The California Code of Civil Procedure (CCP) specifies powers of judges at chambers, which are contained in Chapter 2 of Title 2 of Part 1 of the CCP, which was added in 1880. CCP Section 165 authorizes the justices of the Supreme Court and of the courts of appeal, at chambers, to grant all orders and writs which are usually granted in the first instance upon an ex parte application. This does not apply to writs of mandamus, certiorari, and prohibition.

