Sacramento Observer
Caution and Equity Are Hallmarks of Gov. Newsom’s First Budget Under Black Director
(CBM) – On Tuesday Jan. 10, at a press conference held in Sacramento, Gov. Gavin Newsom presented his first draft of the state’s 2023-2024 budget to the Legislature. The proposal, which totaled $223.6 billion, is the first spending plan developed under the supervision of Joe Stephenshaw, the first Black director of the California Department of Finance. The state’s budget for the next fiscal year presents a more modest outlook than last year’s, which totaled $240 billion.
californiaglobe.com
California’s Water Now Less Racist Thanks to New Racial Equity Action Plan
Save for the single member of the general public who spoke on the matter, the staff of, stakeholders in, and board of California’s Water Resource Control Board Wednesday heaped praise on the State Water Resources Control Board’s (SWCRB) first ever Racial Equity Action Plan. The plan, developed over...
californiaglobe.com
What May California Judges Do in Chambers?
The California Code of Civil Procedure (CCP) specifies powers of judges at chambers, which are contained in Chapter 2 of Title 2 of Part 1 of the CCP, which was added in 1880. CCP Section 165 authorizes the justices of the Supreme Court and of the courts of appeal, at chambers, to grant all orders and writs which are usually granted in the first instance upon an ex parte application. This does not apply to writs of mandamus, certiorari, and prohibition.
kalw.org
New California laws & Governor Newsom’s budget plan
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss new laws in California, including one that requires companies with at least 15 employees to add salary ranges in job descriptions. Another new law makes it easier for farmworkers to vote in union elections, free from intimidation. New laws affecting pay and working conditions for fast food workers and the ability of oil companies to drill near homes and schools could go to voters in 2024 after major businesses stepped in to file lawsuits.
northcountydailystar.com
California’s Disastrous Universal Mail-in Election Lost 10 MILLION Ballots in 2022!
The results are in for California’s Emergency! COVID excuse to toss out most in-person voting and go to universal mail-in ballots. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s experiment to help Democrats worked, but was utterly disastrous if you consider election integrity to be important. The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) surveyed...
californiaglobe.com
California Property Taxpayers Have a Bill of Rights
In Part 14 of Division 1 of the California Revenue and Taxation Code, there Is the Property Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights. Revenue and Taxation Code Section 5900 provides that the act is known as “The Morgan Property Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights.”. Section 5901 includes four legislative findings...
mymotherlode.com
Local California Assemblyman Calls For More Water Projects
Sacramento, CA — Republican Heath Flora, whose California Assembly district stretches into the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County, along with communities like Oakdale and La Grange, is urging Governor Newsom to take bold action on water. Flora joined other GOP lawmakers at a press conference in Sacramento, and argued,...
Former Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham Announces Formation of New Public Affairs Firm
SACRAMENTO — Former Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (San Luis Obispo) announced the creation of a new public affairs firm with his former chief of staff, Nick Mirman. The new firm, CM Public Affairs, LLC, is a full-service public affairs and political consulting firm. The team is well-positioned to help clients solve big problems and navigate California’s ever-changing political environment.
Talon Marks
Californians don’t vote with the Democratic Party; they vote with Newsom
The 2022 general election’s ballot measures went exactly as expected; the tribal and gambling initiatives failed, as well as the dialysis and wealth tax measures. The flavored tobacco ban was upheld, arts funding was increased and abortion was added as a right in the state constitution. This was fully...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Californians’ patience on homelessness wears thi
Last week, a viral video showed the owner of a San Francisco art gallery using a water hose to spray a homeless woman camped outside the doorway of his business. The gallery owner, Collier Gwin, semi-apologized later, telling a television interviewer, “I totally understand what an awful thing that is to do, but I also understand what an awful thing it is to leave her on the streets.”
capitalandmain.com
Gov. Newsom Punts on Addressing Food Insecurity for Some of California’s Most Vulnerable
Inflation bore down hard on Californians in 2022, but the effect was especially toxic at the lower reaches of the income scale. By last fall, two out of three households in the state earning less than $35,000 were struggling to pay for basic necessities like food, rent and health needs. Perhaps more surprising, nearly half of those in the $35,000 to $74,999 bracket also reported being in that same boat.
California voters say 'No' to Critical Race Theory in the classroom, prioritize academic achievement Instead
SACRAMENTO, CA. - In California, a state that prides itself on its progressive values and a commitment to diversity and inclusion, parents and voters are sending a clear message: they are tired of the culture wars steamrolling into their kids' classrooms.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Runner-up in California Senate race decided by .000095 percentage points gives up
A day after being asked to concede, Republican challenger David Shepard threw in the towel in one of the closest state Legislature races in history. A recount in Fresno, Kern, Tulare and Kings counties whittled only nine votes from incumbent Melissa Hurtado, D-Bakersfield, in the 16th state Senate District race.
Washington Examiner
Democrats block Youngkin effort to ditch California electric vehicle rules
Democrats on a Virginia Senate committee blocked a GOP-led effort to repeal parts of a state law designed to increase the uptake of electric vehicles by adopting California's strict air quality standards, thwarting the efforts of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA). The Tuesday party-line vote killed legislation that would have prohibited...
California bill would allow Mexican students near border to pay in-state community college tuition
A new bill introduced in California would allow some low-income Mexico students to be exempted from nonresident tuition fees when attending community colleges.
edsource.org
What you need to become a substitute teacher in California | Quick Guide
Becoming a substitute teacher in California has become easier and more financially lucrative in the last few years. California school districts have struggled to find enough substitute teachers to take over classrooms for absent teachers since the Covid-19 pandemic closed school campuses. Since then many substitute teachers, who are only paid for the days they work, quit or found jobs elsewhere. Some did not want to return to a classroom during the pandemic because of health concerns.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California school district transitioned child without telling parent, lawsuit alleges
A conservative legal group has filed a lawsuit against the superintendent and school board members for the Chico Unified School District, alleging that a district employee helped a fifth grade student transition their gender identity without informing the child’s parent. The Center for American Liberty, founded by attorney Harmeet...
californiaglobe.com
Dept. of Tax and Fee Administration Announces Emergency Tax Relief Measures Following Storms
The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) announced on Wednesday that business owners and tax payers who have been impacted by the recent California storms will be eligible for emergency state tax relief from late payment interest and penalties. The rain and snow storms, which have been ongoing...
publicnewsservice.org
State Projects Millions Could Lose Medi-Cal as Renewals Start Back Up
Starting in April, an estimated 2-3 million people could be dropped from Medi-Cal, the state's health insurance program for low-income people. For three years during COVID, terminations were halted, but Congress recently voted to de-link the program from the Public Health Emergency. So California will have 14 months to re-evaluate eligibility for almost 15 million people.
Daily Trojan
New state law sheds light on USC wages
California now requires employers with at least fifteen workers to report salary ranges in job postings, as of Jan. 1. It is not the first or only state to do so: Similar laws in Washington and Rhode Island also went into effect at the turn of the new year, joining Nevada, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland and a handful of cities and counties. USC, the second-largest private employer in Los Angeles County with 28,119 faculty, staff and student workers as of the 2021-22 academic year, is also subject to the new law.
