ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Meet the Learning Collab’s 3 parent representatives

By Jarek Rutz
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gazmf_0kHvNFUP00

The three women appointed as parent representatives to the Wilmington Learning Collaborative Council bring definite ideas to the table.

The Wilmington Learning Collaborative’s three parent representatives share a passion and background for social work and educational advocacy.

They have similar goals they want to address as  members of the council that will guide the new organization. Those areas include mental health services, teacher support and transparency.

Appointed by their school district boards, Red Clay’s Jennie Yeow, Christina’s Shanette Graham and Brandywine’s Starr Wilson will help make decisions affecting nine city elementary schools across those three school districts.

They will be three of the 12 board members.

The Collaborative, created last year by the state and three school districts, is designed to be a grass-roots organization focused on improving classroom outcomes and empowering families in the city of Wilmington.

Here’s more about the trio.

Jennie Yeow

Yeow said her priority is to create a vehicle for educator leadership teams and school community councils to influence their schools.

She also wants to make sure teachers and students get the proper support by identifying ways to create immediate relief for teachers to have more planning time to help students who are falling behind. Doing this will hopefully keep teachers in the city of Wilmington, she said.

Jennie Yeow

Yeow hopes to connect students to services that will address reading challenges.

“I can see that students, teachers and families are really struggling,” she said. “It’s hard. It’s really hard to be a parent. It’s really hard to take care of a kid. It’s really hard to be a teacher, and at the center of all that is a lot of students who are struggling.”

The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated a lot of the social discrepancies that families in the city already lived with everyday, she said. Those problems came on top of issues that were hurting students, she said.

Organizers have cited poverty, exposure to violence, frequent moves and  unstable homes as problems that more city students deal with daily, compared to suburban ones.

“We need to stabilize,” Yeow said. “Our council can make some bold changes and hopefully that’s what we see.”

Born and raised on the west side of Wilmington, Yeow attended school in the Red Clay Consolidated School District. Her daughter is enrolled at William C. Lewis Dual Language Elementary there.

Observing how private, charter and district schools rebounded from the pandemic encouraged her to apply for a seat on the Learning Collab’s council.

“The difference in how well some schools were able to bounce back while it’s been so difficult for others has been very striking to me,” she said.

Growing up in the city, she struggled academically and socially, she said, and has noticed little progress for Wilmington families since she graduated.

Yeos said she’s known since high school she wanted to work in education and child advocacy.

When she attended H.B. du Pont, she joined a program where she was a mentor to several students at Lewis Elementary.

After that experience, she decided she wanted to be a teacher, so she became a public ally for AmeriCorps .

Public allies are partnered with local nonprofits to help improve and expand services that address issues such as youth development, education, public health, economic development and the environment.

She apprenticed with the Ministry of Caring in Wilmington, and quickly realized she didn’t want to be in the classroom every day.

“Working with 3-year-olds all year was certainly difficult,” she said.

She works with Public Allies Delaware a community engagement and program manager.

“Our mission is leadership development for justice and equity,” she said, “so I’ve had the opportunity to teach and coach people about every day through my work.”

Yeow helps run the family school organization for Lewis Elementary. It’s similar to the Parent Teacher Association and focuses on engaging families with their children’s education.

She was also the campaign manager for the Delaware Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman.

“I have experience with organizing true community engagement. That’s how you create real sustainable change,” she said.

Yeow says one of the strengths she brings to the Collaborative council is a strong connection with people and organizations.

In her off time, she loves to get out of the house to spend time with her husband and daughter, whether that means going to a museum, park, or other places she can meet and be around other people.

Her other interests include yoga, reading, mindful breathing and binging television shows.

Shanette Graham

As the chief executive officer for a private health company where she takes care of people with dementia and in hospice, Graham says she has devoted her life to creating positive change.

A graduate of Delaware Technical Community College , Graham originally went to school for early education, before deciding to run the health practice Absolute Compassionate Care.

Shanette Graham

Her goal on the council is to help create a more diverse staff of teachers and find ways to involve parents and family members in schools as much as possible.

A school is a home away from home, she said, and it’s important that parents know they’re sending their children to a place they trust.

Her daughter attends Stubbs Early Education Cente r,

Being a parent and a former student in city schools has given her perspective on what change she needs to see.

“I bring to the table compassion and real life stories, real life history,” she said. “I went through it, and I’ve had my own share of experiences in those schools and I’ve seen the disadvantages many urban schools share.”

Graham said she has a terrific co-parenting relationship with her daughter’s father. They both have emphasized that education is vital to succeed in today’s world.

“The Learning Collaborative can’t fix everybody,” she said, “but if we could just change one person’s experience everyday, we know we’re working in the right direction.”

Graham spends her free time with cousins and other family members, and tries to be as active in the community as possible with her daughter.

She enjoys volunteering at homeless shelters, giving leftovers to food kitchens and spending time at the Rose Hill Community Center .

“A lot of what this position means to me as a parent is letting all families know that there are resources available to them, and they can be comfortable sending their kids to school.”

Starr Wilson

Addressing the mental health of students is Wilson’s top priority as a Collaborative council member.

“At some point in the near future we as a council have to talk about mental health,” Wilson said. “We have to talk about the ability of our children to deal with life outside of the school system and how that tends to roll over into school.”

Starr Wilson

Wilson is chief executive officer of Just P.L.A.Y. , a Wilmington nonprofit that curates activities and gives suggestions on keeping children occupied while inspiring creativity. It stands for Promoting Lifetime Activities For Youth.

She worked as a social worker in foster care for six years, and was a mediator in family court for New Castle County for more than two years.

“And when I say that is the most humbling job that you will ever stumble upon, you get to see the good, the bad and the ugly in between families and their dynamics,” she said.

Wilson earned her bachelor’s in human services with a concentration in criminal justice from Delaware Technical Community College and a master’s in organization management and leadership from Springfield College in Wilmington.

She’s the mother of two children in Harlan Elementary , one of the Collaborative’s nine schools.

Wilson said she brings a strong social and professional network to the council. She also has stress crisis management.

“I’m here to accept where the board wants to go, but also challenge them,” Wilson said. “I want to make sure that we’re not just saying yes to everything, but we’re having an open dialogue and conversation that makes sense for the parents in the community.”

In her free time, Wilson loves spending time with her four children and husband.

“We get dirty – we get in the ground and we get messy,” she said. “We do a lot of crafting, a lot of camping, and I love just being with my kids because they’re growing up on me really fast.”

She religiously practices Zumba, and will often pick up the controllers to game with her children.

“All of the council members have things that we’re going to be great at,” Wilson said. “I just hope that we all can bring that to the table to make this a dynamic board that accomplishes a lot for Wilmington families.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Delaware LIVE News

Newark Charter’s Ayomikun Adeojo wins MLK speech competition

A Newark Charter Junior High student won this year’s MLK Voice 4 Youth competition. Eighth-grader Ayomikun Adeojo took home $2,300 for his first-place finish. “This event has given me opportunities that I’ve never had before,” Abeojo said. “It has opened my love for public speaking and has brought joy to my life.” The competition’s cash prize is not what drove ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
Town Square LIVE News

New 2-story Newark library to be built on same site

New Castle County has decided to update the Newark Free Library on the same site. The new, two-story building will have 50% more interior space, and there will be 80% more parking, Diana Brown, manager of the county’s 10 libraries, said this week. “Details of what will be inside will be developed with public hearings this year,” Out & About ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Smyrna to spend $450,000 in COVID funds to light turf field

A Smyrna School District’s board decision to use the district’s $450,000 in pandemic relief and more to install lighting at its middle school’s turf field didn’t pass without debate. The proposal touched off a flurry of comments about whether that is the best use of the one-time federal money. The district has $80 million in deferred maintenance, according to Roger ... Read More
SMYRNA, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Espresso yourself: 4 new coffee shops open in Delaware

  In Delaware, the new year started with a jolt — and that’s a good thing. Three independently owned coffee shops opened last month, proving that you can never have too many lattes. Like cleaners, banks and drug stores, every neighborhood seems to need a coffee shop — which is as it should be, according to Nicholas Qaabar, owner of ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Personnel File: Jan. 17, 2023

