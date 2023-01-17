ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Sacramento Observer

Caution and Equity Are Hallmarks of Gov. Newsom’s First Budget Under Black Director

(CBM) – On Tuesday Jan. 10, at a press conference held in Sacramento, Gov. Gavin Newsom presented his first draft of the state’s 2023-2024 budget to the Legislature. The proposal, which totaled $223.6 billion, is the first spending plan developed under the supervision of Joe Stephenshaw, the first Black director of the California Department of Finance. The state’s budget for the next fiscal year presents a more modest outlook than last year’s, which totaled $240 billion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

What May California Judges Do in Chambers?

The California Code of Civil Procedure (CCP) specifies powers of judges at chambers, which are contained in Chapter 2 of Title 2 of Part 1 of the CCP, which was added in 1880. CCP Section 165 authorizes the justices of the Supreme Court and of the courts of appeal, at chambers, to grant all orders and writs which are usually granted in the first instance upon an ex parte application. This does not apply to writs of mandamus, certiorari, and prohibition.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kalw.org

New California laws & Governor Newsom’s budget plan

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss new laws in California, including one that requires companies with at least 15 employees to add salary ranges in job descriptions. Another new law makes it easier for farmworkers to vote in union elections, free from intimidation. New laws affecting pay and working conditions for fast food workers and the ability of oil companies to drill near homes and schools could go to voters in 2024 after major businesses stepped in to file lawsuits.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Property Taxpayers Have a Bill of Rights

In Part 14 of Division 1 of the California Revenue and Taxation Code, there Is the Property Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights. Revenue and Taxation Code Section 5900 provides that the act is known as “The Morgan Property Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights.”. Section 5901 includes four legislative findings...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mymotherlode.com

Local California Assemblyman Calls For More Water Projects

Sacramento, CA — Republican Heath Flora, whose California Assembly district stretches into the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County, along with communities like Oakdale and La Grange, is urging Governor Newsom to take bold action on water. Flora joined other GOP lawmakers at a press conference in Sacramento, and argued,...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Former Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham Announces Formation of New Public Affairs Firm

SACRAMENTO — Former Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (San Luis Obispo) announced the creation of a new public affairs firm with his former chief of staff, Nick Mirman. The new firm, CM Public Affairs, LLC, is a full-service public affairs and political consulting firm. The team is well-positioned to help clients solve big problems and navigate California’s ever-changing political environment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Monica Daily Press

Californians’ patience on homelessness wears thi

Last week, a viral video showed the owner of a San Francisco art gallery using a water hose to spray a homeless woman camped outside the doorway of his business. The gallery owner, Collier Gwin, semi-apologized later, telling a television interviewer, “I totally understand what an awful thing that is to do, but I also understand what an awful thing it is to leave her on the streets.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
capitalandmain.com

Gov. Newsom Punts on Addressing Food Insecurity for Some of California’s Most Vulnerable

Inflation bore down hard on Californians in 2022, but the effect was especially toxic at the lower reaches of the income scale. By last fall, two out of three households in the state earning less than $35,000 were struggling to pay for basic necessities like food, rent and health needs. Perhaps more surprising, nearly half of those in the $35,000 to $74,999 bracket also reported being in that same boat.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats block Youngkin effort to ditch California electric vehicle rules

Democrats on a Virginia Senate committee blocked a GOP-led effort to repeal parts of a state law designed to increase the uptake of electric vehicles by adopting California's strict air quality standards, thwarting the efforts of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA). The Tuesday party-line vote killed legislation that would have prohibited...
VIRGINIA STATE
edsource.org

What you need to become a substitute teacher in California | Quick Guide

Becoming a substitute teacher in California has become easier and more financially lucrative in the last few years. California school districts have struggled to find enough substitute teachers to take over classrooms for absent teachers since the Covid-19 pandemic closed school campuses. Since then many substitute teachers, who are only paid for the days they work, quit or found jobs elsewhere. Some did not want to return to a classroom during the pandemic because of health concerns.
CALIFORNIA STATE
publicnewsservice.org

State Projects Millions Could Lose Medi-Cal as Renewals Start Back Up

Starting in April, an estimated 2-3 million people could be dropped from Medi-Cal, the state's health insurance program for low-income people. For three years during COVID, terminations were halted, but Congress recently voted to de-link the program from the Public Health Emergency. So California will have 14 months to re-evaluate eligibility for almost 15 million people.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Trojan

New state law sheds light on USC wages

California now requires employers with at least fifteen workers to report salary ranges in job postings, as of Jan. 1. It is not the first or only state to do so: Similar laws in Washington and Rhode Island also went into effect at the turn of the new year, joining Nevada, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland and a handful of cities and counties. USC, the second-largest private employer in Los Angeles County with 28,119 faculty, staff and student workers as of the 2021-22 academic year, is also subject to the new law.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy