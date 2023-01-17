ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

25newsnow.com

6 burglaries to same business, suspect shows up again early Friday

LEXINGTON (25 News Now) - McLean County Sheriff’s Police are asking the public to help identify a masked man caught on camera breaking into a Lexington business early Friday, and they believe the same man participated in five other burglaries at the same place since mid-November. Police say True...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Stop signs stolen in some Central Illinois cities

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — “You got to be kidding me, that’s not good,” Darla Smith said. That was Darla Smith’s reaction when I told her stop signs had been stolen near her house. Commissioners from St. Joseph, Stanton and Ogden Townships told a Champaign County deputy about the problem. “They’re taking the stop signs, […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Henning manhunt comes to a close, neighbors relieved

HENNING, Ill., (WCIA) — Many in Henning watched an hours-long manhunt unfold outside their front doors. One said he couldn’t sleep last night as he watched officers searching fields on ATVs across the street from his house. Now, neighbors have a restored sense of safety. The search has come to a close. It all started […]
HENNING, IL
WCIA

Atwood Police investigating after teen found dead

ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Atwood Police Department is investigating after a teenager was found dead in the town Friday morning. Chief Rob Bross said the teen, identified as Eian Urban, 19, was found at the intersection of Main Street and Central Avenue. Bross further clarified that, despite rumors claiming otherwise, no other deceased individuals […]
ATWOOD, IL
WCIA

Urbana Police looking for person with stolen credit card

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are asking for help in identifying a person who they said was in possession of a stolen credit card. Officials said the suspect recently bought a MacBook laptop from an area business. He was captured on the store’s security cameras exiting the store after making the purchase. Anyone who […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Man accused of fleeing Shelby Co. deputy, having meth

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man from Clay County is facing charges in Shelby County after prosecutors said he led authorities on a chase and had methamphetamine on his person on Tuesday. Johnny Fender of Flora is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine (a Class 3 felony) and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Danville Police release new details in 3-year-old girl’s death

Update 12:45 p.m. Danville Deputy Chief Joshua Webb released limited details on what the investigation has determined so far. Webb said the stairs the girl fell down were standard with a railing but could not fully answer if the stairs had child safety precautions such as a gate. He added that she was not home […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for Urbana woman wanted on battery charges

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating a woman whom they said never appeared in court to face aggravated battery charges. Cassie Arenibar, 33, is facing two counts of aggravated battery. Out of jail on bond, officials said Arenibar never appeared in court, which resulted in an arrest […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Urbana Civilian Police Review Board members want change

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Members of Urbana’s Civilian Police Review Board said it’s time to make some changes. The organization reviews and suggests ways police officers can better their relationship with the community. Changes will be made for the first time in their 12-year history. They want...
URBANA, IL
arthurgraphic.com

Body found in downtown Atwood

According to information received from Atwood Police Chief Rob Bross, on Friday, January 20, at approximately 7:23 am, officers were dispatched to investigate a deceased individual near the intersection of Main St. at Central Ave. in Atwood. Upon officers’ arrival, the decedent was identified as Eian W. Urban (19 years old).
ATWOOD, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

WHAT’S NEXT For Lynch Drive Extension; Seven Point of Illinois Dispensary?

City wants help extending Lynch Drive; Seven Point says design adjustments being made, they are coming. After the recent Danville City Council rejection of a cannabis dispensary just north of the already existing Sunnyside dispensary; there are two major “what happens next” questions. The first concerns the lot that Parkway Dispensary was going to use. Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk says something could still be coming there, but the catch is that the road, Lynch Drive, still ends there right behind Sunnyside. So most likely, Cronk says, it would still need to be a developer that wants to come in and take care of the road extension as well.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Paxton mayor addresses concerns over new license plate readers

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — They’ve helped cities make arrests, find suspects, and solve murders. Now license plate readers will be coming to Paxton. City leaders are happy about the technology, but it has some others concerned. The new license plate readers should be ready to go by May. I spoke with Paxton’s mayor, Bill Ingold. […]
PAXTON, IL
WCIA

Illinois’ official snack has its own day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Today is national popcorn day and people are taking advantage. CBPB Popcorn employees in Champaign were busy. They had some big orders to fill. They’ve spent the week catering to U of I games, including tonight’s men’s basketball game. The owner said it’s not just people’s love for the local business […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Missing, endangered Atlanta, IL teen found

UPDATE 3:36 P.M. - Atlanta, Illinois Police say Remington has been found. ATLANTA, Ill (25 News Now) - Police in Atlanta, Illinois are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered juvenile. 17-year-old Emma E. Remington is a white female who is 5 foot 3 inches and...
ATLANTA, IL

