Two dead after domestic dispute

An argument between husband and wife turned deadly over the weekend.

At 11:27 p.m. on Sunday, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a home at 6558 Casar Road in Casar.

The call was about an active domestic situation between husband and wife, David and Clarice Owens.

The caller, David Owens, said that he was in a domestic dispute with his wife.

He then called Jordan Stephens, a family member who lives next door.

Stephens arrived shortly before law enforcement and was helping David Owens leave the home for the night, according to a press release from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office. As Owens walked out the door, his wife brought out a handgun and shot him and he fell over in the yard.

Investigators say Clarice Owens then turned her gun toward Stephens who was in close proximity and witnessed the shooting.

"Mr. Stephens, fearing for his life, pulled a handgun that he carries for personal defense and shot Mrs. Owens who also fell into the yard of the residence," according to the press release.

Deputies and EMS arrived on the scene shortly after the shootings and attempted lifesaving measures, but neither of the Owens survived their injuries.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded to process the scene for evidence and conduct interviews. The investigation is still ongoing and will be screened with the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office once it is complete.