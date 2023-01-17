Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating city's first homicide of 2023 and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
City of Portland’s new dashboard shows reported homeless camps
HUCIRP launched the dashboard in late December.
Portland’s 3rd safe rest village slated to open early this year
The third of Portland’s six tiny home villages for homeless individuals is set to open within the next few months – more than a year and a half after city officials promised to quickly get all six sites up and running. Commissioner Dan Ryan initially said that all...
Portland rolls out new round of pot dispensary relief
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Relief is on the way for one of Portland’s pot shops, with money coming from cannabis sales tax. The pot of money, called the Cannabis Emergency Relief Fund, has been in the city since 2021, but these new grant opportunities just went live on Monday.
Readers Respond to a Carless Square and Our Other Big Ideas for Portland
Thank you for ideas on improving Portland [”How to Save Portland,” WW, Jan. 4]. “Create a six-block Carless Square in the heart of Portland”? Not a good idea. Try making driving and parking in downtown area safer and more accessible. Look at a map. A lot of the population with some expendable income live outside the city (I-205) perimeter. Even those, for instance, in the Gresham vicinity (or Troutdale, Damascus, Pleasant Valley, Happy Valley, Oregon City, Sherwood, etc.) are not going to take public transportation to downtown even if we could get to it.
Frustrated business owners express concerns over public safety in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Small business owners from across Portland expressed their concerns about crime and public safety during a town hall Thursday afternoon hosted by the group PDX Real. Angela Todd with PDX Real said business owners want immediate action from elected officials. Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County...
Exterro buys Zapproved, combining two big Oregon software companies
Two big Oregon legal technology companies are combining, with Beaverton-based Exterro buying Portland’s Zapproved in a deal worth “hundreds of millions” of dollars. Little known outside the legal services industry, Exterro and Zapproved are nonetheless among Oregon’s largest technology businesses. The combined company plans to retain all 131 Zapproved employees, giving Exterro a staff of about 750 altogether.
City plans to open next Safe Rest Village in NE Portland near Marine Drive
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is set to soon open another Safe Rest Village as the city continues to address its ongoing homelessness crisis. City officials said the next site they expect to open, called the Sunderland RV Safe Park, has space for 55 vehicles on Sunderland Avenue in Northeast Portland, near the airport and Marine Drive. It is on a PBOT-owned property.
A Former Day Care Stands Empty Amid Promises of Subsidized Housing
Address: 511 SE 60th Ave. Why it’s empty: Unfunded affordable housing plans. Before the two-story brick building overlooking Southeast 60th Avenue and Stark Street was abandoned to vandals, it housed a day care operated by the YMCA. But the Y’s lease with the city on the building known as...
Are you waiting for a Portland-area In-N-Out? Don’t hold your breath
If you want to hop on a TriMet bus and get yourself a Double Double, you might have to wait awhile. While various somewhat-near-Portland locations for In-N-Out Burger have been in the works for years, exactly zero of them have materialized. Take the Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway location, which was denied a...
Hand-Blown Glass Hearts Are Yours to Find and Keep in Tualatin, Oregon
Beginning on February 1st, 2023, you can celebrate the “Month of Love” in local Tualatin parks. In an event similar to the Oregon coast’s Finders Keepers, 175 beautiful hand-blown heart-shaped glass baubles will be hidden around local parks and trails. Be lucky enough to find one to take home as a treasured souvenir, or leave it and spread the love for someone else to find.
Tossed and recovered decades ago, two Stations of the Cross are returned to historic Portland church
After more than 40 years only three people knew the artifacts existed: A man in California, his mother in Texas and a woman storing them in her Southwest Portland home. Kate Chester had been given the two vintage Stations of the Cross, but had no idea where they’d come from. Even so, Chester, who attends St. Clare Catholic Church in Southwest Portland, understood the spiritual significance. Stations of the Cross, 14 of them, depict the last day of Jesus Christ’s life. At the stations, typically displayed in churches or church yards, the faithful reflect on Christ’s sacrifice and spend time in prayer.
Portland restaurant is feeling the pressure as egg prices soar
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland restaurants are having a huge impact as the prices for eggs continue to rise amid a national supply shortage. One restaurant in particular is feeling it the most as it specializes in egg sandwiches primarily. Jace Krause, owner of Fried Egg I'm in Love, a...
I-205 toll project raises concerns for West Linn, Oregon City leaders and drivers
WEST LINN, Ore. — Leaders for two Clackamas County cities voiced continued concerns with the Oregon Department of Transportation's Interstate 205 toll project, set to begin at the end of 2024. In a joint meeting Tuesday, West Linn City councilors and Oregon City commissioners met to discuss a variety...
What is there to do in Portland during rainy weather? Glad you asked, Josh Hart
Portland Trail Blazer Josh Hart asked Twitter on Wednesday what there is to do in town when it rains. Of course, Twitter had answers. But so do we!. Dear Josh Hart: Here are seven things to do in your city when the dampness takes over. 1. We agree with the...
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this week
A popular retail store recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Oregon this week. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 22, 2023, the popular clothing retailer J. Crew will be closing another one of its Oregon store locations in Portland, according to local reports.
Mayor Wheeler announces second phase of citywide lighting plan
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced his office’s plan to add more lighting to sidewalks and storefronts in the city is in its second phase. “This lighting plan is a win-win for Portland, particularly during the dark months of winter, as we work to...
Potential I-205 tolling draws pushback from Oregon mayors, lawmakers
A plan to start tolling along I-205 is getting a lot of heat from some local mayors and Oregon lawmakers.
West Linn, Oregon City mayors push back against I-205 tolling plan
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two cities are joining forces to push back against the plan to create tolls on Interstate 205. West Linn Mayor Rory Bialostosky and Oregon City Mayor Denyse McGriff say their cities’ questions to the Oregon Department of Transportation about the project have gone unanswered for years, and they say they can’t get on board until they get the information they’re asking for.
The Portland Winter Light Festival Opens in 2 Weeks
The Portland Winter Light Festival kicks off its most significant and dynamic festival with a full roster of over 100 works of art. The free, all-ages outdoor festival will take place February 3 - 11. Returning for the festival’s eighth year is presenting sponsor is PGE, with additional critical support from Prosper Portland, Downtown Portland, Travel Portland, and more. The theme is “The Light of Stars.” Admission is free.
ODOT responds to opposition regarding local toll proposal
The pushback against tolling plans continues a day after West Linn and Oregon City leaders held a meeting to discuss concerns over how ODOT's proposed tolls at the Tualatin and Abernathy bridges might impact their communities.
