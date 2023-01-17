While Volkswagen has already announced its intention to convert its R performance sub-brand completely to electric drive by 2030, the future direction of Audi Sport has so far remained open. Now that Mercedes has already successfully positioned its AMG sports label as its own sub-brand with correspondingly high margins and BMW now wants to follow suit with its M division, the pressure on Audi Sport to position itself successfully in the Volkswagen Group is likely to increase further. Audi Sport has now commented on its electrified future for the first time and is likely to follow a similar path to Volkswagen R. It remains to be seen whether this positioning will be enough to hold its own against Mercedes-AMG and BMW M, but Audi is promising its electrified future will be just as thrilling as its mostly ICE-present.

