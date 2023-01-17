Read full article on original website
Lake Tahoe Snow Along the East Shore Trail
Lake Tahoe and a snowy scene along the East Shore Trail near Incline Village after a month long round of storms in January 2023. You can still hike the trail with snow boots and spikes would be a good idea. Beautiful views here on Friday, thanks for watching KTVN Jeff Martinez https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/tahoe-east-shore-trail?u=i.
UNR Study: Centuries-long drought in the Great Basin shown to be recurring pattern
Nevada has a history of periodically locking into centuries-long droughts, new research led by the University of Nevada, Reno shows. People throughout the American Southwest should be prepared to adapt to less water. In the culmination of nearly a decade of research involving biogeographers, paleoecologists, climatologists, archaeologists and anthropologists, the...
Grants Available for Outdoor Recreation Projects
The Nevada Division of State Parks has announced the availability of approximately $1,000,000 in federal funds for outdoor recreation development and acquisition projects through the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. All local governments, including counties, cities, towns, general improvement districts, and Native American tribal governments are potentially eligible...
NV Energy Foundation provides emergency food grant to Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada
St. Vincent’s Food Pantry has experienced an increased demand for groceries and other food staples following recent unprecedented storms along with higher food and gas costs. To help replenish depleted supplies so that the organization can continue to meet the increased demand for the more than 15,000 families they...
Library Park Pass Program offers a new way for Nevadans to “Check out their State Parks”
The Nevada Division of State Parks is excited to announce a new way for Nevadans to check out their State Parks – by borrowing a park pass from their local public library. The new Library Park Passes cover the day-use entrance fee for one passenger vehicle with up to eight people, and may be borrowed for one week, then returned to the library for others to check out.
Nevada Cannabis Regulators Issue Product Pesticide Advisory
Nevada marijuana regulators have issued a health and safety advisory about widely available legal cannabis products produced in the Las Vegas area during the last 16 months using plants treated with an unapproved pesticide. The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board bulletin posted Thursday said Henderson-based Clark Natural Medicinal Solutions treated some...
Pedestrian injured after hit and run crash in Golden Valley
Reno Police are investigating after a hit and run pedestrian crash on Golden Valley Road Friday night. The crash happened on the Golden Valley offramp off of Northbound US-395 around 7:15 p.m. Police tell us the pedestrian suffered minor injuries. There is no description of a possible vehicle involved at...
Nevada Humanities Awards More Than $194,000 in Major Project Grants
Thirty cultural organizations across Nevada have been awarded $194,110 in Major Project Grants by Nevada Humanities. These grants fund humanities projects across the state and benefit nonprofit organizations and government and tribal entities, including libraries, museums, and schools to fund public and educational programs in the humanities. Nevada Humanities Major...
Peavine Elementary School Classroom Selected as Recipient of Adopt-a-Class Program
Peavine Elementary School second grade teacher Stacey Cavakis’ classroom was recently selected as a recipient of the Adopt-a-Class program hosted by transportation and logistics provider J.B. Hunt. J.B. Hunt’s Adopt-a-Class program is an annual company initiative which provides classrooms across the country with resources to obtain learning supplies.
