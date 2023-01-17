ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 73

Tara Lewis
4d ago

Way to screw the voters, we have been voting by mail for over a decade. But like MAGA, you don’t care what we the people want or who we elect.

Reply(11)
27
Larry Super
3d ago

How about seniors who have been voting this way for many years? I'm a conservative senior and have voted this way for decades.

Reply(2)
17
Margo Johnson
3d ago

sounds like voter suppression. sounds like delaying the results even later than already is. sounds like an opportunity to rig any machine to manipulate results. sounds like backward thinking. perhaps, Arizona should look at Colorado where all voting is done by mail. by mail gives an opportunity to verify signatures, cross check for duplicate or multiple ballots. expand the vote, register more citizens. no more regressive, repressive elections.

Reply
20
