Taylor Kerr's Daughter Turns 1: See Precious Look At Her First Birthday

Photo: Getty Images

Leighton Grace is 1 year old!

The newest addition to the Maddie & Tae family is celebrating her first birthday. Last year, Taylor Kerr and her husband, Josh Kerr , announced that their firstborn child had arrived early , on January 17, 2022, weighing 2 pounds, 5 ounces. The Kerrs gushed at the time that Leighton Grace is “beautiful, strong and everything we have ever dreamed of. she decided to be a Capricorn like her daddy. we already can’t wait for the day we get to finally take her home 💜.” Leighton Grace spent 53 days in the NICU before the proud parents brought her home , thanking the “amazing NICU nurses and staff along the way.”

Since Leighton Grace arrived home, her parents shared adorable family photos , enjoyed their first holidays together (Taylor said she planned to spend her first Mother’s Day as a mom snuggling with her baby), and even bringing baby Leighton on the road as Maddie & Tae traveled for the “CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour.”

Maddie & Tae — the award-winning country duo made up of Taylor and Maddie Font — shared an adorable reel on Instagram on Tuesday (January 17) as a tribute to Leighton Grace’s first birthday. Though she “wasn’t too sure about her first birthday cake,” she enjoyed a sweet celebration complete with balloons, treats, a cute bow and more. See how Leighton celebrated her first birthday here :