Send your personnel news to drainey@delawarebusinessnow.com. After nearly three decades, Bancroft’s Vice President of Operations, Bart Nave, retired on January 1. Bart joined Bancroft Construction, Wilmington, in 1993 as a Project Manager and was named to operations vice president in 2008. Mike Petka was named as Nave’s successor as...
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE Weekly Review – Jan. 19, 2023

Click on the image below to view the PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Community Meet the Learning Collab’s 3 parent representatives New 2-story Newark library to be built on same site Business Warehouse announced on 28 acres in First State Crossing Food & Dining Espresso yourself: 4 new coffee shops open in Delaware Government Bill to add retirees to ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
wtuz.com

Claymont Schools in Desperate Need of Help With Busing

Nick McWilliams reporting – At the latest Claymont City Schools Board Meeting, the pressing need for additional bus drivers was highlighted. A common problem nationwide, school districts are struggling to fulfill the required spots for bus drivers, putting strains on their resources and affecting how children get to and from school each weekday.
CLAYMONT, DE
travelnoire.com

Say Hello To Wilmington, Delaware's New Luxury Boutique Hotel

Wilmington, Delaware has a brand-new luxury boutique hotel. According to Travel + Leisure, the Quoin recently opened in the city’s historic downtown area. Philadelphia hospitality brand Method Co. worked with Delaware real estate developer The Buccini/Pollin Group to bring the concept to life. The 24-room hotel is situated in...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Stanton’s First State Plaza shopping center sold

Parkway Gravel, Inc., New Castle, purchased First State Plaza, 1600 W. Newport Pike in Stanton. Parkway is the commercial real estate arm of Delaware heavy-highway and paving contractor Greggo & Ferrara. The company was the developer of an industrial site in the New Castle area and is developing a warehouse...
STANTON, DE
Radio Ink

Jim Antes Heads to WJBR in Delaware

Jim Antes will make a homecoming to Beasley Media Group when he heads to Delaware to serve as the station manager of WJBR (99.5 FM) in Wilmington. Antes will also work as the web presence director on behalf of Beasley’s Philadelphia and Wilmington-based stations, the company announced on Wednesday.
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Learning Collab council grapples with leader, meetings

In Friday’s first public meeting of the Wilmington Learning Collaborative’s board, members focused on ironing out the specifics on how the organization will move forward. Among the issues they tackled were selecting a temporary secretary to handle organization issues; setting meeting times; and forming committees to tackle the three main goals of the board. The collaborative is designed to improve ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

3 Warehouses Will Soon Occupy Over Almost 50 Acres In Salem County, NJ

What do you think of when you think of New Jersey's most southwestern region? If you take a look at a map, you'll see I'm referring to Salem County. Salem County's an interesting place. If you want land, that's the place to look. Not only is there still wide open space down there, but it's definitely the cheapest land you'll purchase in the state. Now, though, there's about 50 acres less available.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
WBOC

Milford Homeless Vacate "Tent City"

MILFORD, Del.- Displaced homeless people in town are in search of a new place to stay. They have moved out of the "tent city" they called home for years. Developers began preparing the property for construction today. The property off East Masten Circle was purchased in December and those living...
MILFORD, DE
WGMD Radio

Two Central Delaware Teen Girls Arrested in Wilmington for Stealing Vehicle

Two teen girls–one from Magnolia and the other from Milford–are charged in connection with a motor vehicle theft that occurred overnight in Wilmington. Police also arrested 18-year-old Sherron Elam-Coursey of Wilmington. Just before 2 a.m., troopers responded to the Wawa on Ogletown Stanton Road in Wilmington and learned that a 21-year-old woman parked her car in front of the store and went inside while leaving the vehicle unlocked and running. As she returned, she saw that it was missing. Police determined that a 15-year-old and 13-year-old stole the vehicle. Officers then found the stolen vehicle in the area of northbound I-95 and Frawley Stadium. They found the two girls and Elam-Coursey hiding in the marsh near the location of the stolen vehicle. Police arrested the three without incident and charged them with the following crimes:
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy