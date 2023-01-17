NEW YORK — A rally for tech stocks Friday is applying some salve on Wall Street's rough week, one dominated by worries about a weakening economy. The S&P 500 was 0.9% higher in midday trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 174 points, or 0.5%, at 33,219, as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 1.4% higher.

1 DAY AGO