’t break down naturally and are found in...
kjzz.org
AZ unemployment goes down, but available jobs remain high
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has dropped slightly to 4%, according to the state Office of Economic Opportunity. Doug Walls with the office says there is still a significant gap between the amount of people looking for jobs, and the amount of jobs available. The average hourly wage in Arizona...
Comments / 73