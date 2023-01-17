ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

Taylor Kerr's Daughter Turns 1: See Precious Look At Her First Birthday

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KcfX7_0kHvMkh100
Photo: Getty Images

Leighton Grace is 1 year old!

The newest addition to the Maddie & Tae family is celebrating her first birthday. Last year, Taylor Kerr and her husband, Josh Kerr , announced that their firstborn child had arrived early , on January 17, 2022, weighing 2 pounds, 5 ounces. The Kerrs gushed at the time that Leighton Grace is “beautiful, strong and everything we have ever dreamed of. she decided to be a Capricorn like her daddy. we already can’t wait for the day we get to finally take her home 💜.” Leighton Grace spent 53 days in the NICU before the proud parents brought her home , thanking the “amazing NICU nurses and staff along the way.”

Since Leighton Grace arrived home, her parents shared adorable family photos , enjoyed their first holidays together (Taylor said she planned to spend her first Mother’s Day as a mom snuggling with her baby), and even bringing baby Leighton on the road as Maddie & Tae traveled for the “CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour.”

Maddie & Tae — the award-winning country duo made up of Taylor and Maddie Font — shared an adorable reel on Instagram on Tuesday (January 17) as a tribute to Leighton Grace’s first birthday. Though she “wasn’t too sure about her first birthday cake,” she enjoyed a sweet celebration complete with balloons, treats, a cute bow and more. See how Leighton celebrated her first birthday here :

Comments / 0

Related
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa on 'Close Relationship' with Stepdaughter Taylor: 'Got So Lucky'

Heather Rae El Moussa says her stepkids Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, have been "amazing" as she prepares to welcome her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa Heather Rae El Moussa is opening up about the special bond she shares with stepdaughter Taylor. The pregnant Selling Sunset star, who is currently expecting her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa, shared a sweet post on Instagram Tuesday about the 12-year-old, expressing her appreciation for the "close relationship" she has with the pre-teen. "Got so lucky with this one 🤍...
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Daughter Christina, 31, Looks So Grown Up At Event With Dad

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and his 31-year-old Christina Schwarzenegger arrived at the Austrian Climate Summit on Thursday evening, Jan. 19, in Kitzbuehel, Austria and absolutely lit up the event. They smiled together upon arrival and the Terminator actor and former Governor of California beamed with pride as he wrapped his arm around his daughter’s waist and posed with her. Christina, his second-born daughter, looked pleased to be at the summit and wore an equally enthusiastic smile.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Is a Little Wildlife Explorer in Adorable Family Photos

In true Steve Irwin style, Bindi Irwin’s daughter, Grace Warrior, isn’t afraid to embrace wildlife with open arms. In new pictures, the 21-month-old fearlessly jumps into adventure with two feet in — and a sense of wonder and curiosity that is unmatched! In adorable family photos shared by her uncle Robert Irwin yesterday, Grace is in wildlife explorer mode as she splashes around a small pond with her family. “My favourite days ❤️,” Robert captioned the photos on Instagram featuring him, Bindi, their mom Terri Irwin, Bindi’s husband Chandler Powell, and, of course, little Grace. In the first photo, the four adults...
Page Six

Tori Spelling reveals daughter was hospitalized twice: She’s ‘not great’

Tori Spelling’s teen daughter is still recovering after being hospitalized twice with hemiplegic migraines. The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum said that Stella, 14, is doing “not great, not great” on Thursday’s episode of SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live.” “She, as you know, went to the [emergency room] now twice,” Spelling, 49, revealed. “So everyone knows, she went once last week, and then she went a couple of days ago and was diagnosed with a hemiplegic migraine.” Spelling explained that when Stella gets a hemiplegic migraine, “one side [of her body] goes numb.” “It almost kind of mimics what a stroke would be,” Spelling continued. “Her left arm...
Page Six

Benjamin Keough’s grave being moved to make room for Lisa Marie Presley

Benjamin Keough’s Graceland grave is being moved to make room for mother Lisa Marie Presley’s body, multiple estate staffers confirm to Page Six.  “They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house,” an insider exclusively tells us. Presley’s rep also confirmed to us Thursday the grave is being “slightly” moved. Photos obtained by TMZ Wednesday showed the late “Lights Out” singer’s grave being prepared next to Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. The family’s tombs are all located around the Memphis, Tenn., mansion’s famous backyard fountain. Work on the memorial site began Tuesday, according to...
MEMPHIS, TN
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton’s Husband, Carl Dean, Gives Rare Interview On Their First Meeting At Nashville Laundromat: “My First Thought Was I’m Gonna Marry That Girl”

Dolly Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, have been married for 56 years. They got married not long after she moved to Nashville, after first meeting outside of the Wishy Washy laundromat in Music City. Carl intentionally stays out of the spotlight, but even though Dolly’s become a global superstar...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Daily South

See Kathie Lee Gifford’s Seven-Month-Old Grandson Dressed As Her Late Husband

Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter-in-law Erika continues to honor her husband Cody’s late father through their son Frankie. Most recently, Erika shared a photo of the seven month old dressed to match a photo of his namesake, former NFL star and broadcaster Frank Gifford, following the Giants’ Sunday night playoff win.
People

Pregnant Meghan McCain Shows Off Baby Bump at 9 Months: 'Fully Cooked'

The former View co-host will soon welcome her second baby girl with husband Ben Domenech Meghan McCain is close to the finish line!  On Wednesday, the pregnant former View co-host, 38, shared two cute selfies on Instagram of her baby bump at nine months. She's expecting baby girl No. 2 with husband Ben Domenech, with whom she also shares 2-year-old daughter, Liberty. In both photos, McCain is standing in front of a mirror with one hand on her bump and the other taking the pic. The Republican commentator dressed...
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

207K+
Followers
24K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy