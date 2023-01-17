ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Death Row Inmate James Dellinger Passes Away at Nashville Prison

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE – Death row inmate James Dellinger has passed away of apparent natural causes.

Dellinger, 71, was pronounced deceased at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution at 11:58 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023.

He was sentenced to death in 1996 for First Degree Murder in Blount County.

The exact cause of death is pending official determination by the medical examiner.

The post Death Row Inmate James Dellinger Passes Away at Nashville Prison appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

Multi-Agency Drug Investigation Results in More than a Dozen Arrests

DICKSON COUNTY – A multi-agency investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and agents with the 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, with the assistance of multiple additional law enforcement partner agencies, has resulted in the arrest of 13 people on a variety of drug-related charges. In September […] The post Multi-Agency Drug Investigation Results in More than a Dozen Arrests appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 16, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 16, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Nashville’s Top Most Wanted Jeremiah T. Abel DOB: 8/21/1981 Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13 Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime […] The post Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 16, 2023 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Taylor Swift Makes Generous Donation to Middle Tennessee Animal Shelter

Taylor Swift is known for her music but also for giving back. Recently, Swift made a generous donation to Williamson County Animal Shelter in Franklin. The shelter shared on social media, “We recently received a generous donation from legendary singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.” Since Swift made the donation, the shelter has named four of their latest […] The post Taylor Swift Makes Generous Donation to Middle Tennessee Animal Shelter appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Brentwood Man Involved in I-65 Crash Walks out of Ambulance Then hit By a Semi-truck

From Metro Police January 18, 2023 – The investigation into Tuesday afternoon’s fatal crash continues after a driver who was involved in a single-car crash on I-65 North walked out of the ambulance in which he was being treated, went into a traffic lane, and was hit by a semi-truck. The preliminary investigation indicates Ross Comeaux, […] The post Brentwood Man Involved in I-65 Crash Walks out of Ambulance Then hit By a Semi-truck appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Cheatham County Source

Unsubstantiated Threat on I-24 in Rutherford County Sunday Evening

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office No explosives were found after an out-of-state driver reported possible explosives in his vehicle Sunday evening on Interstate 24, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office reported. The driver was found parked on I-24 near the Buchanan Road exit. Sheriff’s Sgt. Brandon Cisek said the man indicated there might be explosives in his vehicle […] The post Unsubstantiated Threat on I-24 in Rutherford County Sunday Evening appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

TRAFFIC 1-20-25,2023 Road Construction and Lane Closures

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES January 19 – 25, 2023 FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)  […] The post TRAFFIC 1-20-25,2023 Road Construction and Lane Closures appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

TDOT Releases Finalized Broadway Bridge Design

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has finalized the design and renderings for the Broadway Bridge replacement in downtown Nashville. New renderings of the US 70/SR 1 bridge show the accommodations made for all modes of transit while keeping safety at the forefront. The project also gives new life to State Route 1, which has […] The post TDOT Releases Finalized Broadway Bridge Design appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Groundbreaking for MTSU Student-Athlete Performance Center Postponed Due to Passing of Trustee Joey Jacobs

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University said Tuesday it will postpone Thursday’s planned groundbreaking ceremony for its new Student-Athlete Performance Center in respect for alumnus and Trustee Joey Jacobs, who died Saturday (Jan. 14). The ceremony will now be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Kennon Hall of Fame. It will mark […] The post Groundbreaking for MTSU Student-Athlete Performance Center Postponed Due to Passing of Trustee Joey Jacobs appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

Fugitive Wanted in Hickman County Added to TBI Most Wanted List

A fugitive wanted out of Hickman County has been added to the TBI Most Wanted list. Marvin Deon Holt is 21 years old, is 6’3″ and weighs 185 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. Clarification: Holt is wanted by Hickman County and TBI after failing to appear for court on a pending First […] The post Fugitive Wanted in Hickman County Added to TBI Most Wanted List appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Calling All Vendors: It’s Time to Register for Ashland City’s Summerfest

Although winter is still upon us, organizers are gearing up for the 2023 Summerfest event in Ashland City. This year, the event will take place June 6 – 10 from 6pm – 10pm at Riverbluff Park. If you would like a booth at the 27th Annual Summerfest, it is time to get registered. For more […] The post Calling All Vendors: It’s Time to Register for Ashland City’s Summerfest appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Announces Road Closures, Parking and Restrictions For Governor Bill Lee’s Inaugural Events

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security announced planned road closures, parking details and prohibited items for Governor Bill Lee’s second inauguration ceremony on Jan. 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. CT on Legislative Plaza and additional celebratory events. Tennesseans are advised to be mindful of increased traffic and seek alternate routes. Lane […] The post Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Announces Road Closures, Parking and Restrictions For Governor Bill Lee’s Inaugural Events appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Literacy Council to Host ‘Books Cooks’

The South Cheatham County Library is hosting a fun kid’s cooking program this weekend. It is a free, interactive, hands-on event with  with make and taste activities. The event will be led by Janet Walker EVENT DETAILS: WHEN: Saturday, January 21st, 12pm-2pm WHERE: South Cheatham County Library, 358 N Main St, Kingston Springs The post Cheatham County Literacy Council to Host ‘Books Cooks’ appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 9, 2023

Here’s a look at our top stories from January 9 to January 13, 2023. Cheatham County Source Town of Pleasant View Accepting Resumes for Open Alderman Seat The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for the Town of Pleasant View is accepting resumes for candidates for an open Aldermen seat. Read more. Arnold’s Country Kitchen Closes […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 9, 2023 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office Asks Citizens for Crime Tips

Citizens of Cheatham County, the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in assisting local law enforcement by giving information leading to illegal drug activity, solving crimes, recovering stolen property, catching wanted fugitives, and convicting criminals. Anonymity is one of the most important aspects of the Crime Tip Program. Tips made via […] The post Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office Asks Citizens for Crime Tips appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Norma Frances Hollabaugh

Norma Frances Hollabaugh, age 91 of Pleasant View, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her daughter’s home. Mrs. Hollabaugh was born on July 14, 1931 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late James and Joyce Gentry Polk. She was retired after 30 years as a property manager. She was the matriarch of the family […] The post OBITUARY: Norma Frances Hollabaugh appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and around Cheatham County. Daytime Hit Songwriters Show Saturday, January 21, 2023 818 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN Hear country music’s biggest songs and the stories behind them at Nashville’s only DAYTIME hit songwriters show. Tickets can be bought online.  Vintage Movie & Dinner Night Saturday, January […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Launches Night Train to Nashville Online Exhibit

Exhibit Highlights Nashville’s Pioneering and Influential R&B History The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum has unveiled its newest online exhibition, Night Train to Nashville: Music City Rhythm & Blues, 1945-1970, which is available to access for free on the museum’s website. The multimedia exhibit explores the significant story of Nashville’s vibrant and pioneering R&B scene […] The post Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Launches Night Train to Nashville Online Exhibit appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Only a Few Weekends Remain to Enjoy Zoolumination at the Nashville Zoo

Zoolumination has made a grand comeback to Nashville Zoo after a two-year hiatus. After a record-breaking turnout of nearly 150,000 guests in 2019 this year’s festival is bigger and brighter than ever. Nashville Zoo glows with more than 1,000 authentic, custom-made silk Chinese lanterns displayed throughout the nearly three miles of Zoo pathways. Visitors can […] The post Only a Few Weekends Remain to Enjoy Zoolumination at the Nashville Zoo appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Flora Gaye Strauser

Flora Gaye Strauser, age 67 of Chapmansboro, Tennessee, passed away, Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at her home. Mrs. Strauser was born on November 12, 1955 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Eugene and Corrine Richards. She was in customer service with T-Mobile telephone company. Flora was an avid Cleveland Browns football fan. She was the […] The post OBITUARY: Flora Gaye Strauser appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHAPMANSBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Joseph ‘Joe’ Wayne Bruggeman Jr.

Joseph “Joe” Wayne Bruggeman, Jr., age 56, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Residence at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee. Joe was born in Jefferson, Missouri, on October 7, 1966, to Joseph Bruggeman, Sr., and the late Sharon (Phillips) Bruggeman. He was a member of the Ashland City Church of Christ. Joe […] The post OBITUARY: Joseph ‘Joe’ Wayne Bruggeman Jr. appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy