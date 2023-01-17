Brownstone Trail project hits milestone

As deep snows blanket the Lake Superior shoreline, hiking trails may be far from the minds of all but the most devoted outdoor trekkers, but for officials of the Landmark Conservancy, it’s a busy time.

They’ve been working through the winter months to generate funding one of its premier recreational opportunities, the Brownstone Trail.

The 3.1-mile trail was created in 1996 from an abandoned railroad grade. In 2017, the trail began to erode into Lake Superior because of severe storms, forcing its closure in 2019 and temporary rerouting of that part of the trail. For the past three years, Landmark has been working on restoring the trail, which it describes as “a critical artery of the Bayfield Trails network.”

Landmark Executive Director Lindsey Ketchel said fundraising efforts now have raised about 85% of the estimated $1.2 million needed for phase one of the restoration project.

She said one of the major elements of that project, purchase of the Viking Motors Transit company property, has been completed. The firm, which operates school buses used by the Bayfield School District, was sold by owners Don and Dan Maki. Ketchel said the sale marked the completion of one of the most crucial factors of the entire project.

To properly stabilize the slope, some extensive reshaping of the hill leading down to the water must be done, with reinforcements to prevent future erosion. There was no practical way to do that work without moving onto the Viking property.

“There was really no other path forward,” Ketchel said.

With the property now purchased, attention can turn to phase two, and those who made it possible are to be congratulated, she said.

“We are really very pleased,” Ketchel said. “It was an all-community event. It took everyone. It was very well supported by the community, and it’s pretty exciting.”

Ketchel said fundraising efforts are “just shy of a million dollars.”

“However, with end-of year-giving, for the last few days our mailbox has just been stuffed, so there could be more funds coming in,” she said.

That said, expenses still are mounting, “so we are going to continue to ask the community for their continued support,” she said. “We want to have people say, ‘Oh wow, they got that far, but we still need more.’”

Phase two will be focused on the actual restoration of the trail and slope. She said design work is aimed at ensuring the trail’s survival against the challenges of Lake Superior over the next 50 to 100 years

“We are going to be engineering this very thoughtfully, and I think that is why the community has gathered around this. We are doing it in a very thoughtful and comprehensive way,” Ketchel said. “We anticipate that it may take 18 months to get through some of the restoration processes.”

Landmark intends to work with as many local contractors as possible when the project gets underway.

“Permitting will take about a year, and that will be the first thing we will be involved with, and we have to be able to explain to the permiters our game plan and what we will be doing. Then our advancement team will be busy doing the fundraising necessary to initiate the restoration,” Ketchel said.

All of that will have to wait until at least April when Landmark and its design firm, The Smith Group in Detroit, firm up the project’s designs, she said.

Erika Lang, Landmark Conservancy conservation manager, said the project is important for Bayfield residents and visitors alike.

“The Brownstone trail is one of the most popular trails in the entire Bayfield area, mostly because it follows the shoreline along Lake Superior and because it is flat without much change in elevation,” she said. “It also leaves right from the city of Bayfield so it is also pretty easy to find for tourists who come into town.”

Lang said the trail has historic significance as a rails-to-trails attraction that has become a favorite for hikers to admire the scenery of Lake Superior and the Apostle Islands. The restoration came after long discussions both in-house and with Bayfield residents.

“We decided we really needed to step up as a community leader and to restore the trail and to continue to steward it for the future,” Lang said.