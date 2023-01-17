Zach Shallcross’ ‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Kaity Biggar: Job Details, Family, Age and More

On her journey alongside Zach Shallcross ! Season 27 of The Bachelor has some pretty impressive contestants, including Kaitlyn "Kaity" Biggar . While her official ABC bio says she's not "afraid of sliding into the DMs," Kaity won't have to worry about that during her time on the show.

“I truly hope to find love," Kaity revealed in her official Bachelor bio. "I have so much love to give to the right man.”

Keep reading for everything to know, including her job, age and more.

Who Is 'The Bachelor' Star Kaity Biggar?

The 27-year-old was originally from Kingston, Ontario, in Canada. However, she's since relocated to Austin, Texas, for work, and is "looking for her forever Prince Charming ."

What Is 'The Bachelor' Star Kaity Biggar's Job?

Kaity is super "passionate" about her career as a travel nurse, but she hasn't let her job take over her personality. She's "got a great sense of humor and is extremely down to earth." Before becoming a health professional Kaity "grew up figure skating," and "enjoys swimming." However, her ABC bio reveals that she "hates that sharks may be swimming underneath her."

Who Is 'The Bachelor' Star Kaity Biggar's Family?

While there isn't a lot known about Kaity's family life thus far , the Texas lady is looking for "the right man" and has dreams of welcoming kids of her own. In fact, "Kaity can’t wait to start a family and said that if a man didn’t want kids, that would be a dealbreaker for her."

Do Zach and Kaity Get Engaged on 'The Bachelor'? CAUTION: SPOILERS BELOW

It's unclear where Kaity's relationship with Zach stands. However, Reality Steve did report that she makes it to his final four during season 27. This has yet to be confirmed.

"Zach on a hometown date today with Kaitlyn Biggar in Austin, TX," the Bachelor blogger shared via Twitter in November 2022, sharing a sneak peek at their apparent hometown date. "This was filmed in the South Congress area."

Just like Kaity's ABC bio wonders, "Will Zach be the one to show this beauty that true love is out there? Only time will tell."