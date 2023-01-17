ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Virginia State University gets $2.2 million in federal funding to improve campus broadband

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
 4 days ago
ETTRICK — Virginia State University has been awarded $2.2 million in federal funding to improve broadband access across the campus, the university announced Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, VSU said the improvements will allow "added high quality and consistent quick access" through both hard-wired and Wi-Fi systems, and improve inter-campus network connections. It also will enable access to 5G technologies both on campus and in the areas that surround the college.

A university official is quoted in the statement as saying the improvements will help VSU confront "one of the major social justice challenges of our time" in equal access to internet services.

"It is essential to economic development, educational advancement, job attainment, and general health and well-being,” Dr. Dawit Haile, dean of the VSU College of Engineering and Technology, said in the statement. “Since access inequality is correlated to income inequality, any successful broadband expansion effort will address both access and affordability.”

Haile is the principal investigator for the VSU Broadband Improvement Project, the beneficiary of the funding.

According to the university, 69% of the student population is considered low-income and first-generation college attendees. That means broadband access would normally be limited to them.

Eldon Burton, VSU's assistant vice president for government relations, said in the statement that the funding lets the university "continue to bridge the gap for our community and our students.”access. Virginia State University endeavors to become a national model institution offering opportunities for educating students from all backgrounds to attain high academic achievement and employment success rates.

