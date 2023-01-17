ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Bizarrap: The composer and record producer topping the charts alongside Shakira

By Shirley Gómez
 4 days ago

Shakira’s latest hit “Session 53” featuring Bizarrap is topping the charts . And while many people have known and follow the Colombian’s career for decades, Bizarrap, whose real name is Gonzalo Julián Conde , has awaken curiosity about his background and how he became one of the most talked about and solicited composer and record producer in Latin America.

Bizarrap, also known by his abbreviated stage name, BZRP , was born in 1998 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He became popular for hosting and performing the BZRP Music Sessions and the BZRP Freestyle Sessions, featuring Latin and Hispanic artists, such as Quevedo, Residente , Nicky Jam, Nicki Nicole, Cazzu, Nathy Peluso, Anuel AA, Tiago PZK , among others.

Bizarrap

How he started his career in music?

The 24-year-old artist began his musical career in 2017 in his native hometown. Knowing that YouTube is the ultimate platform to share music, he uploaded his freestyle battles and remixes, rapidly gaining recognition from other Argentine artists.

In 2018, the now viral Freestyle Sessions were born and featured other freestylers such as Trueno, Sony, Kodigo, and more. The following year he published his first Music Session with Bhavi, and from there, he got recruited by the artists mentioned earlier and more.

Shakira’s ‘Session 53’ featuring Bizarrap breaks the record as the Latin song with most streams in a day

After Shakira’s song goes viral, Piqué responds: “This Casio is for life”

Paquita la del Barrio shares a message of solidarity for Shakira: “You have everything in life, mija”

Breaking records with his art

Bizarrap surpassed 28 million monthly listeners on Spotify before his hit song with Shakira. However, his work with Residente also catapulted him to astronomical numbers.

With over 15 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and more than 4.5 billion views, Bizarrap is just touching the first layer of an impressive career.

After Shakira

Shakira and Bizarrap’s “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” skyrocketed to the top of Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart. In addition to reaching the top, the viral collaboration has become the Latin song with the most streams in a single day in 2023, breaking the record for most streams by a track on a given day in Spain and Colombia.

With over 15 million streams, the track quickly became the top song in Spanish-speaking markets, including Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico, and has made it to the top 10 in Switzerland (7), Luxembourg (5), and Malta (6).

People worldwide embraced the song as an empowerment track perfect for lifting one’s spirit after a heartbreak. In the lyrics, the singer seemly addresses the relationship she had with Gerard Piqué and the former athlete’s new girlfriend, Clara Chía .

