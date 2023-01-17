Vote Now: Who is the top boys basketball player on the North Suncoast?

High school basketball season is in full gear and holiday tournaments has finished up after they were played around the state from Pensacola down to Miami. No matter where you turn, basketball is now what’s dominating the high school sports circuit.

Especially in the North Suncoast Region as the region has plenty of great high school talent all across the board. Teams like Lecanto, Land O’ Lakes, Brooksville Central, Wiregrass Ranch, and Mitchell are off to solid starts and have some good players to boot.

That’s when we mention top players on every team around the area. When it comes down to scoring the most points, pulling down the most rebounds or dishing out the most assists. The top all around player on the floor plays a crucial role in making your team go. We put together a poll on who you think is the best overall player is in on the North Suncoast is?

Take a look at our list below and give us your vote on who you think is tops on the North Suncoast. We’d also love to hear your feedback as well if you feel like we missed someone.

JT Tipton, Lecanto: Though Tipton might be just a freshman, he’s been playing out of his mind to start his high school career. Tipton is averaging a team-high 18.9 points per game along with 4.9 assists and 3.4 steals a contest.

Caden Bergantino, Brooksville Central: When it comes to top players on the North Suncoast, Bergantino has to be mentioned amongst the tops. The senior is averaging 17.5 points and 7.5 rebounds a game for the Bears.

Trey Murray, Wesley Chapel: Nobody has been scoring points like Wildcats’ junior guard. Amongst one of the tops in the state in scoring, Murray is averaging 29.1 points per game with 2.7 steals a contest.

Trent Phillips, Gulf: Playing for his dad, Joe Phillips, Trent has been a 3-point threat from beyond the arc. The point guard averages a team-high 15.3 points and has made 21-of-51 from 3-point land.

Brandon Behar, River Ridge: The Royal Knights’ point guard has been playing strong in the backcourt this season. Behar is averaging 14.7 points and 4.6 assists a game for River Ridge.

Jeremiah Long, Fivay: It’s been a tough season for the Falcons record wise, but Long has been a bright spot for Fivay. Long is scoring 13.8 points and grabbing 8.3 rebounds a game.

Divine Torain, Springstead: Torain has been a key starter for the Eagles for multiple years and he’s playing his best ball his senior season. He’s averaging 14.8 points per game, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Kenneth McCullough, Zephyrhills: The senior guard has been the Bulldogs’ top player all season long. Zephyrhills’ is currently 8-8 on the season and has been one of the better Pasco County teams.

Haddon Sullivan, Seven Rivers Christian: On a 10-2 team, Sullivan has been the team’s top scorer all season long. The senior slasher is averaging a team-high 15.4 points per game, 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

RJ Wilson, Hernando: Wilson can play either the guard or forward position and he’s been the top player for the Leopards this campaign. The senior wing is averaging a club-high 17.1 points per game.

Preston Linville, Wiregrass Ranch: The junior wing has played a huge role for the Bulls in 2022-2023 and Linville has racked up the stats. Linville averages 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals a game.

Kennen Ayala, Land O’ Lakes: From playing wide receiver on the football team to hitting the hardwood, Ayala is the all-around athlete. The senior is averaging 12.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Matthew Stumpf, Weeki Wachee: It’s been a nice turnaround at Weeki Wachee behind the strong play of the junior. Stumpf is averaging team-highs in points (15.6) and steals (1.4).

Alex Lucena, Academy at the Lakes: The Wildcats are 11-6 on the season and a lot of that can be attributed to the play of Lucena. The senior is averaging 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Lee RJ Jones, Sunlake: The junior forward leads the Seahawks in multiple categories, which includes scoring and rebounding. Jones is averaging team-highs of 14.5 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Connor Peterson, Mitchell: On a Mustangs’ team that has been playing good basketball as of late, Peterson has been the club’s top player. The junior is averaging 15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists a game.

Ethan Nicoleau, Crystal River: When it comes to top scorers on the North Suncoast, Nicoleau is up there with the best of em in Citrus County. Nicoleau averages a team-high 16.7 points per game.

Photo credit: Mike Carlson, River Ridge High School

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.