Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KITV.com
Many families flooded Ward Village for Lunar New Year
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of people lined up at Ward Village to watch traditional lion dance performance for Chinese New Year. Many are excited for another year and hope 2023 is filled with prosperity and good luck. “It’s a new start for everyone and that’s the main thing for...
KITV.com
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
KITV.com
A somber day, at viewing for last Hawaiian Princess Abigail Kawananakoa
The recent passing of 'The Last Hawaiian Princess' Abigail Kawananakoa drawing countless mourners paying their last respects at today's Memorial Service at Iolani Palace in Honolulu. Public viewing at palace for 'last Hawaiian princess'. The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess is on public display...
Public viewing at palace for 'last Hawaiian princess'
HONOLULU — (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess went on public display Sunday in the downtown Honolulu palace that benefited from her wealth. Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa's casket, handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Crowds pack Oahu's North Shore for first 'Eddie' big-wave surf contest since 2016
A solemn public memorial service is taking place Sunday for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, who died in December at 96. Lifeguard gives update after large wave plows into family on North Shore, sweeping baby under home. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A large wave swept a baby under...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Now Two Disruptive Hawaii Flights: Same Day/Same Airline
When will this ever end? On Friday, we wrote about the plane diversion of an American Airlines Hawaii flight that took place en route from Phoenix to Honolulu. And that came just four days after we wrote about a prior Hawaii flight diversion for the same reason. So that should be it for a while, no? Apparently not.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Big waves and big-wave surfers put on ‘wild’ show for ‘Eddie spectators
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Meredith Makainani and her husband got to the North Shore on Saturday — a day before “The Eddie” — just to make sure they could secure a spot at the big-wave surf contest. They weren’t alone. Tens of thousands of spectators flocked...
Big waves to deliver storied Hawaii surf contest The Eddie
HONOLULU — (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests is expected to be held Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years. And this year female surfers will be competing alongside the men for the first time in the 39-year history of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.
KITV.com
Over 60 rescues made by Ocean safety after massive waves hit Oahu shores
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Ocean Safety reported 69 rescues on Sunday, as massive waves slammed into shorelines around Oahu. A baby was rescued after a being washed under a home by large wave on Ke Iki Road Sunday morning.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Massive surf keeps lifeguards busy, with more than 60 rescues on North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A large wave swept a baby under a home on Oahu’s North Shore on Sunday, but thankfully the child was uninjured. The incident was one of dozens lifeguards and Honolulu EMS responded to as a powerful swell rolled in, bringing surf upwards of 50 feet. The...
KITV.com
Crimestoppers Honolulu has a new President
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- CrimeStoppers Honolulu has appointed longtime board member Sanj Sappal, as its new President. Sappal is a longtime security industry executive, and the longest-serving member of the board, having officially joined in 2005.
It’s time to enjoy the Great Waikīkī Festival
The Great Waikīkī Festival is happening right now. You still have time to go down to Waikīkī and enjoy the fun until 10 p.m. tonight.
KITV.com
LIVE BREAKING: The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is BACK ON after 7 years!
The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is BACK ON after 7 years! Thousands of surf fans have descended upon Oahu’s North Shore Sunday, for the tenth running of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational surf contest at Waimea Bay. ‘The Eddie’ was last run on Feb. 25, 2016, when Hawaii’s John John Florence won the contest, which was then called the Quicksilver in Memory of Eddie Aikau. This year’s field will include about 40 of the world’s top big-wave surfers, and for the first time, six women. The contest was created in 1984 but has only been held nine times in years when a winter north swell was large enough for the Eddie’s wave-height requirements. To run the contest, Waimea Bay’s waves must consistently be equivalent to about 40 feet (about 20 feet Hawaiian-style) with the right wind conditions. Clyde Aikau, brother of the legendary waterman and organizer of the contest, said he was expecting waves to reach 50 to 60 feet wave faces on Sunday. Before dawn today, Waimea Bay was already packed with hundreds of fans and traffic was slow-moving for miles in either direction.
KITV.com
Honolulu prosecutor shares changes to sentencing and parole guidelines
Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm today outlined his departments positions on sentencing and paroling within the state's courts and justice system. Honolulu Prosecuting Office shares department's position on paroling. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney, Steve Alm outlined his departments positions on sentencing and paroling within the state's courts and justice system.
Injured hiker rescued on ‘Aiea Loop Trail
The 'Aiea Loop Trail is an extremely popular and gorgeous hike here on O'ahu. Lots of folks took advantage of the new year to go up this amazing hike.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Aiea highrise condo fire remains under investigation
A local Hot Yoga studio is using new technology to give participants a new and unique experience. Economists say Hawaii will fare better than other states in a coming recession. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Hawaii state legislature is now open and among those lobbying lawmakers are business leaders...
Drive-in movie taking over Pearlridge Center parking lot this weekend
But that nostalgia can still continue and this weekend, you’ll have the next chance to go to a drive-thru movie right here in the Pearlridge Center parking lot.
Where to find the best gāo in Honolulu for New Year’s
The year of the rabbit is upon us. It is a year that promises hope, peace and love. Honolulu has hosted its fair share of celebrations. Families are shopping to get all the supplies. Grandparents are pulling out the red envelopes.
Federal Judge Grants Broad Order Protecting A Honolulu Reporter
In a victory for press freedom, a federal judge on Friday ruled that a Honolulu journalist will not have to turn over information relating to her investigations of a Maui police officer accused of sexual misconduct. The sweeping order by U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Kobayashi means Hawaii News Now’s...
KITV.com
YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
Comments / 0