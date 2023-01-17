ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

Portland rolls out new round of pot dispensary relief

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Relief is on the way for one of Portland’s pot shops, with money coming from cannabis sales tax. The pot of money, called the Cannabis Emergency Relief Fund, has been in the city since 2021, but these new grant opportunities just went live on Monday.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to a Carless Square and Our Other Big Ideas for Portland

Thank you for ideas on improving Portland [”How to Save Portland,” WW, Jan. 4]. “Create a six-block Carless Square in the heart of Portland”? Not a good idea. Try making driving and parking in downtown area safer and more accessible. Look at a map. A lot of the population with some expendable income live outside the city (I-205) perimeter. Even those, for instance, in the Gresham vicinity (or Troutdale, Damascus, Pleasant Valley, Happy Valley, Oregon City, Sherwood, etc.) are not going to take public transportation to downtown even if we could get to it.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Exterro buys Zapproved, combining two big Oregon software companies

Two big Oregon legal technology companies are combining, with Beaverton-based Exterro buying Portland’s Zapproved in a deal worth “hundreds of millions” of dollars. Little known outside the legal services industry, Exterro and Zapproved are nonetheless among Oregon’s largest technology businesses. The combined company plans to retain all 131 Zapproved employees, giving Exterro a staff of about 750 altogether.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

City plans to open next Safe Rest Village in NE Portland near Marine Drive

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is set to soon open another Safe Rest Village as the city continues to address its ongoing homelessness crisis. City officials said the next site they expect to open, called the Sunderland RV Safe Park, has space for 55 vehicles on Sunderland Avenue in Northeast Portland, near the airport and Marine Drive. It is on a PBOT-owned property.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

A Former Day Care Stands Empty Amid Promises of Subsidized Housing

Address: 511 SE 60th Ave. Why it’s empty: Unfunded affordable housing plans. Before the two-story brick building overlooking Southeast 60th Avenue and Stark Street was abandoned to vandals, it housed a day care operated by the YMCA. But the Y’s lease with the city on the building known as...
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Hand-Blown Glass Hearts Are Yours to Find and Keep in Tualatin, Oregon

Beginning on February 1st, 2023, you can celebrate the “Month of Love” in local Tualatin parks. In an event similar to the Oregon coast’s Finders Keepers, 175 beautiful hand-blown heart-shaped glass baubles will be hidden around local parks and trails. Be lucky enough to find one to take home as a treasured souvenir, or leave it and spread the love for someone else to find.
TUALATIN, OR
hereisoregon.com

Tossed and recovered decades ago, two Stations of the Cross are returned to historic Portland church

After more than 40 years only three people knew the artifacts existed: A man in California, his mother in Texas and a woman storing them in her Southwest Portland home. Kate Chester had been given the two vintage Stations of the Cross, but had no idea where they’d come from. Even so, Chester, who attends St. Clare Catholic Church in Southwest Portland, understood the spiritual significance. Stations of the Cross, 14 of them, depict the last day of Jesus Christ’s life. At the stations, typically displayed in churches or church yards, the faithful reflect on Christ’s sacrifice and spend time in prayer.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Mayor Wheeler announces second phase of citywide lighting plan

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced his office’s plan to add more lighting to sidewalks and storefronts in the city is in its second phase. “This lighting plan is a win-win for Portland, particularly during the dark months of winter, as we work to...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

West Linn, Oregon City mayors push back against I-205 tolling plan

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two cities are joining forces to push back against the plan to create tolls on Interstate 205. West Linn Mayor Rory Bialostosky and Oregon City Mayor Denyse McGriff say their cities’ questions to the Oregon Department of Transportation about the project have gone unanswered for years, and they say they can’t get on board until they get the information they’re asking for.
WEST LINN, OR
The Skanner News

The Portland Winter Light Festival Opens in 2 Weeks

The Portland Winter Light Festival kicks off its most significant and dynamic festival with a full roster of over 100 works of art. The free, all-ages outdoor festival will take place February 3 - 11. Returning for the festival’s eighth year is presenting sponsor is PGE, with additional critical support from Prosper Portland, Downtown Portland, Travel Portland, and more. The theme is “The Light of Stars.” Admission is free.
PORTLAND, OR
